Embodied AI Research and Global Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Market to Grow by Over $18.5 Billion with Softbank Robotics, ABB, Toyota, Kuka, Boston Dynamics, Robotis, and Yaskawa Electric Dominating

The embodied AI market is projected to expand from USD 4.44 billion in 2025 to USD 23.06 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 39.0%

This report will provide market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of revenues for the overall embodied AI market and its subsegments. The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and offers information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Growth is driven by advancements in robotics and AI, which enable machines to function more autonomously and to be contextually aware. The increasing presence of smart assistants and service robots in consumer markets further bolsters this trend, making AI-powered devices commonplace in homes for cleaning, security, and caregiving tasks. Moreover, embodied AI contributes to improving autonomous systems by enhancing real-world mobility, empowering robots and vehicles to understand and navigate intricate surroundings.

Mobile robots are projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The mobile robots segment is expected to grow at a high rate with increasing demand across industries for autonomous and flexible solutions that can navigate complex environments. Mobile robots, powered by embodied AI, can sense, process, and respond to their surroundings in real time, making them ideal for warehouses, hospitals, retail stores, and public spaces.

Mobile robots are being deployed for tasks like material handling, inventory tracking, indoor delivery, and facility monitoring. Their ability to move freely and make intelligent decisions significantly enhances workflow automation and productivity, driving market growth.



Industrial automation vertical to hold largest market share in 2025



The industrial automation vertical holds the largest market share in the embodied AI market driven by the increasing demand for intelligent robotic systems that can perform complex, repetitive, and hazardous tasks with precision.

Embodied AI enables machines to understand context, navigate dynamic factory settings, and make real-time operational decisions, which is vital for tasks such as autonomous inspection, flexible assembly, and collaborative handling. Companies including ABB, FANUC, Yaskawa Electric, and KUKA AG have integrated AI into their industrial robots to enhance autonomy, safety, and human-machine collaboration to support fully autonomous and interconnected manufacturing ecosystems.



North America to hold largest market share in embodied AI market in 2025



The growth of the embodied AI market in North America is being fueled by robust investment in AI and robotics, supported by a vibrant ecosystem of technology companies, startups, and academic institutions.

Major players such as Boston Dynamics, Tesla, Apptronik, Agility Robotics, and Sanctuary Cognitive Systems Corporation are leading the development of advanced embodied AI systems ranging from humanoid robots to autonomous mobile platforms. Moreover, the region benefits from early technology adoption and a highly developed digital infrastructure, which allows for seamless integration of embodied AI across sectors such as healthcare, logistics, defense, and smart manufacturing.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 291 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 4.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 23.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 39.0% Regions Covered Global



Market Overview

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Stellantis Nv - Transforming Infotainment Testing with Comau's Ai-Powered Collaborative Robotics

Case Study 2: Lovemark - Ai-Powered 3D Vision Transforms Halogen Leak Detection for Air Conditioner Production

Case Study 3: Nexlam S.R.L. - Embracing Smart Welding Automation with Roboteco-Italargon's Tawers and Gwp

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Advancements in Robotics and AI Integration to Enhance Machine Autonomy

Increasing Demand for Human-Robot Interaction

Growth of Smart Assistants and Service Robots in Consumer Markets

Real-World Mobility with Embodied AI in Autonomous Systems

Restraints

Ethical Dilemmas in Human-Robot Interactions

Privacy Concerns in Public and Private Environments

Opportunities

Expanding Applications in Healthcare and Elderly Care

Transforming Industrial Automation with Embodied AI and Collaborative Robots

Learning and Well-Being Through Educational and Social Robots

Advancements in Military Capabilities Using Embodie1 AI in Tactical Operations

Challenges

Data Scarcity in Collecting Real-World Training Sets

Fragmentation in Standardized Platforms and Protocols

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price of Embodied AI Robot Types, by Key Player, 2024 (USD)

Pricing Range of Embodied AI Robot Types, by Key Player, 2024

Average Selling Price of Embodied AI Robot Types, by Region, 2021-2024 (USD)

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (Slam)

Reinforcement Learning (Rl)

Sensor Fusion

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing (Nlp)

Complementary Technologies

Cloud Robotics Platforms

Human-Machine Interfaces (Hmis)

Simulation & Digital Twins

Adjacent Technologies

Neuromorphic Computing

Ar/Vr (Augmented & Virtual Reality)

Company Profiles

Softbank Robotics Group

Abb

Toyota Motor Corporation

Kuka Ag

Boston Dynamics

Robotis Co., Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

Tesla

Agility Robotics

Figure

Sanctuary Cognitive Systems Corporation

Hanson Robotics Ltd.

1X Technologies

Engineai

Shanghai Agibot Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.

Anybotics

Ghostrobotics

Universal Robots A/S

Bear Robotics, Inc.

Apptronik

Nuro, Inc.

Unitree Robotics

Wayve

Fourier

