Mexico Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence Report 2025-2029 | Data-Driven Personalization and Cashback Models Pave Way for Expansion

The loyalty market in Mexico is expected to grow by 16.8% on annual basis to reach US$1.55 billion in 2025. In value terms, the loyalty market in the country has recorded a CAGR of 18.9% during 2020-2024. The loyalty market in the country will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 14.1% during 2025-2029. Loyalty market in this region is expected to increase from US$1.33 billion in 2024 to reach US$2.63 billion by 2029.





This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of end-use sectors and market segments in Mexico. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



The loyalty program landscape in Mexico is rapidly evolving, driven by innovations such as coalition loyalty programs, mobile-first solutions, and the integration of financial services. Coalition programs, such as Aeromexico Rewards, are gaining traction by enabling customers to earn and redeem points across multiple brands, enhancing their value proposition and encouraging loyalty. Similarly, the rise of mobile-centric loyalty programs, exemplified by Club Premier's app, reflects the growing importance of smartphone-driven engagement in delivering convenience and immediacy. These developments signify a broader trend toward collaborative and customer-focused loyalty initiatives designed to drive higher participation and retention.



Data-driven personalization and cashback programs are further transforming the loyalty space. Companies like LATAM Airlines leverage advanced analytics to deliver tailored rewards, fostering deeper customer connections and enhancing satisfaction. Meanwhile, the increasing popularity of cashback programs, supported by fintech innovations, provides immediate financial incentives that resonate with Mexico's price-sensitive consumers. As businesses refine their loyalty strategies by embracing data analytics and expanding cashback offerings, the sector is poised for sustained growth, offering customers greater value and solidifying brand relationships in an increasingly competitive market.

Competitive Landscape: Mexico's Loyalty Program Market



Mexico's loyalty program market is highly competitive and rapidly evolving, driven by retail, banking, and digital payment ecosystems. Leading players such as PAYBACK (Grupo Soriana), Club Premier (Aeromexico), and BBVA Points dominate the space, leveraging multi-brand partnerships and digital integrations to enhance consumer engagement. As Mexican consumers become more digitally engaged and value-driven, companies increasingly adopt AI-driven personalization, mobile-first experiences, and blockchain security to strengthen loyalty offerings.



Technological advancements, regulatory changes, and consumer demand for flexible, transparent rewards will shape the future of Mexico's loyalty market. Programs that provide real-time incentives, seamless omnichannel experiences, and sustainability-focused rewards will gain a competitive edge. While large retailers, airlines, and banks dominate the landscape, new entrants must differentiate through fintech innovations, personalized engagement, and compliance with evolving data privacy laws to carve out market share.



Current State of Mexico's Loyalty Program Market

Major retailers, financial institutions, and airline programs lead Mexico's loyalty market, with PAYBACK, Club Premier, and BBVA Points among the most widely used programs.

Retail-focused loyalty programs are highly popular, with Grupo Soriana's PAYBACK program offering multi-brand point accumulation and redemption across supermarkets, gas stations, and online retailers.

Airline loyalty remains strong. Club Premier (Aeromexico) is Mexico's largest frequent flyer program, allowing members to redeem points for flights, hotels, and partner rewards.

Banks integrate loyalty rewards into credit card programs, with BBVA, Banorte, and Citibanamex offering cashback, travel perks, and retail discounts.

E-commerce and fintech-driven loyalty models are gaining traction, with platforms like Mercado Libre and Rappi integrating loyalty rewards into their ecosystems to retain digital-savvy consumers.

Competition Intensity in Mexico's Loyalty Market

Major retailers and financial institutions dominate the loyalty space, making it challenging for smaller or independent programs to scale. Grupo Soriana, Walmart Mexico, and Aeromexico leverage strong customer loyalty and extensive partner networks.

AI-powered personalization is a key differentiator, with BBVA and Mercado Libre using big data analytics to tailor rewards based on user behavior.

Mexican consumers favor immediate and flexible rewards, leading loyalty programs emphasizing cashback, instant discounts, and digital redemption options. Banorte's Rewards+ program, for instance, offers real-time cashback on select purchases.

Coalition programs are expanding, with multi-brand networks such as PAYBACK allowing customers to earn and redeem points across various industries, including retail, fuel, and entertainment.

Types of Players

PAYBACK (Grupo Soriana), Walmart Rewards, and Chedraui Mi Club offer multi-brand and store-exclusive rewards.

BBVA Points, Banorte Rewards, and Citibanamex ThankYou Points integrate credit card rewards with travel, cashback, and lifestyle benefits.

Club Premier (Aeromexico) and Volaris v.club provide exclusive perks for frequent travelers.

Mercado Libre's Mercado Puntos and Rappi Prime offer digital-native rewards, enhancing online engagement and retention.

OXXO Premia and BPme Rewards reward customers for fuel purchases and retail spending.

Market Structure

Retailers and financial institutions lead the market, leveraging long-term customer relationships and large-scale reward ecosystems.

Coalition models such as PAYBACK and Club Premier expand customer touchpoints, making them attractive but challenging for new standalone programs to compete against.

New entrants must offer differentiated value propositions, as existing programs provide seamless omnichannel experiences and comprehensive reward structures.

The rise of fintech and mobile-driven loyalty programs disrupt traditional models, with platforms like Rappi and Mercado Libre integrating AI-powered loyalty strategies.

Regulatory and economic challenges require companies to ensure compliance with consumer protection and financial transparency laws, increasing operational complexity.

Future Competitive Landscape

AI-driven hyper-personalization will become essential, with brands leveraging real-time data insights to offer behavior-based rewards. BBVA and Citibanamex are expected to expand their AI-driven loyalty offerings.

Coalition loyalty ecosystems will grow, allowing businesses to create multi-brand redemption networks that appeal to consumers seeking flexible reward options.

Sustainability-driven loyalty incentives will gain traction as Mexican consumers increasingly favor programs that reward eco-friendly purchases and ethical spending habits.

Regulatory oversight will increase, requiring brands to enhance data privacy, transparency, and consumer trust in loyalty program structures.

Scope



Mexico Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis

Ecommerce Spend

POS Spend

Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in Mexico

Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains

Loyalty Schemes

Loyalty Platforms

Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type

Points programs

Tier-based programs

Mission-driven programs

Spend-based programs

Gaming programs

Free perks programs

Subscription programs

Community programs

Refer a friend program

Paid programs

Cashback programs

Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel

In-Store

Online

Mobile

Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

Seller Driven

Payment Instrument Driven

Others

Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Online

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail

Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Clothing, Footwear & Accessories

Toy & Hobby Shops

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Home Merchandise

Other

Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility

Card Based Access

Digital Access

Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type

B2C Consumers

B2B Consumers

Mexico Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type

Free

Free + Premium

Premium

Mexico Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case

Analytics and AI Driven

Management Platform

Mexico Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner

In House

Third Party Vendor

Mexico Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms

Software

Services

Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case Platforms

Custom Built Platform

Off the Shelf Platform

Mexico Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

By Age Group

By Income Level

By Gender

