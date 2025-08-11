Festi hf.: Buyback program week 32

In week 32 2025, Festi purchased in total 160,000 own shares for total amount of 48,140,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|32
|5.8.2025
|13:21:22
|50.000
|302
|15.100.000
|32
|6.8.2025
|10:02:45
|40.000
|301
|12.040.000
|32
|8.8.2025
|10:13:54
|70.000
|300
|21.000.000
|160.000
|48.140.000
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 1,066,226 own shares or 0.34% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 980,000 own shares for 292,780,000 ISK and holds today 1,226,226 own shares or 0.39% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 27 June 2025 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 800 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).