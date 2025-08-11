U.S. Rozanolixizumab (Rystiggo) Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG), Emerging Pipeline Applications

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Rozanolixizumab (Rystiggo) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Indication (Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG), Emerging Pipeline Applications), By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Rozanolixizumab (Rystiggo) market size was estimated at USD 199.13 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.30% from 2025 to 2033. The U.S. Rozanolixizumab (Rystiggo) market focuses on treating generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adults with anti-AChR or anti-MuSK antibodies. Growth is driven by demand for targeted biologics, supported by U.S. healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement policies.



The U.S. Rozanolixizumab (Rystiggo) market benefits from the drug's FDA approval in June 2023 for gMG treatment. Growth is propelled by rising gMG diagnoses, estimated at 3.2 per 100,000 U.S. adults for the MG cases, and increasing demand for biologics targeting autoimmune disorders. UCB Pharma's focus on subcutaneous administration enhances patient convenience, supporting market expansion. Projections to USD 732.98 million by 3033 reflect a steady CAGR of 7.30%, driven by ongoing clinical advancements and healthcare investments.



Rozanolixizumab (Rystiggo) stands out due to its mechanism of action, reducing IgG levels via FcRn inhibition, offering a novel approach compared to traditional immunosuppressants. Its approval for both anti-AChR and anti-MuSK antibody-positive patients broadens its market scope. Competitive advantages include fewer side effects and flexible dosing, positioning it favorably against alternatives such as efgartigimod. UCB's marketing efforts emphasize these benefits, targeting neurologists and specialty clinics.



Emerging innovations include trials for additional indications, such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), which could expand the market beyond gMG. The U.S. leads due to its research infrastructure, with clinical trial data from 2024 suggesting broader applications by 2027. Distribution enhancements via specialty pharmacies and e-commerce platforms further support growth, aligning with patient access trends.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline

1.4. Research Methodology

1.5. Information Procurement

1.6. Information Analysis

1.7. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.8. Model Details

1.9. List of Secondary Sources

1.10. Objectives



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. U.S. Rozanolixizumab (Rystiggo) Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Business Environment Analysis

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.3.3. Pipeline Analysis

3.3.4. Patent Expiry Analysis

3.3.5. Pricing Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Rozanolixizumab (Rystiggo) Market: Indication Business Analysis

4.1. Indication Market Share, 2024 & 2033

4.2. Indication Segment Dashboard

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Indication, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG)

4.5. Emerging Pipeline Applications



Chapter 5. U.S. Rozanolixizumab (Rystiggo) Market: Distribution Channel Business Analysis

5.1. Distribution Channel Market Share, 2024 & 2033

5.2. Distribution Channel Segment Dashboard

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Distribution Channel, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Hospital & Specialty Pharmacies

5.5. Retail & E-Commerce



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Participant Overview

6.2. Company Market Position Analysis

6.3. Company Categorization

6.4. Strategy Mapping

6.5. Company Profiles/Listing

6.5.1. UCB

6.5.1.1. Overview

6.5.1.2. Financial Performance

6.5.1.3. Product Benchmarking

6.5.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

