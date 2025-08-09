INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in the Shares of Certain Western Asset Management Company, LLC Mutual Fund Classes of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Western Asset Management Company, LLC (“WAMCO”), Franklin Resources, Inc., and Stephen Kenneth Leech, II (“Leech”) (together, the “Defendants”), on behalf of investors in the shares of the “Western Asset US Core Bond Fund” mutual fund classes – Class I (ticker: “WATFX”), Class A (ticker: “WABAX”), Class C (ticker: “WABCX”), Class FI (ticker: “WAPIX”), Class IS (ticker: “WACSX”), and Class R (ticker: “WABRX”) – and the “Western Asset Core Plus Bond Fund” mutual fund classes – Class A (ticker: “WAPAX”), Class C (ticker: “WAPCX”), Class C1 (ticker: “LWCPX”), Class FI (ticker: “WACIX”), Class R (ticker: “WAPRX”), Class I (ticker: “WACPX”), Class IS (ticker: “WAPSX”). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether the Defendants have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until September 2, 2025, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired the securities described above during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

A class action complaint has been filed, alleging that, during the Class Period, Defendants failed to warn investors that: (1) Defendants favored certain WAMCO strategies, like Macro Opps, over other WAMCO strategies, like Core and Core Plus; (2) Defendants disfavored certain WAMCO strategies, like Core and Core Plus; (3) any “compliance policies and procedures” that WAMCO maintained “to result in fair allocations of investment opportunities to clients” were either insufficient to ensure that Leech and his WAMCO team fairly allocated trades among the strategies they managed or were expressly disregarded by Defendants in order to allow the favoring of certain WAMCO strategies at the expense of other WAMCO strategies; and (4) any “oversight mechanisms” that WAMCO maintained were either insufficient to monitor Leech and his WAMCO Team or were expressly disregarded by Defendants in order to allow the favoring of certain WAMCO strategies at the expense of other WAMCO strategies.

