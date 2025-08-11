ATFX Connect Appoints Professor Trevor Williams as Consultant Economist

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATFX Connect , the institutional arm of ATFX , is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Trevor Williams as its Consultant Economist. This strategic move underscores ATFX Connect’s commitment to delivering expert-driven macroeconomic insights and analysis to its growing base of institutional clients.

As Consultant Economist, Professor Williams will deliver economic commentary and strategic insights to strengthen ATFX Connect’s thought leadership. His involvement will enhance the company’s institutional positioning and equip clients with deeper insights into today’s fast-evolving economic landscape.

A Respected Voice in Global Macroeconomics

With a distinguished career in the finance industry, Professor Williams has held several senior roles across banking and policy institutions. He served as Chief Economist at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, one of the UK’s largest banks, for over 10 years. In addition, he serves as the Rotating Chairman of the Institute of Economic Affairs Shadow Monetary Policy Committee (SMPC), a group of independent economists who offer alternative views on the UK monetary policy.

Commenting on his new role, Professor Williams, said:

“I’m delighted to be joining ATFX Connect as Consultant Economist at such an exciting time in global markets. I look forward to contributing economic insight and thought leadership to support our institutional, retail and other partners to deepen engagement across the financial landscape. I’m grateful to the excellent team at ATFX Connect for the opportunity.”

On welcoming Professor Williams, Wei Qiang Zhang, Managing Director of ATFX Connect, expressed:

“We’re pleased to welcome Professor Trevor Williams as our Consultant Economist. His extensive knowledge of the economy and markets will provide our clients with valuable insights and practical guidance to navigate global market trends with confidence. This appointment further strengthens ATFX Connect’s position as a trusted partner for institutional clients.”

A Shared Vision Ahead

With Professor Williams onboard, ATFX Connect is well-positioned to further enhance its institutional capabilities and deliver deeper economic insight to better support its clients. Both parties are aligned in their commitment to making a meaningful impact and look forward to an inspiring partnership ahead.

About ATFX Connect

ATFX Connect is a trading name of AT Global Markets (UK) Limited (authorised and regulated by the FCA), AT Global Markets (Australia) Pty Limited (authorised and regulated by ASIC), and AT Global Financial Services (HK) Limited (authorised and regulated by the SFC). Connect is the Institutional arm of the wider ATFX Group.

ATFX Connect offers Institutional and Professional traders an extensive range of services for both Agency PB and Margin accounts, provides bespoke aggregated liquidity in Spot FX, NDFs, indices, Commodities and Precious metals to a wide range of institutional clients from hedge funds, Tier 1 and regional banks, high net worth investors, asset managers, family offices and other brokers.

ATFX Connect's liquidity pool is constructed from Tier 1 banks and non-bank providers that it has partnered with, trading in both sweepable and full amount forms.

Agency PB Clients can connect via direct FIX API, external technology solutions or via our own trading platform. For margin clients, ATFX Connect provides market access via the group's MT4/MT5 platform and provides a bridge solution for those who wish to connect via FIX API.

For further information on ATFX Connect, please visit ATFX Connect website https://www.atfxconnect.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8482ad3-5feb-4053-b2f4-81d872d9afc3