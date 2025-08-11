Hong Kong Residential Water Treatment Systems Market Trends and Growth Drivers Through 2031

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Hong Kong Residential Water Treatment Systems Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Hong Kong Residential Water Treatment Market research report includes market size, growth rates, market shares by product type and technology, competitive market share data, and revenue forecasts from 2024-2031 for Hong Kong. Furthermore, profiles of key companies, competitive factors, consumer behavior, market trends, new products, pricing trends, growth drivers, restraints, and challenges are also included.



The Hong Kong market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including:



Competitive market shares by type of system (point-of-use counter top & under-the-sink, point-of-use faucet mount, point-of-entry, and pitchers).

Market forecasts and growth rates by type of system and replacement filters (total market, point-of-use counter top & under-the-sink, point-of-use faucet mount, point-of-use, point-of-use replacement filters, point-of-entry, pitchers, and pitcher replacement filters).

Point-of-use market share by type of technology (carbon, RO, UV, and others).

Point-of-use market shares by revenue for pricing (under $300, $300-$600, $601-$900, over $900).

Companies Featured:

Mitsubishi Chemical Cleansui Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Doulton

NEP Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad Company

Amway

WaterChef

Pentair (Everpure)

Beauty & Health Magic Water Purify Ltd. (B&H)

Ionia Co Ltd.

Diamond Water Filter,

The 3M Company

and more....

Key Topics Covered:

Country Profile, Hong Kong

Executive Summary

Consumer behaviour

Competitive Factors

Market Drivers/Impact

Growth of e-commerce channels

Product upgrades/Promotional offers

Growing health-consciousness

Market Restraints/Impact

Increasing bottled water market

Economic slowdown

Counterfeit products

Residential Water Treatment Market: Market Trends

Residential Water Treatment Market: Pricing Trends

Table of Contents

Hong Kong Residential Water Treatment Market

Market Data

Revenue forecast, total market, 2022-2029

Revenue forecast, point-of-use CT & UTS, 2022-2029

Market share by point-of-use CT & UTS, by revenues, water treatment systems, 2022

Revenue forecast, point-of-use replacement filters market, 2022-2029

Point-of-use water treatment systems, technology by revenues, 2022

Point-of-use water treatment systems, pricing trends, by revenues, 2022

