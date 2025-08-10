Shaher Awartani of Abu Dhabi Named Entrepreneur of the Month by Tidewater News

New York, NY, Aug. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidewater News has named Shaher Awartani of Abu Dhabi as its Entrepreneur of the Month, honoring his decades of leadership, entrepreneurial vision, and contributions across multiple industries in the United Arab Emirates. As Chairman and Co-Founding Partner of Silver Coast Construction & Boring LLC (SCCB), Mr. Awartani has played a key role in shaping major infrastructure and development projects in the UAE since 1997.

Under his leadership, SCCB has grown to employ up to 4,500 people and has executed and completed projects in the UAE valued at approximately USD 1.35 billion. His approach combines strategic foresight, operational excellence, and a commitment to quality, positioning SCCB among the country’s respected construction firms.





About Shaher Awartani





Shaher Awartani’s entrepreneurial portfolio spans construction, real estate, private equity, hospitality, manufacturing, and healthcare. His notable ventures include:

High Point Real Estate LLC (2017) — Co-founded in Dubai with H.E. Yousif Al Otaiba, H.E. Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, and Mr. Ahmed Ismail Bashee. The company developed and owns two residential assets in Dubai valued at USD 100 million.

Equalis Capital Ltd (2013) — Proprietary investment company registered in the Dubai International Financial Centre, co-founded with H.E. Yousif Al Otaiba.

Global Gate Capital Partners (2015) — Joined as shareholder and board member of the Geneva-based investment firm managing more than USD 2 billion in assets across multiple classes, including real estate and private equity.

Café Milano Abu Dhabi (2017) — Co-founded the only branch of the renowned Washington, D.C. restaurant located outside the U.S., situated in the Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, in partnership with H.E. Yousef Al Otaiba and Mubadala Investment Company.

Reem Hospital Abu Dhabi (2020) — Alongside Yousef Al Otaiba and the Bashee family, became a substantial shareholder in partnership with InvestCorp of Bahrain (25% owned by Mubadala Investment Company) and Wisayah Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aramco.

Yasa Capital (DIFC) Limited (2024) — Co-founded this investment and advisory company regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority as a Category 4 entity.

Abaad Wood Industries (2010) — Co-founder of the manufacturing business specializing in high-quality wood products.

Philanthropy is a near and dear cause to Mr. Awartani’s heart. Since 2015, he has funded a private scholarship program and made generous contributions to healthcare institutions, including the Children’s National Medical Center | Sheikh Zayed Campus for Advanced Pediatric Medicine in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Awartani completed his high school education at Queen’s College, Taunton, Somerset, UK, and earned a bachelor’s degree in Management from the University of Toledo in 1986.

About Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, is a dynamic hub for commerce, culture, and innovation. Known for its world-class infrastructure, thriving economy, and sustainable growth initiatives, the city attracts global entrepreneurs and investors. Its strategic location and diverse business landscape continue to make it a focal point for leaders across industries.

The full Tidewater News feature can be read at: Tidewater News Article

For more about Shaher Moh’d Ali Awartani and his work, visit: shaherawartani.com