U.S. AI In Medical Imaging Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Deep Learning Leads U.S. AI Imaging Technology with 58.29% Share

The U.S. AI in medical imaging market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.93 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 33.24% from 2025 to 2030.

The increasing demand for managing extensive and complex datasets are the major factors contributing to the U.S. artificial intelligence (AI) in medical imaging market growth. For instance, in September 2023, Kinetica announced a Large Language Model (LLM) integrated with its advanced architecture. It enables users to conduct real-time, ad-hoc data analysis using natural language on structured data without needing external API calls. Data remains within the customer's environment, differentiating it from public LLMs. This announcement builds on Kinetica's analytic database to integrate with OpenAI.







The rising government initiatives endorsing the integration of artificial intelligence-based technologies in healthcare, is projected to drive the demand for AI in medical imaging market in the U.S. during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2023, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) initiated the Applied AI Healthcare Challenge, a competition encouraging diverse solutions for federal agencies to enhance medical care quality.

This challenge addresses mental health, addiction, equity, supply chain safety, and cancer detection through AI technologies, fostering innovation and participation in the Year of Open Science in collaboration with Challenge.gov and the Centers of Excellence.



U.S. AI In Medical Imaging Market Report Highlights

Based on technology, the deep learning segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share of 58.29% in 2024 owing to the growing availability of extensive medical imaging datasets for training purposes facilitates the development of sophisticated deep learning models. On the other hand, the natural language processing (NLP) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Based on application, the neurology segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share of 37.46% in 2024 owing to the increased use of AI in neurology, as it provides better patient care and enables higher accuracy and high efficiency. The breast screening segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Based on modalities, the CT scan segment dominated the market with 34.86% share in 2024 due to the higher standard imaging method for many clinical results. The X-Ray segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Based on end use, the hospitals segment dominated the market with 52.99% share in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, the growth is anticipated as patients prefer hospitals for the treatment process in terms of convenience and various product offerings in one place.

In September 2023, Microsoft and healthcare technology company Paige collaborated to develop the most extensive image-based artificial intelligence (AI) models for digital pathology and oncology globally. This initiative seeks to revolutionize cancer diagnosis and enhance patient care. Leveraging advancements in the field, the partnership aspires to create a transformative impact on how cancer is diagnosed and treated, ultimately contributing to advancements in healthcare technology

