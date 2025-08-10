The Window to Build Real Wealth May Be Reopening—And This Presentation Shows Where to Look

Washington, D.C., Aug. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former CIA advisor and economic strategist Jim Rickards highlights in a briefing what he calls a “generational opening” —a rare window where younger Americans may have access to something their parents and grandparents lost long ago: a tangible path to wealth.

“You don’t need a trust fund or a tech job. You need to know where the country is shifting—and get there first.”

Millennials and Gen Z: The Lost Opportunity Generations?

For years, headlines have painted a bleak picture: younger generations saddled with debt, priced out of homes, locked out of traditional wealth-building paths. But Rickards argues this narrative may be about to flip—not because of tech, but because of land and resources.

“It’s about the raw materials and physical building blocks of the future.”

Why the Next Era of Wealth Will Be Built on the Ground—Not the Cloud

Rickards says a shift is happening behind the scenes—one where physical assets like copper, lithium, and land are becoming more valuable than ever due to surging demand from AI, EVs, and advanced infrastructure.

He calls it a rare convergence of industry, innovation, and raw supply—and believes those who recognize it early could be at the front of a generational wealth wave.

“It’s not just tech that’s booming—it’s the physical inputs that make tech work.”

America’s First Real Onramp in Decades for the Working Class

The presentation highlights a dramatic shift from the digital-only economy of the 2010s to what Rickards calls a “resource-based recovery”—one that could create real jobs, real industries, and real opportunity in forgotten parts of the country.

Why the Elites May Miss It Entirely

Rickards points out that many institutional investors may ignore these trends—not because they’re wrong, but because the opportunities are too small for their capital to scale. That’s what gives regular Americans, especially younger ones, the chance to move first.

“Buffett couldn’t meaningfully invest in some of these companies if he wanted to… but you can.”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA, Department of Defense, and U.S. Treasury, with over five decades of experience guiding high-level strategy. He is the editor of Strategic Intelligence, a monthly briefing focused on emerging economic shifts, overlooked trends, and the real forces shaping America’s future.