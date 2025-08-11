Competitor Leaderboard Highlights Top 20 Subscription Management Vendors

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Subscription Economy Market: 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Subscription Economy research suite provides a comprehensive and insightful analysis of this progressing market, enabling stakeholders, from subscription management providers to regulators and subscription providers, to understand future growth, key trends and the competitive environment.

The market-leading study includes a consumer behaviour analysis which evaluates the key consumer behaviour according to age group; providing strategic recommendations for subscription management providers and subscription providers to maximise revenue. Additionally, it features the publisher's Country Readiness Index, which provides a country-level analysis of the current and future opportunities of subscriptions in each geography.

The research suite includes several different options that can be purchased separately, including access to data mapping the adoption and future growth of the subscription economy market over the next 5 years, split by the following market segments:

Delivery Service

Digital Music

Digital Spoken Word

Digital Video

Fitness and Wellness

Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS)

Multiservice

Physical Goods Boxes

Physical Goods Items

Software

News and Magazines

Video Games

It also provides an insightful study uncovering the latest trends and opportunities within the subscription economy market, including the use of AI and automation in subscription management platform solutions, and the rising adoption of subscription bundling that enables more flexible and simplified subscription management for consumers. Additionally, it features an extensive analysis of the 20 market leaders in the subscription economy space.

Collectively, these documents provide a critical tool for understanding this profitable market. They allow subscription management providers and subscription providers to shape their future strategy and capitalise on future growth opportunities in digitally transforming regions. This research suite's extensive coverage makes it a valuable tool for navigating this robust market.

Key Features

Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities, key findings and key strategic recommendations for subscription management providers, subscription providers, and regulators.

In-depth analysis of key development opportunities, key findings and key strategic recommendations for subscription management providers, subscription providers, and regulators. Market Outlook: Insights into key drivers and market trends within the subscription economy market; addressing challenges posed by subscription fatigue and highly saturated markets, and how these can be overcome. It also provides an analysis of the current and future trends in the subscription economy market; revealing strategic recommendations for subscription management providers and subscription providers to capitalise on changing consumer behaviour. Furthermore, it highlights key monetisation opportunities for subscription providers across multiple market segments (Delivery Service, Digital Music, Digital Spoken Word, Digital Video, Fitness and Wellness, Physical Goods Boxes, Physical Goods Items, MaaS, Multi-service, News and Magazines, and Video Games).

Insights into key drivers and market trends within the subscription economy market; addressing challenges posed by subscription fatigue and highly saturated markets, and how these can be overcome. It also provides an analysis of the current and future trends in the subscription economy market; revealing strategic recommendations for subscription management providers and subscription providers to capitalise on changing consumer behaviour. Furthermore, it highlights key monetisation opportunities for subscription providers across multiple market segments (Delivery Service, Digital Music, Digital Spoken Word, Digital Video, Fitness and Wellness, Physical Goods Boxes, Physical Goods Items, MaaS, Multi-service, News and Magazines, and Video Games). Benchmark Industry Forecasts: The market size and forecast for the subscription economy market, including total subscription revenue, total number of subscription payments, and total number of subscriptions. The forecast further breaks down total subscription revenue and total number of subscriptions by the market segments, as well as by key payment method types, including direct debit, bill pay, digital wallets, Open Banking, card payments, and alternative payment methods.

The market size and forecast for the subscription economy market, including total subscription revenue, total number of subscription payments, and total number of subscriptions. The forecast further breaks down total subscription revenue and total number of subscriptions by the market segments, as well as by key payment method types, including direct debit, bill pay, digital wallets, Open Banking, card payments, and alternative payment methods. Competitor Leaderboard: Key player capability and capacity assessment for 20 subscription management providers, via the Competitor Leaderboard, featuring subscription market size for major players in the subscription management industry.

Market Data & Forecasting Report

The market-leading research suite for the Subscription Economy market includes access to the full set of forecast data of 157 tables and over 71,500 datapoints.

Metrics in the research suite include:

Total Number of Subscriptions

Total Subscription Revenue

These metrics are provided for the following key market segments:

Delivery Service

Digital Music

Digital Spoken Word

Digital Video

Fitness and Wellness

Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS)

Multiservice

Physical Goods Boxes

Physical Goods Items

Software

News and Magazines

Video Games

The forecast further splits the above metrics, as well as the total number of subscription payments, by the following payment types:

Direct Debit

Bill Pay

Digital Wallets

Open Banking

Card Payments

Alternative Payment Methods

The Interactive Forecast Excel contains the following functionality:

Statistics Analysis: Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics, displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard.

Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics, displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard. Country Data Tool: This tool lets users look at metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via a search bar.

This tool lets users look at metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via a search bar. Country Comparison Tool: Users can select countries and compare each of them. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool.

Users can select countries and compare each of them. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool. What-if Analysis: Here, users can compare forecast metrics against their own assumptions via 5 interactive scenarios.

Market Trends & Strategies Report

This report provides a detailed outlook for the market, assessing market trends and the factors shaping the evolution of this growing market. Technological developments, particularly in AI, have led to real-time payments, enabling new subscription models such as usage-based models. It also evaluates challenges posed by tightening regulations, as governments continue to target subscription traps.

This report delivers an insightful analysis of the strategic opportunities for subscription management providers and subscription providers, and strategic recommendations to overcome emerging market challenges, such as subscription fatigue. It also features an evaluation of key market segment opportunities for subscription providers and subscription management providers; highlighting key markets with the highest growth potential.

Competitor Leaderboard Report

The Competitor Leaderboard report provides a detailed evaluation and market positioning for 20 leading vendors in the subscription economy space. The vendors are positioned as an established leader, leading challenger, or disruptor and challenger, based on capacity and capability assessments:

Aria Systems

Billsby

ChargebeeChargeOver

Cleverbridge

Cloudmore

FastSpring

Gotransverse

Maxio

Oracle

Ordway Labs

Paddle

Recharge

Recurly

Salesforce

SAP

Stripe

Verifone

Zoho Corporation

Zuora

