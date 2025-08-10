Bitcoin Swift Announces Stage 4 Presale Progress with 106% APY and $580K Raised





LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3), a decentralized financial operating system integrating programmable PoY (Proof of Yield) rewards, AI-powered smart contracts, decentralized identity, and a hybrid PoW plus PoS consensus, has announced the latest developments in its Stage 4 presale. The presale is currently priced at $4, with a planned launch price of $15, offering Stage 4 participants an APY of 106%.

Since opening Stage 4, the project has attracted over 2,100 investors and raised more than $580,000. PoY rewards for this stage will be distributed at its conclusion, allowing participants to access protocol benefits prior to the official launch.

2025 Crypto Market Context

The broader cryptocurrency market in 2025 is projected to remain volatile while presenting new opportunities. Analysts forecast Bitcoin trading between $80,000 and $185,000, driven by institutional adoption. Solana could see a price range of $121 to $495 as scalability improvements and potential ETF approvals progress. XRP’s forecast is between $1.80 and $4.14, with regulatory developments expected to be a key factor. In this environment, BTC3 is aiming to establish itself as a blockchain platform with a focus on sustainable yields and compliance readiness.

Technical Framework

Bitcoin Swift’s infrastructure is built to operate as a multi-layered network with performance, adaptability, and regulatory preparedness in mind. Key features include:

Programmable PoY Rewards : Rewards adapt in real time based on network activity, energy efficiency, and governance decisions.

: Rewards adapt in real time based on network activity, energy efficiency, and governance decisions. AI-Powered Smart Contracts : Capable of learning, optimizing, and evolving without requiring manual updates.

: Capable of learning, optimizing, and evolving without requiring manual updates. Governance Architecture : A combination of quadratic voting, DID-based (Decentralized Identity) reputation scoring, and AI-assisted proposal screening to protect against malicious activity.

: A combination of quadratic voting, DID-based (Decentralized Identity) reputation scoring, and AI-assisted proposal screening to protect against malicious activity. BTC3E Stablecoin : A USD-pegged, overcollateralized stable asset governed on-chain to enable secure DeFi integration and payments without bridge-related risks.

: A USD-pegged, overcollateralized stable asset governed on-chain to enable secure DeFi integration and payments without bridge-related risks. Privacy-First DID System: Supports compliance checks without exposing user data, with zk-SNARK-based confidential transactions.



Security and Compliance Measures

The BTC3 protocol has undergone two security audits—Solidproof and Spywolf—and the core team has completed KYC verification . A third audit is currently underway with a well-known blockchain security firm. The combination of audits and compliance verification is intended to strengthen the protocol’s resilience while maintaining privacy safeguards.





Energy Efficiency Integration

AI oracles will track the network’s carbon footprint, with PoY incentives rewarding sustainable participation. This system is designed to balance performance and environmental considerations, aligning with global energy efficiency trends in blockchain operations.

Presale Structure and Liquidity Planning

The BTC3 presale is structured in multiple stages, with each stage offering specific APY rates and reward distributions. Current internal discussions indicate that the team is in contact with exchanges such as MEXC, KuCoin, and LBank regarding potential listings after launch. Additionally, BTC3 reports that it is maintaining higher-than-typical liquidity for this presale stage to help reduce volatility in the post-launch period.

Influencer Attention is Heating Up

A wave of influencers and crypto analysts have been breaking down why BTC3 is different:

Crypto Sister has highlighted its innovative PoY mechanics.

has highlighted its innovative PoY mechanics. Bull Run Angel discussed its long-term yield structure.

discussed its long-term yield structure. Token Galaxy compared it to past presale success stories.

compared it to past presale success stories. Crypto Show examined its AI governance model.

Referral Program

To support network expansion ahead of mainnet launch, BTC3 is operating a double bonus referral program. Both the referring participant and the referred individual receive an instant 10% bonus without lockups or additional restrictions.

Next Steps

Following the close of Stage 4, the BTC3 team will begin Stage 5 with updated APY parameters and continued presale rewards. The development roadmap also includes the rollout of AI governance optimizations, expansion of DID-based services, and integration of the BTC3E stablecoin into its DeFi ecosystem.

About Bitcoin Swift (BTC3)

Bitcoin Swift is being developed as a decentralized financial operating system designed for programmable rewards, AI governance, and compliance readiness. Its architecture incorporates a hybrid PoW and PoS consensus, AI-driven contract automation, decentralized identity solutions, and sustainable participation incentives.

For More Information:

Website: https://bitcoinswift.com





Contact:

Luc Schaus

support@bitcoinswift.com

