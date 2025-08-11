VDIAGTOOL Celebrates 8th Anniversary with Launch of the VD80BT Lite: Pro-Level Diagnostics at an Affordable Price

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of its 8th anniversary, VDIAGTOOL is proud to announce the launch of the new VD80BT Series, It marking a major milestone in the company’s ongoing mission to make professional-grade automotive diagnostics more accessible to all.





As vehicles continue to grow more complex, so does the need for smarter, more capable diagnostic tools. The VD80BT Lite was developed with a clear goal in mind: to bring high-end diagnostic functionality within reach of individual repairers and entry-level technicians working on a budget.

“We’ve spent the past seven years building tools that strike the right balance between capability, usability, and cost,” said Jim Jin, Brand Founder at VDIAGTOOL. “The VD80BT Lite is the most affordable way for users to experience the kind of diagnostics typically reserved for top-tier shop tools.”

The VDIAGTOOL VD80BT Lite features include:

Dual WiFi Smart Connect with high-speed and stable connection.

with high-speed and stable connection. Bi-directional control anywhere around the car — no cords, no limits.

anywhere around the car — no cords, no limits. Full OBD2 diagnostics easy to use with real-time data and freeze frame.

easy to use with real-time data and freeze frame. 8 inch HD 1280 * 800 Touch Screen — perfect view, indoors or out.

HD 1280 * 800 Touch Screen — perfect view, indoors or out. ECU coding and module adaptation.

and module adaptation. 28+Vehicle reset/relearn functions to include ABS bleeding, SAS Resert, EPB,TPMS reset and more.

The VD80BT was also launched simultaneously, It equipped with Topology Mapping to visually illustrate the communication architecture of the vehicle's electronic systems. It also supports over 38+ advanced bi-directional (active) tests, enabling comprehensive diagnostics and enhanced system control.

It both with at least 2 Years software updates, a promise VDIAGTOOL has upheld for years to reduce ongoing ownership costs.

Designed with Budget in Mind—But No Compromises

This launch reaffirms VDIAGTOOL’s long-term commitment to providing high-value solutions without sacrificing performance. In a landscape where diagnostic equipment can easily exceed $1,000, the VD80BT Lite stands out by offering a premium diagnostic experience at a fraction of the typical cost.

“We believe advanced tools shouldn’t be limited to large workshops,” added James Jin, Product Management at VDIAGTOOL. “Whether you’re working from a personal garage or just getting started in the field, you deserve technology that keeps up with modern vehicles.”

About VDIAGTOOL

Founded in 2017, VDIAGTOOL has become a trusted name among repair professionals and car enthusiasts. Now celebrating its 7th year, the brand continues to push the boundaries of what affordable diagnostics can deliver—making advanced features accessible, understandable, and truly usable.

For more details about the VD80BT Lite or other products, visit www.vdiagtool.com or email us at support@vdiagtool.com.

For purchase in global please visit https://www.vdiagtools.com/ or find us in Amazon .

