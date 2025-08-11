And the Winners Are: HR Executive and HR Tech Announce 2025 Top HR Products of the Year

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dedicated to honoring HR excellence, the editors at HR Executive and the team at HR Tech today revealed the winners of the Top HR Products of the Year. The industry’s most prestigious award, the annual competition recognizes notable technological advancements from the past year, focused on overall ingenuity and tangible business impact.

To qualify, submissions must be for solutions developed within the last year that are generally available by September 2025. Each submission is then evaluated by the judging panel based on a series of set criteria. After receiving, reviewing and assessing an exceptional number of entries, the following products, in alphabetical order by company, have been named the 2025 Top HR Products of the Year:

Elizabeth Clarke, Executive Editor for HR Executive, said, “Workplace transformation continues to accelerate, and for more than three decades, HR Executive has been there, helping our industry evaluate the tools their organizations need to stay agile in the face of such changes. We know what’s needed. Which is why, in the Top HR Products competition, we look for solutions that balance innovation with practical impact. The products chosen this year reflect this, demonstrating how HR teams can align cutting-edge technologies with real-world business needs.”

The Top HR Products of the Year will be honored at the first-ever HR Icons Awards Evening on Monday, September 15, 2025, during HR Tech at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. To learn more about the winning technologies and hundreds more set to exhibit, register now at https://www.hrtechnologyconference.com.

About HR Executive

Established in 1987, HR Executive is the premier global media company covering strategic issues in HR. Part of the Arc network, HR Executive provides more than 220,000 subscribers with news, content and analysis of global HR trends. HR Executive is where HR professionals go when they need to know, providing in-depth coverage on all facets of human resource management, including recruiting, talent acquisition, compensation and benefits, learning and development, employment law, talent management, the latest technologies and more. Visit hrexecutive.com.

About HR Tech

HR Tech is the industry's premier event series showcasing breakthrough HR technologies, with its flagship U.S. conference serving as its cornerstone since 1997. HR Tech in the U.S. features the world's largest expo of innovative HR solutions, live product demonstrations and the industry’s preeminent startup competition. The HR Tech portfolio has expanded globally with additional annual events in Europe and Asia, creating a worldwide network of innovation hubs that shape the future of work.

HR Tech is part of the event arm of HR Executive, a prestigious global media company established in 1987 that delivers news, content and analysis of strategic HR trends to more than 220,000 subscribers worldwide. The synergy between the events and media channels enables the brands to create a comprehensive knowledge ecosystem that addresses all aspects of human resource management, establishing the organization as the definitive authority for visionary HR leaders. Visit www.HRTechConference.com to learn more.

