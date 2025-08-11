[Latest] Global Nanocoatings Market Size/Share Worth USD 60.7 Billion by 2034 at a 16.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Nanocoatings Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Anti-fingerprint, Anti-microbial, Anti-fouling & Easy-to-clean, Self-cleaning, Others), By Application (Medical & Healthcare, Food Manufacturing, Packaging, Marine, Water Treatment, Electronics, Buildings & Construction, Automotive, Energy, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.





“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Nanocoatings Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 13.2 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 16.8 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 60.7 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 16.5% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Nanocoatings Market Overview

Nanocoatings are ultra-thin layers of material applied to a surface to provide nanoscale protection, functionality, or aesthetics. Nanocoatings are applied to various surfaces, such as metals, plastics, glass, and textiles. They improve qualities such as resistance to corrosion, abrasion, UV radiation, water, and germs. They are also utilized to increase surface conductivity, strength, and self-cleaning properties.

The nanocoatings industry is being driven by several elements, such as the growing automotive sector, increasing construction industry, growing focus to shift towards renewable energy, advances in nanotechnology, increasing collaboration among the key market players, and growing product launches. However, the lack of standardization is expected to hamper the industry’s growth.

Nanocoatings Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Demand from the construction industry

The increasing demand from the construction sector drives the market growth, as nanocoatings enhance the material by making it resistant to a variety of external environmental factors that degrade product quality. Nanocoatings provide unique properties that elevate the material’s value.

It protects the surface from various imprints such as abrasion, corrosion, and discoloration. Infrastructure can be protected against UV radiation, rain, and moisture by the use of nanocoatings, resulting in a long-lasting construction, which drives the industry’s growth.

Growing demand from the energy sector

The increased demand from the energy sector is a major driver of this expansion. Nanocoatings provide enhanced features such as increased durability, corrosion resistance, and protective qualities, which are extremely useful in energy applications.

These sophisticated coatings are rapidly being used in a variety of energy-related industries, including oil and gas, renewable energy, and power production, to improve equipment performance and durability. For instance, according to the IEA, solar PV generation increased by a record 270 TWh (up 26%) in 2022, reaching almost 1 300 TWh.

Limited awareness

Nanotechnologies are novel concepts in many industries. Due to this, potential end users may have a limited understanding of nanocoatings’ benefits and functions. This lack of awareness can act as a barrier to market expansion, since sectors may be hesitant to use unknown technology until it is better understood and accepted.

Nanocoatings Market New Launches and Acquisitions

Nanocoatings Market New Launches and Acquisitions

In January 2023, Europlasma teamed with Specialty Coating Systems (SCS), a conformal coating services and technologies firm, to broaden its coating line with PlasmaGuard™ coating services.

Nanocoatings Market Regional Analysis

North America is projected to dominate the nanocoatings market. The growing demand from end-use industries such as maritime, military/defense, healthcare, packaging, electronics, building & construction, and automotive drives the industry growth in the North American region.

However, the Asia Pacific is growing at a significant pace in the global nanocoatings industry. The growing automotive sector is expected to drive the regional industry expansion.

List of the prominent players in the Nanocoatings Market:

Tesla NanoCoatings Inc.

Nanovere Technologies LLC.

P2i Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

Nano Gate

Nanophase Technologies Corporation.

actnano

Forge Nano Inc.

Nanofilm

Others

The Nanocoatings Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Anti-Fingerprint

Anti-Microbial

Anti-Fouling & Easy-To-Clean

Self-Cleaning

Others

By Application

Medical & Healthcare

Food Manufacturing

Packaging

Marine

Water Treatment

Electronics

Buildings & Construction

Automotive

Energy

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

