OTC Markets Group Welcomes Limitless X Holdings Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Limitless X Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: LIMX), a company that specializes in direct-to-consumer eCommerce, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Limitless X Holdings Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Limitless X Holdings Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “LIMX.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

[“We are proud to commence trading on the OTCQX Best Market, a pivotal milestone that elevates Limitless X Holdings’ profile and accessibility to U.S. investors. This advancement underscores our dedication to transparency, robust corporate governance, and disciplined execution across our diversified portfolio, positioning the Company for sustained growth and long-term shareholder value creation”. – Jas Mathur, Chairman & CEO]

About Limitless X Holdings Inc.

Limitless X Holdings, Inc. is building a diversified, value-driven ecosystem targeting the expanding global markets in Health, Wellness, Entertainment, Community, and Brand Development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Limitless X, Inc., the Company operates a scalable Direct-to-Consumer eCommerce platform delivering innovative products and services that empower consumers to optimize their lifestyles and well-being.

A key growth driver will be BodyCor, a technology-driven initiative in development that integrates advanced health diagnostics and AI within the Company’s consumer brands. BodyCor aims to disrupt preventative wellness with non-invasive, saliva-based diagnostics offering real-time health insights, combined with premium nutraceuticals and personalized, science-backed protocols. This scalable initiative targets growing demand for personalized, preventative healthcare and supports long-term shareholder value.

Limitless X is also expanding into Film and Television with wellness-aligned content and exploring High-Performance Healthy Living real estate developments focused on longevity and lifestyle optimization. Supported by global distribution, digital marketing, and strategic partnerships, Limitless X is positioned to enhance its international presence and deliver differentiated growth and impact across markets.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com