Asia-Pacific Data Center Colocation Market Analysis Report 2025-2034 | Hyperscalers Target Emerging Markets, Boosting Secondary Data Center Growth in Jakarta and Ho Chi Minh City

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Data Center Colocation Market: Focus on Application, Product, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific data center colocation market was valued at $20.23 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.16% from 2025 to 2034, reaching $70.88 billion by 2034

The increasing demand for cost-effective, scalable, and secure IT infrastructure is driving the rapid expansion of the data centre colocation market in Asia-Pacific. As more companies embrace cloud computing, hybrid IT architectures, and digital transformation projects, colocation services have become crucial for offloading infrastructure management while guaranteeing high-performance, resilient, and energy-efficient operations. The demand for dispersed, low-latency data centre networks is being driven by the growth of edge computing throughout the region.

Furthermore, colocation providers are investing in eco-friendly building architecture, improved cooling systems, and renewable energy sources as a result of sustainability becoming a top priority. Colocation is positioned as a key component of APAC's changing digital infrastructure landscape because to these factors, as well as strict data localisation laws and growing enterprise demands for uptime and operational effectiveness.



Market Introduction



The market for data centre colocation in Asia Pacific has grown rapidly as businesses and service providers seek to reduce costs and streamline operations. Without having to worry about creating and maintaining their own data halls, colocation facilities give businesses the chance to take advantage of professionally managed settings with high-bandwidth connectivity, reliable security measures, and redundant power supply. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs) who need enterprise-grade infrastructure but lack the funds to invest in private projects are most affected by this trend.



The demand for geographically diversified hosting sites has increased due to the rapid rise of digital services such as e-commerce, online gambling, streaming media, and fintech. As a result, established centres like Singapore and Tokyo are developing alongside new markets like Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Mumbai, and Ho Chi Minh City. Both local operators and international hyperscalers find these secondary markets to be appealing options due to their improved fibre networks, reduced real estate costs, and advantageous government subsidies.



Colocation operators are rapidly incorporating value-added services like managed security, disaster recovery, and cross-connect fabric connectivity to cloud providers in addition to supporting traditional workloads. In the future, it is anticipated that modular "build-as-you-grow" designs and AI-driven monitoring tools would improve operational efficiency and scalability. Even if there are still issues with power availability and compliance, continued infrastructure expenditures and strategic alliances set up APAC's colocation market for long-term expansion over the following five years.

How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The APAC data center colocation market is segmented based on diverse applications, business models, and operator types, providing insights into its broad range of use cases. Key applications include IT and telecom, banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and others, each benefiting from scalable, secure, and reliable colocation services. The market also distinguishes between retail colocation, which caters to smaller businesses requiring flexible solutions, and wholesale colocation, designed for large-scale enterprises with high-volume data needs.

Additionally, operators are categorized as global, offering extensive network coverage and robust infrastructure, or regional, providing localized services tailored to specific market demands. Continuous technological advancements, such as energy-efficient cooling, automation, and enhanced security features, are expected to drive the market's growth, providing substantial opportunities for industry players to expand their offerings and strengthen their market position in this rapidly evolving sector.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The APAC data center colocation market has been growing at a rapid pace. The market offers enormous opportunities for existing and emerging market players. Some of the strategies covered in this segment are mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships and collaborations, business expansions, and investments. The strategies preferred by companies to maintain and strengthen their market position primarily include product development.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 59 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $25.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $70.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Asia Pacific



APAC Data Center Colocation Market Trends, Drivers and Challenges

Trends

Decentralization to Tier 2/3 markets as hyperscalers and enterprises expand beyond traditional hubs.

Surge in AI-ready infrastructure with growing demand for high-density compute and AI-optimized facilities.

Enhanced submarine connectivity boosting inter-regional data flow and colocation adoption.

Shift toward sustainable operations through renewable energy integration, efficient cooling, and green certifications.

Drivers

Rapid cloud adoption and digital transformation increasing demand for scalable colocation solutions.

Booming e-commerce and a vibrant startup ecosystem driving localized data center needs.

Government support and data-sovereignty policies encouraging local colocation investments.

Significant hyperscaler investments from AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and others expanding into emerging APAC regions.

Challenges

Limited land availability in prime markets, forcing developers to seek less-mature locations.

Power and energy constraints, with grids struggling to support increasing data center loads.

Diverse regulatory and compliance requirements across APAC complicating site selection and approvals.

Rising capital and operational costs (land, labor, materials, power, cooling) affecting return-on-investment.

Market Segmentation

Application

IT and Telecom

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Business Model

Retail

Wholesale

Region

China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bkg3u7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment