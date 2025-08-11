Translators' Voices: China champions a new path toward security, emphasizing dialogue, partnership and win-win co-op

Beijing, China, Aug. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August 1, 2025 marks the 98th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). Over the past 98 years, the people's army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has made indelible contributions to national independence, liberation of the people and national prosperity. It has fought in the Agrarian Revolutionary War, the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, the War of Liberation, and the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea. It has fulfilled its defense duties in Hong Kong and Macao in accordance with the law, effectively responded to various threats to national security, resolutely cracked down on all forms of separatist and sabotage activities, and actively participated in foreign military exchanges and cooperation as well as UN peacekeeping operations. Practice has fully proved that the people's military is a strong pillar for safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, and a staunch force for maintaining world peace.

The book series of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China includes several important speeches on adhering to the path of strengthening the military with Chinese characteristics. In the article "Continue to Strengthen Our Military" included in Volume II of the book series, Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said that the military must resolutely safeguard the Party's leadership and our socialist system, our sovereignty, security and interests, and regional and world peace.

In Volume IV of the book series, Xi said when delivering an important speech during a ceremony marking the Centenary of the CPC that the achievements of the people's military on behalf of the Party and the people have been remarkable. It is a strong pillar that safeguards our socialist country and preserves national dignity, and a powerful force for protecting peace in our region and beyond.

In the ninth installment of the special series "Decoding the Book of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China," the Global Times, along with People's Daily Overseas Edition, explores the theme: following a Chinese path to military development, the Chinese military has always been a staunch force for world peace. We continue to invite Chinese and foreign scholars, translators of Xi's works, practitioners with firsthand experience, and international readers to discuss how, in the new era, the people's army fulfills its mission of building a strong military, practices the Global Security Initiative with concrete actions, takes on the responsibilities of a major country's military, and continuously makes greater contributions to maintaining world peace and stability.

In the ninth article of the "Translators' Voices" column, Global Times (GT) reporter Ma Ruiqian interviewed Farrukh Sohail Goindi (Goindi), a Pakistani author and analyst. Goindi served as one of the editors on the translation team for the Pakistani edition of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China.

GT: Volume I of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China states that building people's armed forces that faithfully follow the Party's commands, are able to win battles and have fine conduct is the Party's goal for developing the military under the new circumstance. How do you interpret this goal for developing the military?

Goindi: The goal of building armed forces that follow the Party's command is very significant. The Chinese army, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), protects national integrity, the people's security and the country's prosperity. They are never aggressive and they have never attacked any other country. If the Chinese army were engaged in foreign invasions or interference in other parts of the world - like some other world powers - it would not have been able to achieve what China has today. This serves as a great example for the whole world, especially for major powers. More importantly, China has never interfered in the affairs of other countries. That's why China's development is closely connected to global peace.

GT: "Achieving the great renewal of the Chinese nation has become the dream of the Chinese people in modern times... To achieve these aims we must strive both to enrich the country and build a strong national defense and powerful military," said President Xi in Volume I of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China. Why is the development of national defense and the armed forces essential to realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation?

Goindi: In any case, if a country has a strong economy and a great industrial network - especially a country like China, with a population of over 1 billion - it must have a strong defense. History shows us that countries lacking strong national defense are vulnerable. That's why the Chinese military follows the CPC leadership and contributes to the collective vision of national rejuvenation.

GT: This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. Volume IV of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China notes: "We must continue working to build a global community of shared future. Peace, concord and harmony are goals that China has pursued and carried forward for more than 5,000 years. The Chinese nation does not carry aggressive or hegemonic traits in its genes." How would you assess the contribution of the Chinese military to world peace?

Goindi: 80 years ago, China made significant contributions to the defeat of fascism, setting an example of how a weaker nation could prevail over stronger aggressors. If they had not done so, we can only imagine how different the world might be today.

Over the past eight decades, China's national defense capabilities have steadily developed. Unlike some other powers, China's defense industry does not pursue aggression or cross-border interference. The nation firmly pursues a national defense policy that is defensive in nature, ensuring prosperity for its people.

Today, China is not only focused on building its own defense but is also making contributions to global security. The country has put forward the Global Security Initiative, emphasizing that humanity shares an indivisible security community. It advocates a new path to security - one of dialogue over confrontation, partnerships over alliances, and win-win cooperation instead of zero-sum rivalry. Since its launch, the initiative has received broad support and positive responses from the international community.

Moreover, the People's Liberation Army of China actively participates in United Nations peacekeeping operations, international humanitarian assistance, anti-piracy escort missions and global cooperation in pandemic response. By promoting multilateral cooperation in international security dialogues, China has played a vital role in safeguarding world peace and security.

China is promoting both peace and prosperity at the same time. This is the result of the vision of the CPC and its leadership, as well as the collective wisdom of Chinese civilization, which has a history of over 5,000 years.

GT: Volume IV of the book includes an article entitled "Strive for Greater Strength and Self-Reliance in Science and Technology." In recent years, China has accelerated the modernization of its national defense and armed forces, with particular emphasis on technological innovation. How would you evaluate the role of technology in enhancing the capabilities of the Chinese military?

Goindi: China's achievements in invention, technology and industry are truly remarkable. Whether in the automobile sector, agriculture, medicine or other fields, China is making important contributions. At the same time, its military and defense industry - including aerospace and ground-based armament systems - has become one of the world's leading forces.

Time is proving this, especially in the context of the recent Pakistan-India conflict, where Chinese technology stood out. China serves as a model in the world, not only for growing its economy but also in the aviation industry.

Chinese technology is now surpassing Western technology. It has broken the cliches of the West and other powers, which used to claim that only their technology was superior. In fact, Chinese technology is cheaper, more efficient and more durable.

The growing presence and rising recognition of Chinese products around the world - from airplanes to motorcycles, from high-speed trains to electronics - demonstrate that Chinese manufacturing is not only highly competitive in scale and quality, but also more affordable than many Western alternatives. China has built credibility through real technological development.

GT: In Volume I, President Xi stresses that we must take a sensible, coordinated and balanced approach to nuclear security and keep it on the track of sound and sustainable development. During the China-ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in July, China reaffirmed its readiness to be among the first signatories to the Protocol to the Treaty on the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone. How do you think China's longstanding position on nuclear issues embodies its strategic vision for regional and global security?

Goindi: Historically, China has never launched an act of aggression against any country. It does not pursue expansionism and has never interfered in the internal conflicts of other countries, unlike some Western powers.

I have also followed discussions around the use of so-called tactical nuclear weapons, which are reportedly being developed or considered by the US and Western alliances like NATO. In contrast, China has never issued nuclear threats nor spoken of using nuclear weapons in any global context. Instead, China has consistently developed nuclear technology for peace and prosperity. There is no nuclear threat posed by China, either regionally or globally.

GT: What role has China-Pakistan strategic defense and security cooperation played in maintaining regional peace and stability? Do you think the development of the Chinese military resonates in some way with the efforts of other developing countries to pursue independent paths of development?

Goindi: China-Pakistan relations are rooted in genuine friendship. Our strategic partnership is especially important given Pakistan's geographically pivotal location - at the crossroads of the Middle East, Central Asia and South Asia. As the China-Pakistan strategic partnership continues to deepen, it will play a constructive role in promoting world peace and help steer an increasingly unbalanced world back on track.

In addition, China has made significant contributions to the development and economic well-being of both countries through initiatives such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). However, as the BRI continues to yield more achievements and as China and Pakistan's regional interests grow, they have, to some extent, become targets for terrorist organizations. With regional terrorism resurging, countries and stakeholders in the region must face this issue head-on. From this perspective, China-Pakistan defense cooperation is highly necessary in addressing non-traditional security threats, especially terrorism.

In April 2015, during President Xi's visit to Pakistan, the Pakistani side used eight Pakistani Air Force JF-17 Thunder fighter jets to escort his special plane. This advanced aircraft is the result of joint efforts by both countries. A decade later, we still cooperate closely in the military-industrial sector; we are no longer dependent on French or British technology. More importantly, China hasn't just sold us products; it shared technology with us. They are teaching us how to manufacture. We are well protected from external pressures imposed by Western powers. As Pakistanis, we are proud to be China's neighbor and friend. China's contributions to regional security and prosperity are evident.





