Argentina Loyalty Programs Intelligence Report 2025 | A $1.23 Billion Market by 2029, Driven by Rising Tech Startups, Cross-Sector Partnerships, and AI-Driven Analytics as Consolidation Looms

The loyalty market in Argentina is expected to grow by 16.7% on annual basis to reach US$729.2 million in 2025. In value terms, the loyalty market in the country has recorded a CAGR of 19.2% during 2020-2024. The loyalty market in the country will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 14.1% during 2025-2029. Loyalty market in this region is expected to increase from US$624.6 million in 2024 to reach US$1.23 billion by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of end-use sectors and market segments in Argentina. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



The loyalty programs landscape in Argentina is dynamic, with businesses adapting to technological advancements, collaboration opportunities, sustainability imperatives, and the e-commerce surge. Argentine businesses are trying to gain competitive advantage by incorporating advanced technologies, creating coalition partnerships, promoting sustainability, and focusing on personalization. Focus is on aligning loyalty strategies with these trends to drive customer retention and long-term growth.

Competitive Landscape and Regulatory Changes in Argentina's Loyalty Market

The loyalty market in Argentina is highly competitive, with a fragmented structure, but consolidation is expected in the coming years. Key players leverage partnerships and digital innovation to stay ahead, while smaller entrants face market and cost barriers. On the regulatory front, stricter data privacy laws and tax implications add complexity, pushing businesses to innovate while ensuring compliance. Over the next 2-4 years, companies that successfully integrate technology, adapt to regulations and offer transparent, customer-centric loyalty strategies will maintain a competitive edge.



Competitive Intensity in the Loyalty Market

Retail giants like Cencosud (via the Jumbo Mas loyalty program) and Carrefour offer competitive loyalty initiatives to retain customers in a market characterized by price sensitivity.

Financial institutions such as Banco Galicia and Banco Santander Rio focus on offering robust loyalty and reward credit card programs, leveraging cashback and points to differentiate themselves.

Marketplaces like Mercado Libre have introduced loyalty tiers (e.g., Mercado Puntos), significantly intensifying competition by blending e-commerce and loyalty benefits.

Type of Players and Market Structure

The fragmented market has numerous players operating across various industries, including retail, banking, airlines, and digital platforms.

While traditional players dominate, startups and tech-focused companies (e.g., mobile app-based loyalty platforms) are increasing their presence.

Growing coalition programs like Club La Nacion integrate multiple businesses, creating competitive differentiation and driving customer retention.

High initial investment in technology and data analytics is a barrier for smaller businesses. Entrenched customer loyalty to existing programs of major players poses significant challenges for new entrants.

Consolidation is likely as smaller players find competing difficult, leading to dominant programs from major players. Collaboration across sectors will intensify, with loyalty partnerships between airlines, retail, and banks becoming more common. Increasing adoption of digital and AI-driven analytics will differentiate competitive offerings.

Growth of Coalition Loyalty Programs

Coalition loyalty programs, where multiple businesses collaborate, are on the rise. Club Personal, operated by Telecom Argentina, partners with various retail brands, allowing customers to earn points through diverse channels and redeem them across multiple categories, such as shopping, entertainment, and travel.

The success of coalition programs like Club La Nacion, which aggregates rewards from different sectors, demonstrates the value of such collaborations.

Coalition programs will likely expand their partnerships, including with small and medium enterprises (SMEs), to widen their appeal. Consumers will benefit from greater flexibility in rewards, boosting program participation. Companies joining coalitions will strengthen their customer retention strategies while sharing operational costs.

Emphasis on Sustainability in Loyalty Initiatives

Sustainability-focused loyalty programs are becoming popular. For example, YPF Serviclub, a loyalty program by the state-owned oil company YPF, offers environmentally conscious rewards, such as discounts on eco-friendly products and services.

A growing awareness of environmental issues among Argentine consumers, particularly younger demographics, pushes businesses to align their programs with sustainable practices.

The government's sustainability initiatives and green policies have encouraged companies to integrate eco-friendly measures into their business models.

Loyalty programs emphasizing sustainability will attract environmentally conscious consumers.

Companies will increasingly incorporate eco-rewards, such as carbon offset credits or green products, into their offerings. Sustainability as a value proposition will differentiate brands in a competitive market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered Argentina



Scope

Argentina Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis

Ecommerce Spend

POS Spend

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators





Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in Argentina





Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains

Loyalty Schemes

Loyalty Platforms

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type

Points programs

Tier-based programs

Mission-driven programs

Spend-based programs

Gaming programs

Free perks programs

Subscription programs

Community programs

Refer a friend program

Paid programs

Cashback programs

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel

In-Store

Online

Mobile

Argentina Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

Seller Driven

Payment Instrument Driven

Others

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Online

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail

Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Clothing, Footwear & Accessories

Toy & Hobby Shops

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Home Merchandise

Other

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility

Card Based Access

Digital Access

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type

B2C Consumers

B2B Consumers

Argentina Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type

Free

Free + Premium

Premium

Argentina Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case

Analytics and AI Driven

Management Platform

Argentina Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner

In House

Third Party Vendor

Argentina Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms

Software

Services

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case Platforms

Custom Built Platform

Off the Shelf Platform

Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

By Age Group

By Income Level

By Gender

