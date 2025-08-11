Dubai, UAE, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Announces Completion of the Sale of the Tungsten Explorer

Vantage Drilling International Ltd. (the "Company") announces the completion of the sale of the Tungsten Explorer to TEVA Ship Charter LLC, the joint venture entity owned 25% by the Company and 75% by TotalEnergies. In line with previous announcements Vantage will continue to manage the Tungsten Explorer for a ten year term with the option to extend for an additional five years.

Ihab Toma, CEO of Vantage Drilling, commented: “We are delighted to have completed the sale of the Tungsten Explorer. We now look forward to a productive and mutually beneficial relationship for the joint venture with our esteemed client and partner TotalEnergies.”

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About the Company

Vantage Drilling International Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor. Vantage Drilling’s primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage Drilling also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of drilling units owned by others. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s website, www.vantagedrilling.com

Attachment