American Tungsten Provides Update on Site Rehabilitation Progress and Federal Engagement

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Tungsten Corp. (CSE:TUNG) (OTCQB:DEMRF) (FSE:RK9) (“American Tungsten” or the “Company”) American Tungsten is pleased to provide an operational update on the ongoing production-readiness efforts at its IMA tungsten project, as well as its active engagement with key federal agencies.

The team has made significant strides in preparing the site for safe access and restoring the existing infrastructure to support future underground mine exploration and development. Crews have leveled the portal area at the Zero Level of the mine, clearing out old timber, and removing debris from the old mine infrastructure. The access road has been improved and safety berms established to ensure stability and safe passage of heavy equipment and manpower. The portal adit and initial underground access drift are now being rehabilitated to provide safe access to the existing underground workings. This is in preparation to carrying out further underground exploration to include at least 6,000 ft of underground diamond drilling.

Figure 1: Historical portal entrance to the Zero Level at IMA

Click here to view image

Figure 2: Road rehabilitation leading up to the Zero level at IMA

Click here to view image

Photo 3 Rehabilitated portal entry-way to the Zero Level adit showing the first sets of timber installed.

Click here to view image

In addition, American Tungsten continues to remain in close coordination with multiple federal agencies, including the Department of Defense (DOD), Department of Energy (DOE), Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), DARPA-E, Export-Import Bank (EXIM), and the Industrial Base Policy (IBP). The Company is actively working to align its strategic objectives with national resource security initiatives and critical mineral supply chain resilience. The Company will be well represented at the Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) Symposium in Philadelphia, PA as a registered corporate member in September.

“American Tungsten is rapidly advancing the next phase of its IMA Mine project rehabilitation strategy that ensures a path to near-term, first mover profitable production supported by our superior Tungsten grade, Silver and Molybdenum credits, while ensuring alignment with national security priorities,” said Ali Haji, CEO and Director of American Tungsten Corp. “This is more than a mine—it is a strategic asset. The current administration is sending a clear message of supporting and funding Tungsten projects in North America. We are extremely proud to be restoring a critical past-producing, domestic source of tungsten at a time when supply chain resilience is paramount to national interests.”

David Sabourin, VP of Mining for American Tungsten adds that “Our Mine Contractor is making great progress on rehabilitating access back into the underground workings of the Zero Level of the Ima Mine. This will allow safe inspection of the underground workings and subsequently inspection of the upper levels of the mine to determine the current status of the mine infrastructure and the early identification of areas where production mining can potentially recommence. The Zero Level is located midway up the existing underground mine workings and will enable access to approximately, 50% of the mine once rehabilitation has been completed.

Upon reinstating safe access to the Zero level, The Company will ensure underground level workings are inspected and checked for airflow, including gas emissions. The level will also be examined by competent personnel to identify any areas where there may be the potential for instability in the existing underground structures, particularly where diamond drilling work is being planned. Any areas of potential instability will either be barricaded off or re-supported with modern rock support systems.

Marketing Agreement

The Company also announces that it has extended its previously announced Marketing Agreement with Gold Standard Media, LLC ("GSM"), for a period of one week commencing August 11, 2025, paying USD $145,489 to GSM as compensation. For details, please refer to the news releases dated January 22, 2025 and January 17, 2025. GSM has a business address located at 723 W University Avenue, Georgetown, TX 78626 and its principal Kenneth Ameduri can be contacted at +1 512-843-1723 or ceo@goldstandardir.com. GSM and its principals are arm’s length from the Company.

About the IMA Mine Project:

The IMA Mine is an advanced, readily-permittable, past producing tungsten-molybdenum property situated in the Idaho porphyry belt on private-patented mining claims. American Tungsten has an immediate opportunity to restore production at a strong identified silver and molybdenum-bearing intrusion target in the favourable jurisdiction of Idaho.

For further updates, visit www.americantungstencorp.com or investor relations, Joanna Longo at ir@americantungstencorp.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN TUNGSTEN CORP.

American Tungsten Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on high-potential tungsten and magnetite assets in North America. The Company is advancing the Ima Mine Project in Idaho to commercial production, addressing critical metal scarcity in North America. The Company’s Ima Mine Project is a historic and high-quality underground tungsten past-producing property on private-patented land well above the water table with significant infrastructure. The Company holds an exclusive option to acquire full ownership (subject to a 2% royalty) and has expanded its land position with 113 additional federal claims covering nearly 2,000 acres.

Social media links:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/americantungstencorp/

X: https://x.com/amtungsten

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/americantungsten corp/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americantungstencorp/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@americantungstencorp

For further information, please contact:

Ali Haji

Chief Executive Officer

Email: ahaji@americantungstencorp.com

Phone: +1 647 871 4571

CSE:TUNG

OTCQB:DEMRF

FSE:RK9

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to, statements relating to the completion of the Offering on the terms described herein or at all, and the use of proceeds and available funds following the completion of the Offering and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.