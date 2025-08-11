Silvaco To Present at the Rosenblatt 5th Annual Technology Summit

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvaco Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SVCO, “Silvaco”), a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable innovative semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation, today announced that Silvaco’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Babak Taheri, will participate in a fireside chat at the Rosenblatt 5th Annual Technology Summit on Monday, August 18, at 11 a.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.silvaco.com/.

Date: Monday, August 18, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time

Webcast: Here (live and replay)

About Silvaco

Silvaco is a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation. Silvaco’s solutions are used for semiconductor and photonics processes, devices, and systems development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, foundries, photonics, internet of things, and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Egypt, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, and Taiwan.

