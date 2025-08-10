IO Biotech to Announce Topline Results of Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of Cylembio® in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) as a First-Line Treatment for Patients with Advanced Melanoma

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IO Biotech (Nasdaq: IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the company will hold a conference call and webcast on Monday, August 11, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET to disclose the topline results of the pivotal Phase 3 trial (IOB-013/KN-D18; NCT05155254) of its investigational, immune-modulatory, off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccine, Cylembio (imsapepimut and etimupepimut, adjuvant) in combination with pembrolizumab vs. pembrolizumab alone as a first-line treatment for unresectable or metastatic (advanced) melanoma.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The IO Biotech management team will host a webcast/conference call on Monday, August 11, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the topline results from the Phase 3 trial of Cylembio. Those who would like to participate may access the live webcast here or register in advance for the teleconference here . A replay of the webcast will be available on the IO Biotech website following the live event.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulatory, off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines based on its T-win® platform. The T-win platform is based on a novel approach to cancer vaccines designed to activate T cells to target both tumor cells and the immune-suppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment. IO Biotech is advancing its lead cancer vaccine candidate, Cylembio®, in clinical trials, and additional pipeline candidates through preclinical development. Based on positive Phase 1/2 first line metastatic melanoma data, IO102-IO103, in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), has been granted a Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of advanced melanoma by the US Food and Drug Administration. IO Biotech is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has US headquarters in New York, New York.

For further information, please visit www.iobiotech.com. Follow us on our social media channels on LinkedIn and X (@IOBiotech).

Contacts:

Investors

Maryann Cimino, Director of Investor Relations

IO Biotech, Inc.

617-710-7305

mci@iobiotech.com

Media

Julie Funesti

Edelman

917-498-1967

julie.funesti@edelman.com