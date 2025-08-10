Connected Ship Market to Reach $17.2 Billion by 2028

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Connected Ship Market by Application (Vessel Traffic Management, Fleet Operation, Fleet Health Monitoring, Other Applications), Installation (Onboard, Onshore), Platform (Ships, Ports) & Fit (Line Fit, Retrofit, Hybrid Fit) and Global Forecast to 2028" The Connected Ship market is estimated at USD 11.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 17.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7 % from 2023 to 2028. The growth can be attributed to the increasing need for connected ship for commercial applications and navy missions.

The demand for enhanced safety and security in maritime industry is driving the market for Connected Ship. The maritime industry is developing rapidly by building digitalized vessels with all advanced technologies to improve the efficiency of ship in maritime. Government support and growing investments are propelling the development of advanced ships, further boosting the growth of the Connected Ship Industry.

Major Key Players in the Connected Ship Industry:

ABB (Switzerland),

Emerson Electric Co. (US),

Wartsila (Finland),

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Norway), and

Thales Group (France).

Connected Ship Market Segmentation:

The Fleet Operation segment held the largest growth rate in the Connected Ship market by application.

Fleet Operation Segment to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period. These are widely adopted technological applications to provide real time data access and fleet optimization. Additionally, they can be easily employed on commercial and defence ship. Easy deployment and enhanced efficiency to drive the market for the segment.

The Connected Ship Line fit segment is expected to account for the largest share of Connected Ship by Fit in 2023.

By Fit, the Connected Ship market is segmented into Line fit, Retrofit and Hybrid fit. The line fit offer the installation of connected ship technology in new ship during its construction. Line fit provides more cost-effective installation process and is more seamlessly integrated into the ship systems, as the technology is designed to work with the ship existing architecture.

The Onboard segment of the Connected ship market by installation is projected to dominate the market.

The Connected ship market based on the installation is segmented into Onboard and Onshore. Onboard segment to hold the highest market and Onshore segment to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The rapid development in the connected ship of maritime to enhanced safety and security is driving the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is to hold the highest growth rate in 2023.

The Connected Ship market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region accounts for the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the presence of major Ship Building companies in the region to enhance the growth of the market. China is expected to show the highest growth rate and highest market share of Asia Pacific Region for Connected Ship market. Increase in rise of demand for Connected ship for commercial and Défense drives the Connected Ship market in Asia Pacific Region.

Connected Ship Market Key Takeaways