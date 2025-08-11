Cogni AI Introduces Autonomous Agents for Web3 Integration

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cogni AI, a technology company developing autonomous artificial intelligence agents, has announced the next phase of its platform aimed at automating processes across the Web3 ecosystem. The company’s AI Agents are designed to perform tasks independently, integrating with decentralized protocols, smart contracts, and blockchain-based systems.

According to the company, its agents are capable of performing a range of automated actions without manual intervention, including monitoring blockchain transactions, triggering contract executions, processing data, and interacting with decentralized applications. This functionality is intended to reduce friction in blockchain workflows while enabling new use cases for both businesses and individuals.

The technology is built to address the growing need for intelligent automation within Web3. While most AI solutions in the blockchain sector focus on data analytics or conversational interfaces, Cogni AI emphasizes fully autonomous execution. This approach allows its agents to make decisions, initiate actions, and adapt to changing conditions in real time.

The company states that its platform supports multiple blockchain environments, enabling cross-chain interoperability. This is designed to allow AI Agents to operate in complex ecosystems, executing multi-step processes across various protocols without requiring centralized control.

Cogni AI’s roadmap includes expanding agent capabilities to support more advanced logic, decentralized governance participation, and integration with enterprise systems. The company sees this as a key step toward bridging traditional business operations with blockchain infrastructure.

Token utility is a central element of the ecosystem. The $COGNI token serves as an access key for agent deployment and resource allocation. It also plays a role in governance, allowing holders to participate in decisions about future platform development.

Currently, Cogni AI is conducting the second phase of its token presale. The token is priced at $0.035 during the stage 2 and will rise to $0.05 in stage 3, with a planned public launch price of $0.15.

The adoption of AI Agents is part of a wider trend in the blockchain industry toward automation and decentralization. By combining AI-driven decision-making with smart contract execution, platforms like Cogni AI aim to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and open new possibilities for decentralized services.

Industry analysts have noted the potential for AI Agents to transform sectors ranging from decentralized finance to supply chain management. Their ability to operate without constant human oversight can reduce costs, improve speed, and enable services that would be impractical through manual processes alone.

Cogni AI plans to continue its research and development efforts, focusing on scalability, security, and interoperability. The company emphasizes that security measures are built into every layer of the platform to ensure that autonomous actions align with user-defined parameters and governance rules.

