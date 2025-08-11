Asia-Pacific Molecular Oncology Diagnostics Market Research 2024-2033 | Next-Gen Sequencing, Digital PCR Drive Market Boom

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Molecular Oncology Diagnostics Market: Focus on Cancer Type, End User, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific molecular oncology diagnostics market was valued at $513.6 million in 2024, and the market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.99% and reach $1.54 billion by 2033.

Digital PCR, liquid biopsy, and next-generation sequencing (NGS) are the main technological factors propelling the APAC molecular cancer diagnostics market's explosive expansion. The need for earlier detection, more accurate therapy choices, and ultimately improved patient outcomes is being fuelled by the rising incidence of cancer in nations like China, India, and Japan.





The market for molecular oncology diagnostics in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow quickly as healthcare systems in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia place a greater emphasis on precision medicine. The use of molecular assays, especially next-generation sequencing (NGS), digital PCR, and liquid biopsy, is growing because they can more precisely and early identify genetic changes linked to cancer than conventional techniques.

The demand for these cutting-edge instruments is being driven by the rising prevalence of colorectal, lung, and breast cancers as well as increased patient and physician awareness. Clinical adoption is also being accelerated by national genomics programs, companion diagnostics recommendations, and public and private investments in laboratory infrastructure. High test prices, disjointed regulatory procedures, and a lack of qualified bioinformaticians and molecular technologists, particularly in lower-income regions, continue to be major obstacles.



Industry participants are establishing strategic alliances, increasing locally produced goods, and putting in place training initiatives to develop technological know-how in order to overcome these obstacles. Automated high-throughput platforms are being implemented in the meanwhile to expedite processes and shorten turnaround times.

In the future, the combination of AI-powered bioinformatics, increased reimbursement coverage, and more robust data-security frameworks will be essential for promoting long-term industry expansion. By providing more individualised, efficient cancer treatment in a variety of healthcare settings, the APAC molecular oncology diagnostics market is anticipated to take a sizable chunk of the worldwide precision oncology market by 2030.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $513.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1542 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.9% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

APAC Molecular Oncology Diagnostics Market Trends, Drivers & Challenges:

Market Trends

Technological Advancements: Rapid uptake of next generation sequencing (NGS), digital PCR and liquid biopsies (ctDNA/ctC) for non invasive, real time cancer monitoring.

Consolidation & Partnerships: Increased M&A activity reshaping the competitive landscape, with major lab and diagnostics players acquiring or partnering on advanced platforms.

Companion Diagnostics Integration: Growing adoption of CDx assays to match patients with targeted therapies, supported by evolving regulatory guidelines in key markets like Japan and Australia.

Automation & High Throughput Platforms: Deployment of automated systems in both clinical and research labs to boost efficiency and sample throughput.

Market Drivers

Rising Cancer Incidence: Surging rates of breast, lung and colorectal cancers across China, India, Japan and Southeast Asia fueling demand for precise diagnostics.

Precision Medicine Push: Strategic shift toward personalized oncology, with payers and providers investing in genotype-guided treatment pathways.

Government & Public-Private Initiatives: National programs and partnerships underwriting infrastructure expansion, including genomics missions and companion diagnostics guidelines.

Healthcare Infrastructure Investments: Capital inflows into lab upgrades, biotech R&D and specialized cancer centers enhancing regional capacity.

Market Challenges

High Cost of Testing: Advanced molecular assays remain expensive, limiting penetration in lower income APAC markets.

Regulatory Complexity: Fragmented and evolving approval pathways across different countries delay product launches.

Skilled Workforce Shortage: Insufficient numbers of trained molecular technologists and bioinformaticians impede broader clinical rollout.

Data Security & Privacy: Handling of sensitive genomic and patient data raises compliance and cybersecurity concerns.

Market Segmentation:

Cancer Type

Solid Tumors

Hematologic Malignancies

End User

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Reference Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Region

Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8drc1t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment