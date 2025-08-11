Lulus Launches New ‘The Fall It List’ Brand Campaign, Celebrating the It Trends for Fall





CHICO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (“Lulus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LVLU), the attainable luxury brand for women, today revealed its new brand campaign, “The Fall It List.” The campaign reflects Lulus’ mission to help women feel empowered and special for every occasion, big or small— from date nights to once-in-a-lifetime celebrations.

Inspired by the women who wear it, “The Fall It List” celebrates the women who know their style, curate their closets with intention, and treat getting dressed as the best part of the occasion. Whether the night is planned or spontaneous, if the dress makes you feel like “that girl,” you’re already on the list.

“At Lulus, we believe everyone deserves the confidence that comes from loving how they look — and 'The Fall It List' brand campaign captures this exact sentiment,” said Crystal Landsem, Chief Executive Officer at Lulus. “Every day, customers tell us Lulus is their secret weapon, helping them feel confident, elevated, and ready for their own main character moment. This campaign is a celebration of their joy, and it’s inspired by them from start to finish.”

Launching on the heels of recent brand campaigns, including “We Are Lulus, Globetrotter”, and “Friends for Life”, “The Fall It List” centers on a group of friends — the ones who stand beside you in life’s most memorable moments. The campaign captures the connection, confidence, and shared ritual of getting ready together, turning those moments into the occasion itself. The collection’s taglines — Get Ready With Us and Life’s a Party, Dress Like It — underscore the spirit of friendship and the joy found in the simple act of dressing up.

“The Fall It List” collection features formal styles designed to stand out this season. Highlights include deep plunge necklines, bold prints, asymmetrical straps, rich chocolate and toffee tones, silky fabrics with a subtle sheen, and sheer panels that show just the right amount of skin. The range includes everything from floor-length gowns to lace minis, all made to make an entrance. Prices range from $49 to $138, offering elevated style at attainable prices.

“Last year, we launched our first national OOH campaign, and we’re continuing to invest in more ways to get in front of new audiences,” said Patrick Buchanan, Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing, Lulus. “This season, that means more billboards in key cities like LA and NYC, along with targeted activations to build awareness — from Girls’ Night Out events to influencer gifting. It’s all about making sure Lulus is top of mind when it matters most.”

“The Fall It List” launches August 11, 2025, and will run for three months.

For more information on Lulus, please visit: www.lulus.com .

About Lulus

Headquartered in California and serving millions of customers worldwide, Lulus is an attainable luxury fashion brand for women, offering modern, unapologetically feminine designs at accessible prices for every occasion. Our aim is to make every woman feel confident and celebrated, supporting her for all of life's occasions, big or small - from work desk to dream date, cozying up on the couch to the spotlight of her wedding day. Founded in 1996, Lulus delivers fresh styles to consumers daily, using direct consumer feedback and insights to refine product offerings and elevate the customer experience. Lulus’ world class personal stylists, bridal concierge, and customer care team share an unwavering commitment to elevating style and quality and bring exceptional customer service and personalized shopping to customers around the world. Follow @lulus on Instagram and @lulus on TikTok . Lulus is a registered trademark of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, LLC. All rights reserved.

