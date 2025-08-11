Cloud-Based Cold Chain Management Market Report 2025, with Major Players and Innovative Company Analysis

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud-Based Cold Chain Management Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cloud-based cold chain management market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $9.12 billion in 2024 to $11.5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising need for real-time monitoring, rising urbanization, rising innovations in the food and beverage industry, rising e-commerce, and increasing trade agreements between the nations.



The cloud-based cold chain management market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $28.87 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for quality food, rising hygiene standards, increasing demand for processed food, increasing penetration of organized retail in emerging nations, and increasing IT spending in cold chain logistics.

Major trends in the forecast period include advancement in AI and machine learning in cold chain management, advancement of blockchain for secure and tamper-proof supply chain records, advancement in cloud-based solutions, advancements in IoT-enabled sensors, and advancement in IoT devices and sensors for real-time tracking.





The forecast of 25.9% growth over the next five years reflects a slight reduction of 0.2% from the previous projection. This reduction is primarily due to the impact of tariffs between the US and other countries. Duties on IoT sensors and cloud storage hardware may inflate operational expenses for cloud-based cold chain platforms, risking data latency and spoilage control. The effect will also be felt more widely due to reciprocal tariffs and the negative effect on the global economy and trade due to increased trade tensions and restrictions.



The growing demand for perishable goods is expected to drive the growth of the cloud-based cold chain management market. Perishable goods, such as food and pharmaceuticals, are items that spoil, decay, or deteriorate quickly and require precise storage conditions to maintain their quality and safety. This demand is fueled by the increasing consumer preference for fresh, natural, and minimally processed foods, as well as the rising need for temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals.

As health-conscious lifestyles become more prevalent, consumers are opting for organic produce, dairy products, seafood, and ready-to-eat meals, all of which require strict cold chain management to maintain their freshness and quality. Cloud-based cold chain management is vital in this process, providing real-time monitoring, enhanced efficiency, and reduced spoilage throughout the supply chain. For example, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported that global fruit and vegetable production increased by 1% in 2022, reaching a total of 2.1 billion tons. Therefore, the rising demand for perishable goods is propelling the growth of the cloud-based cold chain management market.



Leading companies in the cloud-based cold chain management market are developing advanced technologies, such as AI-based cold chain logistics marketplaces, to optimize route planning, improve real-time temperature monitoring, and automate logistics operations. An AI-based cold chain logistics marketplace uses artificial intelligence to manage, optimize, and monitor temperature-sensitive goods during transportation and storage. For instance, in February 2025, Elixia Inc., an India-based technology company, launched Elixia Connect, a cold chain logistics marketplace that streamlines the transportation of temperature-sensitive goods such as pharmaceuticals, fresh produce, dairy, and confectionery. The platform connects shippers and transporters, offering on-demand, temperature-controlled vehicle placement, real-time tracking, automated temperature monitoring, and AI-driven route optimization.



In March 2025, Cold Chain Technologies, a Lebanon-based provider of advanced thermal packaging and digital monitoring solutions, acquired Global Cold Chain Solutions for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition allows Cold Chain Technologies to expand its global reach by leveraging Global Cold Chain Solutions' established network and expertise in temperature-sensitive product transportation and storage. This move enhances Cold Chain Technologies' ability to deliver innovative and reliable cold chain solutions across industries such as pharmaceuticals, food, and biotechnology. Global Cold Chain Solutions is an Australia-based provider of passive cold chain solutions.



Major players in the cloud-based cold chain management market are Amazon Web Services Inc., SAP SE, Carrier Global Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Intellias, Mendix Technology, Roambee Corporation, UnaBiz, NextGen Invent Corporation, AWL India Pvt Ltd, Bridgera India Pvt Ltd, SourceTrace Systems Inc., Smarter Technologies Group, Iobot Technologies India Private Limited, JustDeliveries, Copeland LP, Intellistride Technologies Pvt Ltd, ArchLynk, TAXAJ Corporate Services LLP.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

