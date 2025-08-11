MAG Silver Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) (“MAG”, or the “Company”) announces the Company’s unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025 (“Q2 2025”). For details of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 (“Q2 2025 Financial Statements”) and management’s discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 (“Q2 2025 MD&A”), please see the Company’s filings on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval Plus (“SEDAR+”) at (www.sedarplus.ca) or on the Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval (“EDGAR”) at (www.sec.gov).

Except for per share amounts, all amounts herein are reported in thousands of United States dollars (“US$”) unless otherwise specified (C$ refers to thousands of Canadian dollars).

KEY HIGHLIGHTS FOR Q2 2025 (on a 100% basis unless otherwise noted)

On May 11, 2025, the Company and Pan American Silver Corp. ("Pan American") entered into a definitive agreement, as amended (the "Arrangement Agreement"), whereby Pan American agrees to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Transaction"). Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, MAG shareholders will be able to elect to receive the consideration as either (i) $20.54 in cash per MAG share or (ii) $0.0001 in cash and 0.755 of a common share of Pan American per MAG share, or a combination of cash and shares, subject to proration such that the aggregate consideration paid to all MAG shareholders consists of $500,000 in cash and the remaining consideration paid in Pan American shares. On July 10, 2025, MAG's shareholders approved the Transaction at its special shareholders meeting. The Transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including clearance under Mexican anti-trust laws, and approval of the listing of the Pan American common shares to be issued under the Transaction on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE. The Company has incurred costs of $3,563 in connection with the Transaction in the three months ended June 30, 2025, which have been included in general exploration and business development expenses in the condensed interim consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income of the Q2 2025 Financial Statements.





MAG reported record net income of $33,444 ($0.32 per share) and adjusted EBITDA 1 of $56,442, driven by income from Juanicipio (equity accounted) of $42,091 and MAG’s attributable interest in Juanicipio adjusted EBITDA of $63,221.





of $56,442, driven by income from Juanicipio (equity accounted) of $42,091 and MAG’s attributable interest in Juanicipio adjusted EBITDA of $63,221. During April 2025, Juanicipio returned a total of $61,500 to MAG: $59,400 as a second dividend payment, and $2,100 in interest and loan principal repayments. All loan balances to Juanicipio have now been fully repaid.





MAG’s second dividend payment of $0.20 per share (fixed component of $0.02 per share and additional cash flow linked component of $0.18 per share representing approximately 30% of cash received from Juanicipio in April 2025) was made on May 28, 2025, to shareholders on record as of May 19, 2025. A total of $39,316 in dividend payments was returned to shareholders during the quarter.





On August 8, 2025 MAG declared its third dividend, of $0.144 per share (fixed component of $0.02 per share and additional cash flow linked component of $0.124 per share representing approximately 30% of the $40,872 free cash flow generated by Juanicipio attributable to MAG during Q2 2025) payable on September 1, 2025 to shareholders on record as of August 18, 2025.





A total of 342,515 tonnes of ore at a silver head grade of 417 grams per tonne (“g/t”) (equivalent silver head grade 2 of 661 g/t) was processed at Juanicipio.





of 661 g/t) was processed at Juanicipio. Silver recovery of 94.6% at Juanicipio, up from 92.4% in Q2 2024, reflecting the benefit from ongoing optimizations in the processing plant.





Juanicipio achieved silver production and equivalent silver production 2 of 4.3 and 6.6 million ounces, respectively.





of 4.3 and 6.6 million ounces, respectively. Juanicipio generated strong operating cash flow and free cash flow 1 of $110,639 and $92,891, respectively.





of $110,639 and $92,891, respectively. Juanicipio continued to maintain its strong cost performance with record low cash cost1 of negative $3.90 per silver ounce sold ($8.38 per equivalent silver ounce sold3) and record low all-in sustaining cost1 of $0.65 per silver ounce sold ($11.46 per equivalent silver ounce sold3).



CORPORATE

On June 19, 2025, MAG released its fourth annual sustainability report, highlighting the Company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability. The 2024 report provides a detailed overview of MAG’s environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) priorities, practices and performance throughout the year. The 2024 Sustainability Report and ESG Data Table are available on the MAG Silver website at the following link: https://magsilver.com/esg/4.

On June 18, 2025, at MAG’s Annual General and Special Meeting (“AGSM”), the shareholders approved by majority to elect all eight directors that stood for election. The changes made during the AGSM included the retirement of Peter Barnes, the outgoing Chairman of the Board and welcomed the new Chairman of the Board, John Armstrong.



EXPLORATION

Juanicipio: During Q2 2025, 9,494 metres were drilled from underground at Juanicipio with all underground drilling assay results pending. The 2025 underground drilling program at Juanicipio continues to focus on: infill drilling areas of the resource expected to be mined in the near to mid-term, including Valdecañas, Anticipada, Ramal 1, Ramal 2, and Venadas veins; continuation of a southwardly directed program drilling off the conveyor ramp, designed to test for a deep skarn target; and testing for near-mine veins. Regional surface drilling at Juanicipio started in late February 2025. During Q2 2025, surface drilling at Juanicipio totalled 6,174 metres. Surface drilling to date has been further testing the Cañada Honda structure as well as the newly identified Magdalena structure. Surface drilling at Mesa Grande is expected to start in Q3 2025.



Deer Trail Project, Utah 5 : During Q2 2025, MAG initiated a comprehensive geophysical program across the 112 km² project area, comprising an Ambient Noise Tomography (“ANT”) survey as well as airborne radiometric and magnetic surveys. These surveys are designed to enhance subsurface geological mapping and improve the identification of structural features associated with potential mineralization. Interpretation of the newly acquired data is currently underway and will be integral to refining drill targets for the next phase of exploration. In parallel, three higher-resolution ANT infill surveys are being conducted over the Deer Trail Corridor, Alunite Ridge, and Bullion Canyon, which are expected to further improve targeting precision. A 9km 2D seismic line has been completed in Gold Gulch within the southern patented ground; this data will be combined with the sub-parallel Cottonwood Canyon seismic line completed in November 2024 to validate, refine and rank drill targets. New geochronological age dates of rocks continue to confirm that the Deer Trail Property belongs to the Bingham style family of rocks with strong mineralization potential.

:

Larder Project, Ontario 6 : During Q2 2025, MAG commenced its field program and Phase 1 drilling program at the Italian Zone (formerly the Instant Pond Zone at the Goldstake Property) that utilized the data collected from the Q1 2025 geological synthesis. Drilling highlights include: testing of newly identified regional structures and collection of new structural data from historic gold zones; 5,243 metres drilled in nine drillholes; rock types encountered include syenite, pillowed-massive basalt, quartz feldspar porphyry, gabbro and albite dykes; major structures have been validated which include regional NE-SW (Bear Lake Fault extension from main Cadillac Larder Break) NW-SE (along western side of the syenite) and E-W extensional veins which carry the higher grades recorded thus far; and significant intersections include (See Table 1): 21.0 g/t gold over 0.5 metre (LP-25-001 at 105.9-106.4 metres), 12.4 g/t gold over 0.5 metre (LP-25-004 at 288.5-289 metres) and 16.4 g/t gold over 0.7 metre (LP-25-005 at 36.1-36.8 metres).



:

Table 1. Drillhole results from Phase 1 at the Italian Zone – some assays outstanding

Hole ID Target From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Lithology Comments LP-25-001 Bear Lake Fault



















105.9 108.0 2.1 5.0 Syenite



Adjacent to Mafic Volcanic contact in Fracture with CPY



Including 105.9 106.4 0.5 21.0 and 269.0 271.0 2.0 3.1 Mafic Volcanic



Epidote altered fracture with pyrite mineralization



Including 270.0 271.0 1.0 6.2 and 522.5 524.3 1.8 4.1 Gabbro











































Gabbro with fracturing with up to 5% pyrite



Including 523.1 523.7 0.6 11.8 LP-25-004 Italian Zone























































94.0 97.0 3.0 1.5 Gabbro with blebby pyrite and trace Chalcopyrite



Including 94.0 94.5 0.5 4.3 and 159.5 161.0 1.5 2.9 Small quartz-vein with speck of VG



Including 159.5 160.0 0.5 8.6 and 170.6 172.1 1.5 4.1 Gabbro with quartz-carb stringer with chalcopyrite



Including 171.1 171.6 0.5 12.1 and 174.1 176.0 1.9 1.1 Medium to fine grain gabbro with small fractures



Including 174.1 175.0 0.9 1.9 and 288.0 289.5 1.5 4.1 Gabbro with quartz-carb vein.



Including 288.5 289.0 0.5 12.4 LP-25-005 35.6 37.3 1.7 7.2 Mafic Volcanic















Brecciated Mafic Volcanics with chalcopyrite in quartz-carb stringers



Including 36.1 36.8 0.7 16.4 and 51.8 57.0 5.2 1.0 Mafic Volcanics with quartz-carb stringers and chalcopyrite



Including 55.0 55.5 0.5 7.3 and 67.8 71.0 3.2 1.5 Mafic Volcanic with chalcopyrite in selvages





JUANICIPIO RESULTS

All results of Juanicipio in this section are on a 100% basis, unless otherwise noted.

Operating Performance

The following table and subsequent discussion provide a summary of the operating performance of Juanicipio for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, unless otherwise noted.

Key mine performance data of Juanicipio (100% basis) Three months ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 Metres developed (m) 3,596 3,520 Material mined (t) 355,785 349,460 Material processed (t) 342,515 336,592 Silver head grade (g/t) 417 498 Gold head grade (g/t) 1.21 1.20 Lead head grade (%) 1.71 % 1.56 % Zinc head grade (%) 3.34 % 2.99 % Equivalent silver head grade (g/t) (1) 661 746 Silver ounces sold (koz) 3,829 4,272 Gold ounces sold (koz) 9.26 7.20 Lead pounds sold (klb) 10,415 9,224 Zinc pounds sold (klb) 18,286 15,237 Equivalent silver ounces sold (koz) (2) 5,648 5,817





(1) Equivalent silver head grades have been calculated using the following price assumptions to translate gold, lead and zinc to “equivalent” silver head grade in 2025: $29/oz silver, $2,500/oz gold, $0.90/lb lead and $1.30/lb zinc (2024: $23/oz silver, $1,950/oz gold, $0.95/lb lead and $1.15/lb zinc). (2) Equivalent silver ounces sold have been calculated using realized prices to translate gold, lead and zinc to “equivalent” silver ounces sold (metal quantity, multiplied by metal price, divided by silver price). Three months ended June 30, 2025 realized prices: $34.23/oz silver, $3,354.40/oz gold, $0.88lb lead and $1.21/lb zinc (three months ended June 30, 2024 realized prices: $30.17/oz silver, $2,379.85/oz gold, $0.99/lb lead and $1.33/lb zinc).

During Q2 2025, a total of 355,785 tonnes of ore were mined. This represents an increase of 2% over Q2 2024. Increases in mined tonnages at Juanicipio have been driven by access to the full strike length of the deposit and the operational ramp-up of the mine towards steady state mining and milling targets.

During Q2 2025, a total of 342,515 tonnes of ore were processed through the Juanicipio plant. The 2% increase over Q2 2024 is mainly due to an increase in availability of the Juanicipio processing plant, currently operating at or above nameplate per operating day, during 2025.

The silver head grade and equivalent silver head grade for the ore processed in Q2 2025 were 417 g/t and 661 g/t (Q2 2024: 498 g/t and 746 g/t). The higher silver and lower base metal head grades in Q2 2024 were the result of processing ore from higher levels of the mine, characterized by elevated silver grade, compared to deeper areas in Q2 2025. Silver metallurgical recovery during Q2 2025 was 94.6% (Q2 2024: 92.4%) reflecting the commencement of commercial pyrite and gravimetric concentrate production during Q2 2024 delivering incremental silver and gold recovery paired with ongoing optimizations in the processing plant.

The following table provides a summary of the total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) of Juanicipio for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.

Key mine performance data of Juanicipio (100% basis) Three months ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 Total cash costs (1) (14,938 ) 4,911 Cash cost per silver ounce sold ($/oz) (1) (3.90 ) 1.15 Cash cost per equivalent silver ounce sold ($/oz) (1) 8.38 8.86 All-in sustaining costs (1) 2,470 19,161 All-in sustaining cost per silver ounce sold ($/oz) (1) 0.65 4.49 All-in sustaining cost per equivalent silver ounce sold ($/oz) (1) 11.46 11.31





(1) Total cash costs, cash cost per ounce, cash cost per equivalent ounce, all-in sustaining costs, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, and all-in sustaining cost per equivalent ounce are non-IFRS measures, please see below “Non-IFRS Measures” section and section 12 of the Q2 2025 MD&A for a detailed reconciliation of these measures to the Q2 2025 Financial Statements. Equivalent silver ounces sold have been calculated using realized prices to translate gold, lead and zinc to “equivalent” silver ounces sold (metal quantity, multiplied by metal price, divided by silver price). Three months ended June 30, 2025 realized prices: $34.23/oz silver, $3,354.40/oz gold, $0.88lb lead and $1.21/lb zinc (three months ended June 30, 2024 realized prices: $30.17/oz silver, $2,379.85/oz gold, $0.99/lb lead and $1.33/lb zinc).

The cash cost per silver ounce sold1 and cash cost per equivalent silver ounce sold1 for the three months ending June 30, 2025 were negative $3.90/oz and $8.38/oz (three months ended June 30, 2024: $1.15/oz and $8.86/oz). The decrease in cash cost per silver ounce sold1 during the three months ended June 30, 2025 is predominantly attributable to higher by-product revenues, as a result of 81% higher gold revenues (29% higher gold volumes and 41% higher realized gold price) offset by lower silver ounces sold. Additionally, cash cost per silver ounce sold1 and cash cost per equivalent silver ounce sold1 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 were impacted by 9% lower production cost, and 18% lower treatment and refining costs driven by recent benchmark treatment price adjustments.

The all-in sustaining cost per ounce sold1 and all-in sustaining cost per equivalent silver ounce sold1 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 were $0.65/oz and $11.46/oz (three months ended June 30, 2024: $4.49/oz and $11.31/oz). The decrease in all-in sustaining cost per ounce sold1 and all-in sustaining cost per equivalent silver ounce sold1 was primarily due to the decrease in cash cost per silver ounce sold1 and cash cost per equivalent silver ounce sold1 described above. Additionally, all-in sustaining cost per ounce sold1 and all-in sustaining cost per equivalent silver ounce sold1 during the three months ended June 30, 2025 were impacted by $1,031 lower general and administrative expenses (impacted by timing of operator services charges), and $4,160 higher sustaining capital expenditures (driven by higher exploration spend and higher mine Cell 2 infrastructures spend).

Financial Results

The following table presents excerpts of the financial results of Juanicipio for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.

Three months ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 $ $ Sales 186,465 167,079 Cost of sales: Production cost (36,450 ) (39,866 ) Depreciation and amortization (21,393 ) (22,455 ) Gross profit 128,622 104,757 Consulting and administrative expenses (3,252 ) (4,283 ) Extraordinary mining and other duties (3,447 ) (2,773 ) Interest expense (25 ) (3,241 ) Exchange gains (losses) and other (4,479 ) 696 Net income before tax 117,419 95,156 Income tax expense (21,782 ) (41,299 ) Net income (100% basis) 95,637 53,857 MAG’s 44% portion of net income 42,080 23,697 Interest on Juanicipio loans - MAG's 44% 11 1,426 MAG’s 44% equity income 42,091 25,123

Sales increased by $19,386 during the three months ended June 30, 2025, due to 13% higher realized metal prices and $1,553 lower treatment and refining charges driven mainly by updated favorable benchmark treatment pricing terms.

Production costs decreased by $3,416 mainly due to lower mining costs ($2,776), driven by lower labour and energy costs, and higher stockpile inventory build-up ($679).

Depreciation decreased by $1,062 impacted by an increase in updated reserve base (yearly assessment) for the purpose of units of production depreciation calculation.

Cash operating margin (gross profit plus depreciation divided by sales) increased from 76% to 80%, mainly due to positive commodity price movements, lower treatment and refining costs and reduced operating costs.

Other expenses increased by $1,601 mainly as a result of negative foreign exchange differences ($5,175) and higher selling costs and other duties ($674), which were impacted by higher metal prices, offset by lower consulting and administrative expenses ($1,031) and lower interest expense ($3,216) as Juanicipio reduced its outstanding shareholder loans balance by $175,884 during the period of June to December 2024.

Taxes decreased by $19,517 mainly due to non-cash deferred tax charges on fixed assets driven by a strengthening in the Mexican peso versus the US dollar, offset by higher taxable profits generated during Q2 2025.

Gross Profit from Ore Processed at Juanicipio Plant (100% basis)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 (342,515 tonnes processed) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Amount

$



Metals Sold Quantity Average Price

$ Amount

$ Silver 3,828,639 ounces 34.23 per oz 131,045 128,876 Gold 9,259 ounces 3,354 per oz 31,060 17,124 Lead 4,724 tonnes 0.88 per lb. 9,118 9,151 Zinc 8,294 tonnes 1.21 per lb. 22,094 20,332 Treatment, refining, and other processing charges (6,852 ) (8,405 ) Sales 186,465 167,079 Production cost (36,450 ) (39,866 ) Depreciation and amortization (21,393 ) (22,455 ) Gross Profit 128,622 104,757

Sales and treatment charges are recorded on a provisional basis and are adjusted based on final assay and pricing adjustments in accordance with the offtake contracts.

MAG FINANCIAL RESULTS – THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025

As at June 30, 2025, MAG had working capital of $170,149 (December 31, 2024: $160,113) including cash of $171,834 (December 31, 2024: $162,347) and no long-term debt. As well, as at June 30, 2025, Juanicipio had working capital of $107,696 including cash of $83,717 (MAG’s attributable share is 44%).

The Company’s net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 amounted to $33,444 (June 30, 2024: $21,614) or $0.32/share (June 30, 2024: $0.21/share). MAG recorded its 44% income from equity accounted investment in Juanicipio of $42,091 (June 30, 2024: $25,123) which included MAG’s 44% share of net income from operations as well as loan interest earned on loans advanced to Juanicipio (see above for a discussion of MAG’s share of income from its equity accounted investment in Juanicipio).

For the three months ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 $ $ Income from equity accounted investment in Juanicipio 42,091 25,123 General and administrative expenses (4,838 ) (3,622 ) General exploration and business development (3,563 ) (95 ) Operating Income 33,690 21,406 Interest income 1,459 928 Other income - 650 Financing costs (145 ) (134 ) Foreign exchange loss 253 60 Income before income tax 35,257 22,910 Deferred income tax expense (1,813 ) (1,296 ) Net income 33,444 21,614

NON-IFRS MEASURES

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash cost per silver ounce of Juanicipio to production cost of Juanicipio on a 100% basis (the nearest IFRS Accounting Standards measure) as presented in the notes to the Q2 2025 Financial Statements.

Three months ended June 30, (in thousands of US$, except per ounce amounts) 2025 2024 Production cost as reported 36,450 39,866 Depreciation on inventory movements 585 474 Adjusted production cost 37,035 40,340 Treatment, refining, and other processing costs 6,852 8,405 By-product revenues (1) (62,272 ) (46,608 ) Extraordinary mining and other duties 3,447 2,773 Total cash costs (14,938 ) 4,911 Add back by-product revenues (1) 62,272 46,608 Total cash costs for equivalent silver 47,334 51,519 Silver ounces sold 3,828,639 4,271,991 Equivalent silver ounces sold (2) 5,647,981 5,816,940 Cash cost per silver ounce sold ($/ounce) (3.90 ) 1.15 Cash cost per equivalent silver ounce sold ($/ounce) 8.38 8.86





(1) By-product revenues relate to the sale of other metals namely gold, lead, and zinc. (2) Equivalent silver ounces sold have been calculated using realized prices to translate gold, lead and zinc to “equivalent” silver ounces sold (metal quantity, multiplied by metal price, divided by silver price). Three months ended June 30, 2025 realized prices: $34.23/oz silver, $3,354.40/oz gold, $0.88lb lead and $1.21/lb zinc (three months ended June 30, 2024 realized prices: $30.17/oz silver, $2,379.85/oz gold, $0.99/lb lead and $1.33/lb zinc).

The following table provides a reconciliation of all-in sustaining costs of Juanicipio to production cost and various operating expenses of Juanicipio on a 100% basis (the nearest IFRS Accounting Standards measure), as presented in the notes to the Q2 2025 Financial Statements.

Three months ended June 30, (in thousands of US$, except per ounce amounts) 2025 2024 Total cash costs (14,938 ) 4,911 General and administrative expenses 3,252 4,283 Exploration 3,453 2,235 Sustaining capital expenditures 10,489 7,329 Sustaining lease payments 130 349 Interest on lease liabilities (11 ) (17 ) Accretion on closure and reclamation costs 94 72 All-in sustaining costs 2,470 19,161 Add back by-product revenues (1) 62,272 46,608 All-in sustaining costs for equivalent silver 64,742 65,768 Silver ounces sold 3,828,639 4,271,991 Equivalent silver ounces sold (2) 5,647,981 5,816,940 All-in sustaining cost per silver ounce sold ($/ounce) 0.65 4.49 All-in sustaining cost per equivalent silver ounce sold ($/ounce) 11.46 11.31 Average realized price per silver ounce sold ($/ounce) 34.23 30.17 All-in sustaining margin ($/ounce) 33.58 25.68 All-in sustaining margin ($/equivalent ounce) 22.76 18.86 All-in sustaining margin 128,575 109,715





(1) By-product revenues relate to the sale of other metals namely gold, lead, and zinc. (2) Equivalent silver ounces sold have been calculated using realized prices to translate gold, lead and zinc to “equivalent” silver ounces sold (metal quantity, multiplied by metal price, divided by silver price). Three months ended June 30, 2025 realized prices: $34.23/oz silver, $3,354.40/oz gold, $0.88lb lead and $1.21/lb zinc (three months ended June 30, 2024 realized prices: $30.17/oz silver, $2,379.85/oz gold, $0.99/lb lead and $1.33/lb zinc).

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company incurred corporate G&A expenses of $4,655 (three months ended June 30, 2024: $3,473), which exclude depreciation expense.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the Company’s attributable silver ounces sold were 1,684,601 (three months ended June 30, 2024: 1,879,676) and attributable equivalent silver ounces sold were 2,485,111 (three months ended June 30, 2024: 2,559,454), resulting in additional all‐in sustaining cost for the Company of $2.76/oz (three months ended June 30, 2024: $1.85/oz) and $1.87/oz (three months ended June 30, 2024: $1.36/oz), in addition to Juanicipio’s all-in-sustaining costs presented in the above table.

The following table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the Company based on its economic interest in Juanicipio to net income (the nearest IFRS Accounting Standards measure) of the Company per the Q2 2025 Financial Statements. All adjustments are shown net of estimated income tax.

Three months ended June 30, (in thousands of US$) 2025 2024 Net income after tax 33,444 21,614 Add back (deduct): Taxes 1,813 1,296 Depreciation and depletion 183 149 Finance costs (income and expenses) (1,567 ) (1,504 ) EBITDA 33,873 21,555 Add back (deduct): Adjustment for non-cash share-based compensation 1,439 1,053 Share of net earnings related to Juanicipio (42,091 ) (25,123 ) MAG attributable interest in Junicipio Adjusted EBITDA 63,221 52,868 Adjusted EBITDA 56,442 50,353

The following table provides a reconciliation of free cash flow of Juanicipio to its cash flow from operating activities on a 100% basis (the nearest IFRS Accounting Standards measure), as presented in the notes to the Q2 2025 Financial Statements.

Three months ended June 30, (in thousands of US$) 2025 2024 Cash flow from operating activities 110,639 92,766 Less: Cash flow used in investing activities (17,618 ) (3,780 ) Sustaining lease payments (130 ) (349 ) Juanicipio free cash flow 92,891 88,637

Qualified Persons: All scientific or technical information in this press release including assay results referred to, mineral resource estimates and mineralization, if applicable, is based upon information prepared by or under the supervision of, or has been approved by Gary Methven, P.Eng., Vice President, Technical Services and Lyle Hansen, P.Geo, Geotechnical Director; both are “Qualified Persons” for purposes of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

