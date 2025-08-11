Enhancing Internal Communications Through Multi-Channel Storytelling | Innovative Strategies Using Podcasts, Video, and Social Media to Engage and Inspire Staff (ONLINE EVENT: September 24-25, 2025)

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enhancing Internal Communications Through Multi-Channel Storytelling" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The virtual conference is designed for professionals seeking to elevate their internal messaging through impactful, multi-platform storytelling. This virtual event explores the latest strategies in using podcasts, video, social media, and other channels to engage and inspire employees.

Gain insights from industry experts, exchange ideas with peers, and enhance your skills to drive impactful communication within your organization, including:

Develop inclusive storytelling strategies that resonate across all employee touchpoints - including remote, hybrid, and offline teams - to unify internal communications

Benefits Of Attending the Enhancing Internal Communications Through Multi-Channel Storytelling

Gain exclusive access to practical presentations showcasing real-world examples and proven strategies from communication professionals

Who Should Attend:

This event is designed and researched for directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, project leaders, and consultants involved in:

Internal Communications

Corporate Communications

Employee Communications

Public Relations Digital Communications

Marketing Communications

Change Communications

Executive Communications

HR Communications

Brand Communications

Content Strategy

Strategic Communications

Employee Experience

Digital Employee Experience

Agenda:

Day 1: September 24th 2025 - 09/24/2025

11:00 am - 11:10 am - Chairperson's Welcome

Jordan Berman, Founder & CEO - OFC

11:10 am - 11:55 am - Supercharging Video Storytelling for Employees in the TikTok Era to Drive Exponential Engagement

Jordan Berman, Founder & CEO - OFC

11:50 am - 12:40 pm - The Podcast Imperative: Why Your Communications Strategy Needs a Mic

Courtney Reimer, Founder & CEO - Sounds Great

12:40 pm - 1:20 pm - Panel: Measuring What Matters: Proving the Value of Multi-Channel Storytelling

Moderator: Jordan Berman, Founder & CEO - OFC

David King, Sr. Manager, Content Development and Internal Communications - BioBridge Global

Megan Horst-Hatch, Internal Communications and Employee Engagement Lead - ECHO Incorporated

Ashley Preston, Program Manager, Corporate Communication - GM Financial

1:25 pm - 1:30 pm - Parting Thoughts and Q&A!

Day 2: September 25th 2025 - 09/25/2025

11:00 am - 11:20 am - Chairperson's Networking & Recap.

Jordan Berman, Founder & CEO - OFC

11:20 am - 11:45 am - Navigating the Future: Aligning Employees with Strategic Goals through Modern Leadership Communication

Gina Judge, EVP, Head of Impact & Engagement Communications, RUTH, Former Vice President, Global Employee Communications - PepsiCo

11:45 am - 12:10 pm - Telling Your Team Member Stories in a Way That Will Boost Engagement and Drive Results

Glenn Nyback, Internal Communications Specialist - Atlantic Health System

12:10 pm - 12:35 pm - The Write Stuff: Make your Corporate Content Shine

Anna Spiewak, Senior Content Producer, formerly of Merck & BASF

12:35 pm - 1:15 pm - Panel: Storytelling for All: Empowering Leaders and Teams as Internal Communicators

Susan Corliss, Senior Director, Global Internal Communications - MKS Inc.

Moderator: Jordan Berman, Founder & CEO - OFC

Lauren Anderson, Internal Communications Manager - Water for People

1:15 pm - 1:30 pm - Q&A and Biggest Take-Aways!

Speakers

Courtney Reimer

Founder & CEO - Sounds Great

Ashley Preston

Program Manager, Corporate Communication - GM Financial

Anna Spiewak

Senior Content Producer, formerly of Merck & BASF

Gina Judge

EVP, Head of Impact & Engagement Communications, RUTH, Former Vice President, Global Employee Communications - PepsiCo

Megan Horst-Hatch

Internal Communications and Employee Engagement Lead - ECHO Incorporated

David King

Sr. Manager, Content Development and Internal Communications - BioBridge Global

Susan Corliss

Senior Director, Global Internal Communications - MKS Inc.

Jordan Berman

Founder & CEO - OFC

Glenn Nyback

Internal Communications Specialist - Atlantic Health System

