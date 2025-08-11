U.S. AI In Medical Imaging Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Deep Learning Leads U.S. AI Imaging Technology with 58.29% Share

The U.S. AI in medical imaging market is projected to reach USD 2.93 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 33.24% from 2025. Driven by demand for complex data management, market growth is fueled by AI integration in healthcare, government initiatives, and advancements like Kinetica's real-time data analysis model and Microsoft's partnership with Paige in digital pathology.

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. AI In Medical Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Deep Learning), By Application (Neurology), By Modality (MRI), By End Use (Hospitals), And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. AI in medical imaging market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.93 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 33.24% from 2025 to 2030.

The increasing demand for managing extensive and complex datasets are the major factors contributing to the U.S. artificial intelligence (AI) in medical imaging market growth. For instance, in September 2023, Kinetica announced a Large Language Model (LLM) integrated with its advanced architecture. It enables users to conduct real-time, ad-hoc data analysis using natural language on structured data without needing external API calls. Data remains within the customer's environment, differentiating it from public LLMs. This announcement builds on Kinetica's analytic database to integrate with OpenAI.



The rising government initiatives endorsing the integration of artificial intelligence-based technologies in healthcare, is projected to drive the demand for AI in medical imaging market in the U.S. during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2023, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) initiated the Applied AI Healthcare Challenge, a competition encouraging diverse solutions for federal agencies to enhance medical care quality.

This challenge addresses mental health, addiction, equity, supply chain safety, and cancer detection through AI technologies, fostering innovation and participation in the Year of Open Science in collaboration with Challenge.gov and the Centers of Excellence.

U.S. AI In Medical Imaging Market Report Highlights

  • Based on technology, the deep learning segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share of 58.29% in 2024 owing to the growing availability of extensive medical imaging datasets for training purposes facilitates the development of sophisticated deep learning models. On the other hand, the natural language processing (NLP) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period
  • Based on application, the neurology segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share of 37.46% in 2024 owing to the increased use of AI in neurology, as it provides better patient care and enables higher accuracy and high efficiency. The breast screening segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period
  • Based on modalities, the CT scan segment dominated the market with 34.86% share in 2024 due to the higher standard imaging method for many clinical results. The X-Ray segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period
  • Based on end use, the hospitals segment dominated the market with 52.99% share in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, the growth is anticipated as patients prefer hospitals for the treatment process in terms of convenience and various product offerings in one place.
  • In September 2023, Microsoft and healthcare technology company Paige collaborated to develop the most extensive image-based artificial intelligence (AI) models for digital pathology and oncology globally. This initiative seeks to revolutionize cancer diagnosis and enhance patient care. Leveraging advancements in the field, the partnership aspires to create a transformative impact on how cancer is diagnosed and treated, ultimately contributing to advancements in healthcare technology

Companies Featured

  • GE HealthCare
  • Microsoft
  • Digital Diagnostics Inc.
  • TEMPUS
  • Butterfly Network, Inc.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
  • HeartFlow, Inc.
  • Enlitic, Inc.
  • Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.
  • Viz.ai, Inc.
  • EchoNous, Inc.
  • HeartVista Inc.
  • Exo Imaging, Inc
  • NANO-X IMAGING LTD

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages100
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$524.42 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$2930 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate33.2%
Regions CoveredUnited States



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
 1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Information Procurement
1.5. Information or Data Analysis
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Model Details
1.8. List of Secondary Sources
1.9. List of Primary Sources
1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
 2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.2.1. Technology outlook
2.2.2. Application outlook
2.2.3. Modalities outlook
2.2.4. End Use outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. U.S. Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market Variables, Trends & Scope
 3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market driver analysis
3.2.2. Market restraint analysis
3.2.1. Market opportunity analysis
3.2.2. Market challenges analysis
3.3. U.S. Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.3. Case studies

Chapter 4. U.S. Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis
 4.1. Technology Market Share, 2023 & 2030
4.2. U.S. Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market by Technology Outlook
4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following
4.3.1. Deep learning
4.3.2. Natural language processing
4.3.3. Others

Chapter 5. U.S. Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
 5.1. Treatment Market Share, 2023 & 2030
5.2. U.S. Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market by Application Outlook
5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following
5.3.1. Neurology
5.3.2. Respiratory and pulmonary
5.3.3. Cardiology
5.3.4. Breast screening
5.3.5. Orthopedics
5.3.6. Others

Chapter 6. U.S. Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market: Modalities Estimates & Trend Analysis
 6.1. Application Market Share, 2023 & 2030
6.2. U.S. Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market by Modalities Outlook
6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following
6.3.1. CT scan
6.3.2. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
6.3.3. X-Rays
6.3.4. Ultrasound
6.3.5. Nuclear imaging

Chapter 7. U.S. Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
 7.1. End-Use Market Share, 2023 & 2030
7.2. U.S. Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market by End-Use Outlook
7.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following
7.3.1. Hospitals
7.3.2. Diagnostic Imaging Centers
7.3.3. Others

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
 8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
8.2. Company/Competition Categorization
8.3. Vendor Landscape
8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners
8.3.2. Key customers
8.3.3. Key companies heat map analysis, 2023
8.4. Company Profiles
8.4.1. Company overview
8.4.2. Financial performance
8.4.3. Product benchmarking
8.4.4. Strategic initiatives

