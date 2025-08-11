BioCryst Announces Departure of Dr. Helen Thackray

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that Dr. Helen Thackray, chief research and development officer, will leave the company September 1, 2025 and transition into an advisory role through the end of the year.

Dr. Thackray first joined the company as a member of the board of directors in 2019 and was appointed chief research and development officer in 2021. She was a finalist internal candidate considered by the board of directors in the chief executive officer succession process. Following the recent completion of that process, she has decided to leave the company to pursue another chief executive leadership opportunity.

“I am deeply grateful to Helen for the contributions she has made to BioCryst, including launching a new protein therapeutics platform capability with our novel KLK5 inhibitor, BCX17725 for Netherton syndrome, driving our avoralstat program for diabetic macular edema from discovery into the clinic and bringing our ORLADEYO pediatric program to the brink of market approval. I am excited for her as she seeks her next role as a leader in our industry,” said Jon Stonehouse, chief executive officer of BioCryst.

“I applaud the value BioCryst has delivered to individuals living with HAE in the last five years and am proud to have contributed to this with the potential upcoming addition of oral prophylaxis for children with HAE. I am grateful to my colleagues for their partnership and dedication to pursue better options for patients with rare diseases, and I will always count myself as part of the BioCryst family,” Thackray said.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company with a deep commitment to improving the lives of people living with hereditary angioedema and other rare diseases. BioCryst leverages its expertise in structure-guided drug design to develop first-in-class or best-in-class oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat diseases. BioCryst has commercialized ORLADEYO® (berotralstat), the first oral, once-daily plasma kallikrein inhibitor, and is advancing a pipeline of small-molecule and protein therapies.

