Legend Biotech Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results and Recent Highlights

SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global leader in cell therapy, today reported its second quarter 2025 unaudited financial results and key corporate highlights.

“The groundbreaking five-year survival data from CARTITUDE-1, with one-third of patients remaining progression-free, reinforces CARVYKTI’s durability and potential to redefine the standard of care when treating relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma patients. These findings mark the latest step forward in ensuring patients in need of long-term relief from disease progression and the burden of continuous treatments can benefit from a one-time infusion of our differentiated therapy,” said Ying Huang, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Legend Biotech. “Further, our continued commitment to expanding access to CARVYKTI, with recent launches in several new markets, is underscored by a record quarterly performance representing the strongest single period of any CAR-T therapeutic sales to date. As we advance our pipeline of CAR-T programs and work towards profitability in 2026, we remain guided by our mission of delivering innovative cell therapy solutions to patients worldwide.”

Regulatory Updates

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) removed Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS) for currently approved BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell immunotherapies, including CARVYKTI. In addition, product labeling was updated to include the reduction of certain monitoring requirements for CARVYKTI patients.



Key Business Developments

Treated over 7,500 clinical and commercial patients to date.

At the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting: Announced positive long-term outcomes from the CARTITUDE-1 study, demonstrating one-third of patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma remained progression-free for ≥5 years. Presented Phase 3 CARTITUDE-4 study subgroup analyses at a median follow-up of 33.6 months, which highlighted consistent, durable progression-free and overall survival benefit when compared to standard therapies across cytogenetic risk groups as early as second-line of therapy at ASCO. Presented safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy results of a Phase 1 dose-escalating study of LB2102, an autologous DLL3-targeted CAR-T therapy, which demonstrated no dose-limiting toxicities and preliminary efficacy signal was observed up to four dose levels in patients with relapsed or refractory small-cell lung cancer and large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma. Announced preliminary results of a first-in-human Phase 1 study of LB1908, an autologous Claudin 18.2-targeted CAR-T product, which demonstrated encouraging antitumor activity with manageable safety and tolerability in patients with advanced gastric, gastroesophageal, and esophageal adenocarcincoma.

At the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2025 Congress, presented an analysis of 355 patients from the CARTITUDE program on the association of key biomarker Absolute Lymphocyte Count (ALC) with select neurocognitive treatment-emergent adverse events post-treatment. The analysis showed that patients with a Movement and Neurocognitive Treatment-emergent event or Cranial Nerve Palsy had significantly higher ALC compared to control, suggesting ALC may help guide closer monitoring and preemptive interventions.

Cash and cash equivalents, and time deposits of $1.0 billion, which Legend Biotech believes will provide financial runway into 2026, when Legend Biotech anticipates potentially achieving an operating profit excluding unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Cash Position : Cash and cash equivalents, and time deposits were $1.0 billion as of June 30, 2025.





: Cash and cash equivalents, and time deposits were $1.0 billion as of June 30, 2025. License Revenue: License revenue was $35.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $90.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by the timing of $75.1 million of milestones achieved during the three months ended June 30, 2024, under the Janssen Agreement, while we did not achieve any milestones from the Janssen Agreement for the three months ended June 30, 2025.



The decrease was offset by an increase in license revenue recognized in the three months ended June 30, 2025, under an exclusive agreement with a related party. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, we recognized $20.0 million in license revenue under this agreement. No license revenue was recognized under this agreement during the three months ended June 30, 2024.





Collaboration Revenue : Collaboration revenue was $219.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $93.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was due to an increase in revenue generated from sales of CARVYKTI ® in connection with the Janssen Agreement.





: Collaboration revenue was $219.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $93.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was due to an increase in revenue generated from sales of CARVYKTI in connection with the Janssen Agreement. Cost of Collaboration Revenue : Cost of collaboration revenue was $94.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $45.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to our share of the cost of sales in connection with CARVYKTI ® sales under the Janssen Agreement and expenditures to support expansion in manufacturing capacity.





: Cost of collaboration revenue was $94.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $45.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to our share of the cost of sales in connection with CARVYKTI sales under the Janssen Agreement and expenditures to support expansion in manufacturing capacity. Research and Development Expenses : Research and development expenses were $98.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $112.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was due to higher research and development activities in cilta-cel for the three months ended June 30, 2024, driven by start-up costs for clinical production at our two Belgium facilities. With one of those facilities now manufacturing commercial product, clinical production has scaled back, resulting in lower research and development expenses for the current period.





: Research and development expenses were $98.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $112.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was due to higher research and development activities in cilta-cel for the three months ended June 30, 2024, driven by start-up costs for clinical production at our two Belgium facilities. With one of those facilities now manufacturing commercial product, clinical production has scaled back, resulting in lower research and development expenses for the current period. Administrative Expenses: Administrative expenses were $32.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $35.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Administrative expenses remained relatively flat, with an increase in staffing-related expenses due to higher headcount, offset by lower IT expenses due to the timing of completion of existing projects or the initiation of new projects compared to the same period in the prior year.





Administrative expenses were $32.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $35.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Administrative expenses remained relatively flat, with an increase in staffing-related expenses due to higher headcount, offset by lower IT expenses due to the timing of completion of existing projects or the initiation of new projects compared to the same period in the prior year. Selling and Distribution Expe nses: Selling and distribution expenses were $48.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $30.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was due to increased costs associated with commercial activities, including expansion of the sales force due to growing sales of CARVYKTI ® .





Selling and distribution expenses were $48.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $30.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was due to increased costs associated with commercial activities, including expansion of the sales force due to growing sales of CARVYKTI . Adjusted Net Income (Loss): Adjusted net income was $10.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to an adjusted net loss of $2.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.



LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS

(UNAUDITED; DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND SHARES DATA) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 REVENUE License revenue $ 35,338 $ 90,846 $ 44,686 $ 103,027 Collaboration revenue 219,717 93,254 405,332 171,735 Other revenue 3 2,423 93 5,752 Total revenue 255,058 186,523 450,111 280,514 Cost of collaboration revenue (94,872 ) (45,355 ) (164,369 ) (94,456 ) Cost of license and other revenue (3,119 ) (5,096 ) (4,966 ) (10,734 ) Research and development expenses (98,302 ) (112,626 ) (200,226 ) (213,590 ) Administrative expenses (32,594 ) (35,353 ) (64,057 ) (67,282 ) Selling and distribution expenses (48,052 ) (30,063 ) (89,021 ) (54,286 ) Loss on asset impairment — — (970 ) — Finance costs (5,222 ) (5,484 ) (10,283 ) (10,959 ) Finance income* 10,433 17,049 22,489 30,919 Other (expense)/income, net* (108,128 ) 12,435 (162,636 ) 62,116 Loss before tax (124,798 ) (17,970 ) (223,928 ) (77,758 ) Income tax expense (582 ) (226 ) (2,368 ) (231 ) Net loss $ (125,380 ) $ (18,196 ) $ (226,296 ) $ (77,989 ) LOSS PER SHARE Basic $ (0.34 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (0.21 ) Diluted $ (0.34 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (0.21 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 368,271,125 365,204,154 367,900,548 364,610,589 Diluted 368,271,125 365,204,154 367,900,548 364,610,589

*Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to present finance income as a separate line item and to combine other income/(expense), net for comparative purposes.





LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 NON-CURRENT ASSETS (Unaudited) Property, plant and equipment $ 106,381 $ 99,288 Right-of-use assets 127,217 101,932 Time deposits — 4,362 Intangible assets 2,137 2,160 Collaboration prepaid leases 198,646 172,064 Other non-current assets* 5,659 6,430 Total non-current assets $ 440,040 $ 386,236 CURRENT ASSETS Collaboration inventories, net $ 35,589 $ 23,903 Trade receivables 27,584 6,287 Prepayments, other receivables and other assets 219,076 130,975 Pledged deposits 70 70 Time deposits 700,969 835,934 Cash and cash equivalents 266,586 286,749 Total current assets 1,249,874 1,283,918 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,689,914 $ 1,670,154 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade payables $ 75,361 $ 38,594 Other payables and accruals 138,836 166,180 Government grants 651 532 Lease liabilities 5,906 4,794 Tax payable 11,550 20,671 Contract liabilities 33,178 46,874 Total current liabilities $ 265,482 $ 277,645 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Collaboration interest-bearing advanced funding $ 310,264 $ 301,196 Lease liabilities long term 71,742 44,613 Government grants 6,887 6,154 Total non-current liabilities 388,893 351,963 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 654,375 $ 629,608 EQUITY Share capital $ 37 $ 37 Reserves 1,035,502 1,040,509 Total equity 1,035,539 1,040,546 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,689,914 $ 1,670,154

*Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to combine advance payments for property, plant, and equipment into other non-current assets for comparative purposes.





LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(UNAUDITED; DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Loss before tax $ (124,798 ) $ (17,970 ) $ (223,928 ) $ (77,758 ) Cash flows (used in) / provided by operating activities (13,042 ) (1,651 ) (116,796 ) 13,867 Cash flows (used in) / provided by investing activities (165,525 ) (695,631 ) 91,115 (1,091,779 ) Cash flows (used in) / provided by financing activities (990 ) 955 (323 ) 1,786 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (179,557 ) (696,327 ) (26,004 ) (1,076,126 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes, net 4,441 9 5,841 (334 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year $ 441,702 $ 897,571 $ 286,749 $ 1,277,713 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE PERIOD $ 266,586 $ 201,253 $ 266,586 $ 201,253 Analysis of balances of cash and cash equivalents Cash and bank balances $ 967,625 $ 1,254,469 $ 967,625 $ 1,254,469 Less: Pledged deposits 70 431 70 431 Time deposits 700,969 1,052,785 700,969 1,052,785 Cash and cash equivalents as stated in the statement of financial position $ 266,586 $ 201,253 $ 266,586 $ 201,253 Cash and cash equivalents as stated in the statement of cash flows $ 266,586 $ 201,253 $ 266,586 $ 201,253





RECONCILIATION OF IFRS TO NON-IFRS MEASURES

We use Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Share (which we sometimes refer to as “Adjusted EPS” or “ANI per Share”, respectively) as performance metrics. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and ANI per share are not defined under IFRS, are not a measure of operating income, operating performance, or liquidity presented in accordance with IFRS, and are subject to important limitations. Our use of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. For example:

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements.





Adjusted Net Income (Loss) excludes unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss, which resulted primarily from changes in the intercompany loan balances and cash balances as a result of exchange rate changes between USD and EUR.





Adjusted Net Income (Loss) does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs.





In addition, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) excludes such as share based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy.



Also, our definition of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and ANI per Share may not be the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies.

However, we believe that providing information concerning Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and ANI per Share enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We use Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as a performance metric that guides management in its operation of and planning for the future of the business. We believe that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) provides a useful measure of our operating performance from period to period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as net income (loss) adjusted for (1) non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization, share based compensation, impairment loss, and (2) unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss mainly related to intercompany loan balances and cash deposit balances as a result of exchange rate changes between USD and EUR.

ANI per Share is computed by dividing Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by the weighted average shares outstanding.

A reconciliation between Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Net Loss, the most directly comparable measure under IFRS, has been provided in the table below.





LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF IFRS TO NON-IFRS

(UNAUDITED; DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND SHARES DATA) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss $ (125,380 ) $ (18,196 ) $ (226,296 ) $ (77,989 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,854 5,369 11,053 11,091 Share based compensation 18,697 21,739 34,643 40,442 Impairment loss — — 970 — Unrealized foreign exchange loss/(gain) (included in Other income/(expense), net) 110,920 (11,419 ) 162,722 (61,308 ) Adjusted net income/(loss) (ANI) $ 10,091 $ (2,507 ) $ (16,908 ) $ (87,764 ) ANI per share: ANI per share - basic $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.24 ) ANI per share - diluted* $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.24 )

*The diluted weighted average shares outstanding used in the calculation of the diluted ANI per share for the three months ended June 30, 2025, is 377,041,415.