E-Hailing Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles Report 2025 | E-Hailing Market Forecast to Hit $170.11 Billion by 2029

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Hailing Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The e-hailing market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $67.65 billion in 2024 to $80.97 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising smartphone penetration, increasing urbanization, rise in internet connectivity, growing need for convenient transport, and expanding digital payment adoption.
The e-hailing market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $167.86 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for sustainable mobility, increasing integration of AI and automation, a rise in shared mobility adoption, growing smart city initiatives, and expanding 5G connectivity.
Major trends in the forecast period include strategic partnerships, riding platforms, smart technology, integration of artificial intelligence, and technological advancement.
The forecast of 20% growth over the next five years reflects a modest reduction of 0.2% from the previous estimate for this market. This reduction is primarily due to the impact of tariffs between the US and other countries. Tariffs on imported EVs and connected mobility modules may restrict e-hailing service providers from scaling sustainable fleets. The effect will also be felt more widely due to reciprocal tariffs and the negative effect on the global economy and trade due to increased trade tensions and restrictions.
The increasing traffic congestion is expected to drive the growth of the e-hailing market in the coming years. Traffic congestion occurs when roads become overcrowded due to high vehicle demand, leading to slower speeds, delays, and extended travel times. The rise in congestion is primarily due to urbanization, an increase in the number of vehicles, and insufficient infrastructure. E-hailing services help alleviate traffic congestion by promoting ride-sharing, optimizing travel routes, and reducing the need for personal car ownership. For example, in January 2023, INRIX, Inc., a U.S.-based provider of real-time traffic data, reported that drivers in major U.S. cities - many of which are among the world's most congested - spent an average of 51 hours in traffic in 2022, a 15-hour increase compared to the previous year. Consequently, the growing traffic congestion is contributing to the expansion of the e-hailing market.
Leading companies in the e-hailing market are focusing on technological innovations, such as e-hailing platforms, to improve user experience, safety, and operational efficiency. An e-hailing platform is a digital service that connects passengers with drivers for on-demand transportation via a mobile application. For example, in March 2023, BozaRide, a South Africa-based e-hailing platform, launched in Sandton, Johannesburg, aiming to compete with market leaders such as Uber and Bolt. The company plans to expand nationwide, focusing on safety features and a pricing model designed to ensure fair compensation for drivers. BozaRide differentiates itself as a locally developed platform tailored to the specific needs of South African users.
In May 2024, Pango Group, an Israel-based digital consumer security company, acquired Gett for $175 million. This acquisition is aimed at expanding Pango's presence in the ride-hailing and delivery markets in Israel and the UK, strengthening Gett's operations while maintaining its global teams. Gett is a UK-based ride-hailing platform specializing in business travel and taxi services.
Major players in the e-hailing market are Uber Technologies Inc., DiDi Global Inc., AirAsia Superapp Sdn Bhd, Grab Holdings Limited, inDrive, Bolt Technology OU, LALAMOVE LLC, Marti Technologies, Lularides Limited, PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk, Movex Innovation Limited, EzCab Sdn Bhd, ATOM Mobility SIA, MyCar Sdn Bhd, Yelowsoft Pvt Ltd, Hala Ride, SpotnRides, M-TRIBES GmbH, Kumpool Sdn Bhd, and BozaRide Technologies Limited.
This report focuses on e-hailing market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$80.97 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$167.86 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. E-Hailing Market Characteristics
3. E-Hailing Market Trends and Strategies
4. E-Hailing Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
4.1. Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism
5. Global E-Hailing Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework
5.1. Global E-Hailing PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries
5.3. Global E-Hailing Market Growth Rate Analysis
5.4. Global E-Hailing Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019 - 2024, Value ($ Billion)
5.5. Global E-Hailing Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024 - 2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)
5.6. Global E-Hailing Total Addressable Market (TAM)
6. E-Hailing Market Segmentation
6.1. Global E-Hailing Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Ride-Hailing
- Taxi-Hailing
- Carpooling
- Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Services
6.2. Global E-Hailing Market, Segmentation by Vehicle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Cars
- Three Wheelers
- Two Wheelers
6.3. Global E-Hailing Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Personal Use
- Business
6.4. Global E-Hailing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Ride-Hailing, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- App-Based Ride-Hailing
- Corporate Ride-Hailing
- Luxury Ride-Hailing
- Electric Vehicle (EV) Ride-Hailing
6.5. Global E-Hailing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Taxi-Hailing, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Traditional Taxi-Hailing
- Digital Taxi Booking
- Shared Taxi Services
- Subscription-Based Taxi Services
6.6. Global E-Hailing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Carpooling, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Fixed-Route Carpooling
- Dynamic Carpooling
- Long-Distance Carpooling
- Corporate Carpooling
6.7. Global E-Hailing Market, Sub-Segmentation of Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Private Car Rentals
- Community-Based Ride-Sharing
- On-Demand P2P Rides
- Subscription-Based P2P Mobility
7-29. E-Hailing Market Regional and Country Analysis
30. E-Hailing Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
30.1. E-Hailing Market Competitive Landscape
30.2. E-Hailing Market Company Profiles
30.2.1. Uber Technologies Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
30.2.2. DiDi Global Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
30.2.3. AirAsia Superapp Sdn Bhd Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
30.2.4. Grab Holdings Limited Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
30.2.5. InDrive Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
31. E-Hailing Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
31.1. Bolt Technology OU
31.2. LALAMOVE LLC
31.3. Marti Technologies
31.4. Lularides Limited
31.5. PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk
31.6. Movex Innovation Limited
31.7. EzCab Sdn Bhd
31.8. ATOM Mobility SIA
31.9. MyCar Sdn Bhd
31.10. Yelowsoft Pvt Ltd
31.11. Hala Ride
31.12. SpotnRides
31.13. M-TRIBES GmbH
31.14. Kumpool Sdn Bhd
31.15. BozaRide Technologies Limited
32. Global E-Hailing Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the E-Hailing Market
34. Recent Developments in the E-Hailing Market
35. E-Hailing Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
35.1 E-Hailing Market in 2029 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
35.2 E-Hailing Market in 2029 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
35.3 E-Hailing Market in 2029 - Growth Strategies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9z3py0
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment