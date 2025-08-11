Company Announcement No 35/2025
|11 August 2025
Dear Sirs
Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 32
On 26 February 2025 Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,350m. The share buyback programme commenced on 3 March 2025 and will be completed by 31 January 2026.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|Number of shares
|VWAP
|Gross value (DKK)
|Accumulated, most recent
announcement
1,403,000
608,802,980.00
|4 August 2025
5 August 2025
6 August 2025
7 August 2025
8 August 2025
|10,000
10,000
10,000
10,000
11,000
|487.37
488.94
490.52
493.80
495.47
|4,873,700.00
4,889,400.00
4,905,200.00
4,938,000.00
5,450,170.00
|Total over week 32
|51,000
|25,056,470.00
|Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme
|1,454,000
|633,859,450.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank A/S holds a total of 1,455,640 own shares, equal to 2.84% of the Bank’s share capital.
Yours sincerely
Mark Luscombe Jørn Adam Møller
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive
Attachment