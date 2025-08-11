E-Hailing Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles Report 2025 | E-Hailing Market Forecast to Hit $170.11 Billion by 2029

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Hailing Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The e-hailing market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $67.65 billion in 2024 to $80.97 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising smartphone penetration, increasing urbanization, rise in internet connectivity, growing need for convenient transport, and expanding digital payment adoption.



The e-hailing market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $167.86 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for sustainable mobility, increasing integration of AI and automation, a rise in shared mobility adoption, growing smart city initiatives, and expanding 5G connectivity.

Major trends in the forecast period include strategic partnerships, riding platforms, smart technology, integration of artificial intelligence, and technological advancement.





The forecast of 20% growth over the next five years reflects a modest reduction of 0.2% from the previous estimate for this market. This reduction is primarily due to the impact of tariffs between the US and other countries. Tariffs on imported EVs and connected mobility modules may restrict e-hailing service providers from scaling sustainable fleets. The effect will also be felt more widely due to reciprocal tariffs and the negative effect on the global economy and trade due to increased trade tensions and restrictions.



The increasing traffic congestion is expected to drive the growth of the e-hailing market in the coming years. Traffic congestion occurs when roads become overcrowded due to high vehicle demand, leading to slower speeds, delays, and extended travel times. The rise in congestion is primarily due to urbanization, an increase in the number of vehicles, and insufficient infrastructure. E-hailing services help alleviate traffic congestion by promoting ride-sharing, optimizing travel routes, and reducing the need for personal car ownership. For example, in January 2023, INRIX, Inc., a U.S.-based provider of real-time traffic data, reported that drivers in major U.S. cities - many of which are among the world's most congested - spent an average of 51 hours in traffic in 2022, a 15-hour increase compared to the previous year. Consequently, the growing traffic congestion is contributing to the expansion of the e-hailing market.



Leading companies in the e-hailing market are focusing on technological innovations, such as e-hailing platforms, to improve user experience, safety, and operational efficiency. An e-hailing platform is a digital service that connects passengers with drivers for on-demand transportation via a mobile application. For example, in March 2023, BozaRide, a South Africa-based e-hailing platform, launched in Sandton, Johannesburg, aiming to compete with market leaders such as Uber and Bolt. The company plans to expand nationwide, focusing on safety features and a pricing model designed to ensure fair compensation for drivers. BozaRide differentiates itself as a locally developed platform tailored to the specific needs of South African users.



In May 2024, Pango Group, an Israel-based digital consumer security company, acquired Gett for $175 million. This acquisition is aimed at expanding Pango's presence in the ride-hailing and delivery markets in Israel and the UK, strengthening Gett's operations while maintaining its global teams. Gett is a UK-based ride-hailing platform specializing in business travel and taxi services.



Major players in the e-hailing market are Uber Technologies Inc., DiDi Global Inc., AirAsia Superapp Sdn Bhd, Grab Holdings Limited, inDrive, Bolt Technology OU, LALAMOVE LLC, Marti Technologies, Lularides Limited, PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk, Movex Innovation Limited, EzCab Sdn Bhd, ATOM Mobility SIA, MyCar Sdn Bhd, Yelowsoft Pvt Ltd, Hala Ride, SpotnRides, M-TRIBES GmbH, Kumpool Sdn Bhd, and BozaRide Technologies Limited.



This report focuses on e-hailing market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $80.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $167.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. E-Hailing Market Characteristics



3. E-Hailing Market Trends and Strategies



4. E-Hailing Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, and Covid and Recovery on the Market

4.1. Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism



5. Global E-Hailing Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global E-Hailing PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Global E-Hailing Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global E-Hailing Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019 - 2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global E-Hailing Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024 - 2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global E-Hailing Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. E-Hailing Market Segmentation

6.1. Global E-Hailing Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Ride-Hailing

Taxi-Hailing

Carpooling

Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Services

6.2. Global E-Hailing Market, Segmentation by Vehicle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Cars

Three Wheelers

Two Wheelers

6.3. Global E-Hailing Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Personal Use

Business

6.4. Global E-Hailing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Ride-Hailing, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

App-Based Ride-Hailing

Corporate Ride-Hailing

Luxury Ride-Hailing

Electric Vehicle (EV) Ride-Hailing

6.5. Global E-Hailing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Taxi-Hailing, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Traditional Taxi-Hailing

Digital Taxi Booking

Shared Taxi Services

Subscription-Based Taxi Services

6.6. Global E-Hailing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Carpooling, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Fixed-Route Carpooling

Dynamic Carpooling

Long-Distance Carpooling

Corporate Carpooling

6.7. Global E-Hailing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Private Car Rentals

Community-Based Ride-Sharing

On-Demand P2P Rides

Subscription-Based P2P Mobility

7-29. E-Hailing Market Regional and Country Analysis



30. E-Hailing Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. E-Hailing Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. E-Hailing Market Company Profiles

30.2.1. Uber Technologies Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.2. DiDi Global Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.3. AirAsia Superapp Sdn Bhd Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.4. Grab Holdings Limited Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.5. InDrive Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



31. E-Hailing Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

31.1. Bolt Technology OU

31.2. LALAMOVE LLC

31.3. Marti Technologies

31.4. Lularides Limited

31.5. PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk

31.6. Movex Innovation Limited

31.7. EzCab Sdn Bhd

31.8. ATOM Mobility SIA

31.9. MyCar Sdn Bhd

31.10. Yelowsoft Pvt Ltd

31.11. Hala Ride

31.12. SpotnRides

31.13. M-TRIBES GmbH

31.14. Kumpool Sdn Bhd

31.15. BozaRide Technologies Limited



32. Global E-Hailing Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the E-Hailing Market



34. Recent Developments in the E-Hailing Market



35. E-Hailing Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

35.1 E-Hailing Market in 2029 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 E-Hailing Market in 2029 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 E-Hailing Market in 2029 - Growth Strategies



