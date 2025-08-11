Zeo Energy Corp. Completes Acquisition of Heliogen, Inc.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeo Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: ZEO) (“Zeo,” “Zeo Energy,” or the “Company”), a leading Florida-based provider of residential solar and energy efficiency solutions, today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Heliogen, Inc. (“Heliogen”), a provider of on-demand clean energy technology solutions (the “Heliogen transaction”).

Moving forward, Zeo plans to leverage Heliogen’s solutions, brand, intellectual property, capital, and technical talent to establish a division focused on long-duration energy generation and storage for commercial and industrial-scale facilities, including artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing data centers. The transaction is expected to create a robust clean energy platform spanning residential, commercial, and utility-scale markets, supported by internal financing capabilities and domain expertise.

“Heliogen offers innovative, cost-effective energy storage options that are especially valuable for high-demand users like data centers,” said Tim Bridgewater, CEO of Zeo Energy. “This combination complements our existing residential operations while also further expanding our reach into massive end markets. From individual homes to large industrial energy systems, Zeo now offers a comprehensive and diversified platform for scaled, next-generation energy storage.”

Transaction Information

The consideration paid by Zeo Energy in the Heliogen transaction consisted entirely of shares of Class A common stock of Zeo Energy (and in the event of any fractional shares, cash in lieu of any fractional shares). In addition to the foregoing expected benefits of the Heliogen transaction, Zeo Energy received upon its closing, approximately $13.6 million in net cash of Heliogen through the transaction.

Additional Information about the Heliogen transaction is filed by Zeo Energy in its reports and statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in its Current Reports on Form 8-K with the SEC and its other periodic reports. These are available for Zeo Energy at www.sec.gov.

With the completion of the transaction, shares of Heliogen’s common stock, which traded on the OTCQX under the symbol “HLGN,” ceased trading thereon, upon Heliogen becoming a subsidiary of Zeo Energy as of August 8, 2025.

Advisors

Piper Sandler & Co. acted as financial advisor and Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP acted as legal counsel to Zeo Energy. Pickering Energy Partners acted as financial advisor and Cooley LLP acted as legal counsel to Heliogen.

About Zeo Energy Corp.

Zeo Energy is a Florida-based regional provider of residential solar, distributed energy, and energy efficiency solutions. Zeo Energy focuses on high-growth markets with limited competitive saturation. With its differentiated sales approach and vertically integrated offerings, Zeo Energy, through its Sunergy business, serves customers who desire to reduce high energy bills and contribute to a more sustainable future. For more information on Zeo Energy, please visit www.zeoenergy.com.

About Heliogen, Inc.

Heliogen is a renewable energy technology company that provides solutions for delivering cost-effective, low-carbon energy production around the clock. By combining commercially proven solar technologies with thermal systems and storage expertise, Heliogen supports customers in achieving a practical transition to cleaner energy. For more information about Heliogen, please visit www.heliogen.com.

