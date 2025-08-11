GPU as a Service Market Set to Hit $26.62 Billion by 2030: What’s Driving the Growth?

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "GPU as a Service Market by Service Model (IaaS, PaaS), GPU Type (High-end GPUs, Mid-range GPUs, Low-end GPUs), Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Enterprise Type (Large Enterprises, SMEs) - Global Forecast to 2030" The GPU as a Service market is expected to grow from USD 8.21 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 26.62 billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.5% from 2025 to 2030.

The surge in AI and machine learning applications is a primary driver for the GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) market. Industries such as healthcare, finance, and automotive require high-performance computing for tasks like data analysis, image recognition, and autonomous driving.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=153834402

Major Key Players in the GPU as a Service Industry:

Amazon web Servies, Inc. (US),

Microsoft (US),

Google (US),

Oracle (US),

IBM (US),

Coreweave (US),

Alibaba Cloud (China),

Lambda (US),

Tencent Cloud (China),

Jarvislabs.ai (India), among others.

GPU as a Service Market Segmentation:

By deployment, hybrid cloud segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Hybrid cloud deployment in the GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) market will grow at a high CAGR in the forecast period because of its ability to balance data security, cost-effectiveness and flexibility. Hybrid cloud models are being adopted increasingly by businesses to take advantage of both on-premises infrastructure and public cloud resources. This solution is especially helpful for AI inference and training workloads that demand scalable GPU capabilities without compromising data privacy. Financial institutions and healthcare organizations, for example, leverage hybrid cloud deployments to process sensitive data locally while utilizing cloud GPUs for training AI models. Companies such as NVIDIA offers DGX Cloud and AI Enterprise, enabling seamless deployment of AI across hybrid environments.

By enterprise type- small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment will account for the high CAGR in 2025-2030.

The small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment in the GPU as a Service (GPUaaS) market is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of AI, machine learning (ML), and data analytics. SMEs often lack the capital to invest in expensive on-premises GPU infrastructure, making cloud-based GPUaaS a cost-efficient and scalable option. AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud provide SMEs with on-demand access to high-performance GPUs, which can be used to speed up AI model training, video rendering, and data analysis without having to make huge initial investments. GPUaaS supports pay-as-you-go pricing, which enables SMEs to efficiently manage operational costs.

North America region will hold highest share in the GPU as a Service market.

North America holds the maximum market share of the GPU as a Service market because of its strong technological infrastructure, advanced AI ecosystem, and presence of leading cloud service providers in the region. Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud have headquarters in the region and provide scalable and reliable GPUaaS solutions. The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) among various industries like healthcare, finance, and gaming drives strong demand for GPU resources.

Ask for Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=153834402

GPU as Service Market Key Takeaway