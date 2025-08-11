Embodied AI Research and Global Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Market to Grow by Over $18.5 Billion with Softbank Robotics, ABB, Toyota, Kuka, Boston Dynamics, Robotis, and Yaskawa Electric Dominating

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Embodied AI Market by Product Type [Robots (Humanoid Robots, Mobile Robots, Industrial Robots, Service Robots, Cobots), Exoskeletons, Autonomous Systems, Smart Appliances], Level of Embodiment (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The embodied AI market is projected to expand from USD 4.44 billion in 2025 to USD 23.06 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 39.0%
This report will provide market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of revenues for the overall embodied AI market and its subsegments. The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and offers information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Growth is driven by advancements in robotics and AI, which enable machines to function more autonomously and to be contextually aware. The increasing presence of smart assistants and service robots in consumer markets further bolsters this trend, making AI-powered devices commonplace in homes for cleaning, security, and caregiving tasks. Moreover, embodied AI contributes to improving autonomous systems by enhancing real-world mobility, empowering robots and vehicles to understand and navigate intricate surroundings.
Mobile robots are projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The mobile robots segment is expected to grow at a high rate with increasing demand across industries for autonomous and flexible solutions that can navigate complex environments. Mobile robots, powered by embodied AI, can sense, process, and respond to their surroundings in real time, making them ideal for warehouses, hospitals, retail stores, and public spaces.
Mobile robots are being deployed for tasks like material handling, inventory tracking, indoor delivery, and facility monitoring. Their ability to move freely and make intelligent decisions significantly enhances workflow automation and productivity, driving market growth.
Industrial automation vertical to hold largest market share in 2025
The industrial automation vertical holds the largest market share in the embodied AI market driven by the increasing demand for intelligent robotic systems that can perform complex, repetitive, and hazardous tasks with precision.
Embodied AI enables machines to understand context, navigate dynamic factory settings, and make real-time operational decisions, which is vital for tasks such as autonomous inspection, flexible assembly, and collaborative handling. Companies including ABB, FANUC, Yaskawa Electric, and KUKA AG have integrated AI into their industrial robots to enhance autonomy, safety, and human-machine collaboration to support fully autonomous and interconnected manufacturing ecosystems.
North America to hold largest market share in embodied AI market in 2025
The growth of the embodied AI market in North America is being fueled by robust investment in AI and robotics, supported by a vibrant ecosystem of technology companies, startups, and academic institutions.
Major players such as Boston Dynamics, Tesla, Apptronik, Agility Robotics, and Sanctuary Cognitive Systems Corporation are leading the development of advanced embodied AI systems ranging from humanoid robots to autonomous mobile platforms. Moreover, the region benefits from early technology adoption and a highly developed digital infrastructure, which allows for seamless integration of embodied AI across sectors such as healthcare, logistics, defense, and smart manufacturing.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|291
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value in 2025
|4.44 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value by 2030
|23.06 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|39.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Overview
Case Study Analysis
- Case Study 1: Stellantis Nv - Transforming Infotainment Testing with Comau's Ai-Powered Collaborative Robotics
- Case Study 2: Lovemark - Ai-Powered 3D Vision Transforms Halogen Leak Detection for Air Conditioner Production
- Case Study 3: Nexlam S.R.L. - Embracing Smart Welding Automation with Roboteco-Italargon's Tawers and Gwp
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Advancements in Robotics and AI Integration to Enhance Machine Autonomy
- Increasing Demand for Human-Robot Interaction
- Growth of Smart Assistants and Service Robots in Consumer Markets
- Real-World Mobility with Embodied AI in Autonomous Systems
Restraints
- Ethical Dilemmas in Human-Robot Interactions
- Privacy Concerns in Public and Private Environments
Opportunities
- Expanding Applications in Healthcare and Elderly Care
- Transforming Industrial Automation with Embodied AI and Collaborative Robots
- Learning and Well-Being Through Educational and Social Robots
- Advancements in Military Capabilities Using Embodie1 AI in Tactical Operations
Challenges
- Data Scarcity in Collecting Real-World Training Sets
- Fragmentation in Standardized Platforms and Protocols
Pricing Analysis
- Average Selling Price of Embodied AI Robot Types, by Key Player, 2024 (USD)
- Pricing Range of Embodied AI Robot Types, by Key Player, 2024
- Average Selling Price of Embodied AI Robot Types, by Region, 2021-2024 (USD)
Technology Analysis
Key Technologies
- Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (Slam)
- Reinforcement Learning (Rl)
- Sensor Fusion
- Computer Vision
- Natural Language Processing (Nlp)
Complementary Technologies
- Cloud Robotics Platforms
- Human-Machine Interfaces (Hmis)
- Simulation & Digital Twins
Adjacent Technologies
- Neuromorphic Computing
- Ar/Vr (Augmented & Virtual Reality)
Company Profiles
- Softbank Robotics Group
- Abb
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Kuka Ag
- Boston Dynamics
- Robotis Co., Ltd.
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
- Fanuc Corporation
- Tesla
- Agility Robotics
- Figure
- Sanctuary Cognitive Systems Corporation
- Hanson Robotics Ltd.
- 1X Technologies
- Engineai
- Shanghai Agibot Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.
- Anybotics
- Ghostrobotics
- Universal Robots A/S
- Bear Robotics, Inc.
- Apptronik
- Nuro, Inc.
- Unitree Robotics
- Wayve
- Fourier
