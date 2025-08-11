Digital Biopsy Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Forecast Report 2024-2032 | Rising Cancer Cases and Adoption of Advanced Digital Biopsy Systems Drive Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Biopsy - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital biopsy market is witnessing a significant upsurge, with projections indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.87% from 2025 to 2032.

This growth trajectory is fueled by the increasing global incidence of cancer and a marked shift towards non-invasive diagnostic procedures. A pivotal factor underpinning market expansion is the adoption of advanced digital biopsy systems that offer precise, real-time examination through innovative imaging technologies.

Market Dynamics: According to GLOBOCAN (2023), new cancer cases reported globally numbered approximately 20 million in 2022, with expectations to rise to 32.6 million by 2045. This alarming trend underscores a critical need for efficient diagnostic technologies like digital biopsies.

Skin cancer, one of the fastest-growing cancer types worldwide, contributes significantly to this demand. As the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC, 2022) reported, about 330,000 new melanoma cases were diagnosed globally in 2022. Digital biopsy tools, which offer a non-invasive approach to screening and early detection, are proving indispensable, particularly for melanoma and other skin cancers.

Breast cancer continues to pose a global health challenge, as cited by the World Health Organization (2024), with 2.3 million diagnoses in 2022. Digital biopsy solutions play a crucial role here by differentiating between benign and malignant lesions, reducing unnecessary surgical interventions, and expediting diagnosis to improve patient outcomes.

Additionally, the escalating prevalence of brain tumors points to a growing need for advanced diagnostics. Brain Tumour Research UK (2024) reported over 16,000 annual diagnoses in the UK. Digital biopsies facilitate tumor type and grade identification without invasive tissue removal, thus reducing patient risk and enabling prompt treatment interventions.

Recent technological advancements are bolstering market momentum. Notably, in November 2023, the FDA approved BrainSpec's BrainSpec CoreT, a state-of-the-art non-invasive device for brain tumor detection, marking a significant leap in brain cancer diagnostics.

Despite these advancements, challenges like technical limitations of existing devices and competition from alternative products persist, potentially restraining market growth.

Market Segment Analysis: Radiofrequency imaging is anticipated to capture the largest market share by 2024, driven by its non-invasive nature and technological sophistication. These devices leverage AI and imaging technologies, providing real-time analysis while minimizing physical trauma and the risks associated with traditional biopsy methods.

Technological innovation continues to drive growth. In January 2024, DermaSensor Inc. secured FDA clearance for a device aimed at detecting skin cancers, expanding non-invasive diagnostic solutions in primary care settings.

Regional Insights: North America is poised to dominate the digital biopsy market, accounting for the largest share due to its robust healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, and high technological adoption. The U.S. alone saw 2,380,189 new cancer cases in 2022, with numbers expected to rise significantly by 2045.

Technological advancements and new product approvals are propelling demand in North America, solidifying its leadership in the global market sphere.

Key Market Players: Notable companies driving innovations in the digital biopsy market include DermaSensor, Inc., SciBase, VITA IMAGING, VPIX Medical Inc., BrainSpec, and others. These companies are at the forefront of developing cutting-edge, non-invasive diagnostic technologies.

Recent Developments: Significant milestones include SciBase Holding AB's announcement in May 2025 that its Nevisense device had facilitated over 300,000 melanoma detection tests worldwide.

The digital biopsy market report provides in-depth insights into market size, emerging trends, and future opportunities, offering a comprehensive guide for stakeholders poised to benefit from this expanding market.

