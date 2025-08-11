Copper Tubes Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, with Case Studies of Sumitomo, KME Group, and Hindalco Industries

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Copper Tubes Market by Type (Type K, Type L, Type M, Other Types), Form (Straight Tubes, Coils, Capillary Tubes, Other Forms), Application (HVACR, Plumbing, Industrial, Automotive, Medical, Other Applications), Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The copper tubes market is set to expand from USD 29.14 billion in 2025 to USD 42.62 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9%. This increase is largely driven by the rising demand for energy-efficient HVACR systems, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and sustainable building practices. Copper's robust properties make it ideal for medical, plumbing, and industrial uses, leading to its growing popularity in these sectors.

The development of smart cities and retrofitting of existing systems, coupled with the rise in electric vehicle adoption, create substantial opportunities for market growth. Favorable government policies and green building certifications further support domestic production. As industries focus on efficiency and sustainability, copper tubes stand out as a viable solution, aligning with both immediate needs and long-term goals.

Type K to be fastest-growing segment of copper tubes market during forecast period

Type K copper tubes, known for their superior strength and thicker walls, are the fastest-growing segment. Their ability to handle high pressure makes them suitable for medical gas tubing, underground plumbing systems, and fluid transport networks, driving demand. This segment is expected to grow, aligning with the global shift towards sustainable and durable solutions with extended service life.

HVACR to be fastest-growing application segment of copper tubes market during forecast period

The push for improved indoor air quality and energy efficiency has driven the demand for energy-efficient HVACR systems, which rely heavily on copper tubes. Urbanization and industrialization further increase the need for these systems, highlighting copper tubes’ role due to their excellent thermal conductivity and corrosion resistance. With a growing focus on sustainable solutions, copper's application in HVACR becomes increasingly pivotal.

Asia Pacific to be fastest-growing regional market for copper tubes during forecast period

The Asia Pacific region, fueled by urbanization and industrial development, is rapidly becoming the fastest-growing market. Governments prioritize sustainable industrialization, boosting demand in sectors like plumbing, medical, automotive, and HVACR. Initiatives aimed at upgrading infrastructure, particularly in rural areas, further enhance market growth. As a hub for manufacturing HVACR systems, electronics, and automotive components, Asia Pacific leverages its resources, labor, and manufacturers to maintain momentum in the copper tube market.

Market verification involved extensive primary interviews post-secondary research, with interviewees primarily from Tier 1 (60%), Tier 2 (25%), and Tier 3 (15%) companies. Designations included Manager-Level (30%), Director Level (20%), and Others (50%), across regions like North America (20%), Europe (30%), and Asia Pacific (30%). Key market players include Mueller Industries, Wieland Group, Hailiang Group, KME Group SpA, LUVATA, Cerro Flow Products LLC, KOBE STEEL, LTD., Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC, Shanghai Metal Corporation, and Quindao Hongtai Copper Tube Co., Ltd.

Research Coverage

The report segments the copper tubes market by type, form, application, and region, offering value estimations across these dimensions. It provides an in-depth analysis of major industry players, covering business overviews, products, strategies, and market-related developments, enabling insight into competitive dynamics.

This report provides a multi-level analysis of industry trends, market rankings, and company profiles, offering a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape, high-growth segments and regions, along with market drivers and challenges.

Key insights include:

Analysis of key drivers such as the growth in construction and infrastructure development, and rising HVACR demand.

Market Penetration with comprehensive details on copper tubes from top players.

Product Development and Innovation insights on technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches.

Market Development analysis of lucrative emerging markets for copper tubes.

Market Diversification details on new products, untapped regions, and developments in the market.

Competitive Assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and capabilities of leading players.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 272 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 29.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 42.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers: Increasing Construction and Infrastructure Development Globally Rising Demand for HVAC Systems 100% Recyclability Reduces Production Costs, Ensures Supply Stability, and Meets Sustainability Demands

Challenges: Highly Energy-Intensive Production Process Limited Raw Material Availability and Mining Challenges

Opportunities: High Growth in Demand for Renewable Energy and Electric Vehicles

Case Studies: Sumitomo's Enhanced Thermal Conductivity Copper Tubes for HVAC Systems KME Group's Sustainable Copper Tube Production with Eco-Friendly Practices Hindalco Industries’ High-Precision Copper Tubes for HVAC&R in India

Industry Trends: Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Copper Tubes Manufacturers Supply Chain Analysis Impact of 2025 US Tariffs on Copper Tubes Market Investment and Funding Scenario Pricing Analysis Ecosystem Analysis Technology Analysis Patent Analysis Trade Analysis Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape Porter's Five Forces Analysis Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria Macroeconomic Indicators



Company Profiles

Mueller Industries

Wieland Group

Hailiang Group

KME Group Spa

Luvata

Cerro Flow Products LLC

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC

Shanghai Metal Corporation

Qingdao Hongtai Copper Co., Ltd.

MM Kembla

Uniflow Copper Tubes

Golden Dragon Precise Copper Tube Group Inc.

Interstate Metal, Inc.

Mehta Tubes Limited

Brassco Tube Industries

Nippontube

Ningbo Jintian Copper (Group) Co., Ltd.

Cupori

Maksal Tubes (Pty) Ltd.

Mettube

Lyon Copper Alloys

Cubex Tubings Limited

Seah FS Co., Ltd.

Tube Tech Copper & Alloys Pvt. Ltd.





