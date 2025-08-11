WeightWatchers Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

Successful completion of strategic reorganization, reducing debt by $1.15 billion.

In connection with emergence on 6/24/25, fiscal Q2 consists of a "Predecessor" period from 3/30/25 to 6/24/25, and a “Successor” period from 6/25/25 to 6/30/25

Combined End of Period Subscribers1 of 3.2 million; Combined End of Period Clinical Subscribers1 of 127 thousand

Combined Revenues1 of $189 million, down 6% vs. prior year; Combined Clinical Revenues1 of $31 million, up 55% vs. prior year

Predecessor Net Income1 of $1,191 million and Net Margin1 of 673% were impacted by Reorganization items; Successor Net Income1 of $1 million and Net Margin1 of 10%; Predecessor Adjusted EBITDA1,2 of $61 million and Adjusted Margin1,2 of 34%; Successor Adjusted EBITDA1,2 of $4 million and Adjusted Margin1,2 of 37%

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“WeightWatchers,” “WW,” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 ended June 30, 2025 in this Earnings Press Release and a Shareholder Letter posted on the Company’s Corporate Website .

“The need for effective and sustainable support in weight health has never been more important, and no company is better positioned to meet that need than WeightWatchers,” said Tara Comonte, CEO of WeightWatchers. “This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the Company, one that’s grounded in stronger financial footing and a clear sense of opportunity. With greater flexibility to invest, we’re accelerating innovation across our platform to meet the evolving needs of our members. There’s work to do, and it will take time, but we’re confident in the strength of our approach. Our integrated model, spanning clinical care, behavioral support, and community, puts us in a powerful position to reinforce our leadership in long-term weight health.”

“We completed our reorganization swiftly, positioning the Company to move forward with greater financial flexibility," said Felicia DellaFortuna, CFO of WeightWatchers. “While we continue to navigate some volatility, our immediate priority is stabilizing the business. With a strengthened capital structure, we are better positioned to invest in growth, support innovation, and scale efficiently, while maintaining the financial discipline needed to drive long-term profitability.”

Second Quarter Overview

While Combined Revenues 1 declined 6% year-over-year, Monthly Subscription Revenues Per Average Subscriber (ARPU) 1 increased for the third consecutive quarter due to increased Clinical mix while Gross Margin also remained strong.

declined 6% year-over-year, Monthly Subscription Revenues Per Average Subscriber (ARPU) increased for the third consecutive quarter due to increased Clinical mix while Gross Margin also remained strong. Combined Revenues 1 decline reflects ongoing headwinds in the Behavioral business, partially offset by 55% growth in Clinical, primarily driven by compounded semaglutide subscriptions. This year's fiscal quarter also benefited from foreign exchange movements and two additional reporting days.

decline reflects ongoing headwinds in the Behavioral business, partially offset by 55% growth in Clinical, primarily driven by compounded semaglutide subscriptions. This year's fiscal quarter also benefited from foreign exchange movements and two additional reporting days. From May 22nd, the Clinical business began transitioning subscribers from compounded semaglutide to FDA-approved medications, in line with current FDA guidance, despite others continuing to offer compounded GLP-1s under the guise of a personalization exemption.

Combined End of Period Subscribers 1 declined 17% year-over-year, reflecting continued recruitment challenges in Behavioral, further impacted by financial reorganization headlines.

declined 17% year-over-year, reflecting continued recruitment challenges in Behavioral, further impacted by financial reorganization headlines. Net Income Margin was impacted by Reorganization items in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA Margin2 remained strong, supported by structural cost discipline and reduced marketing investment during the financial reorganization period.



Full Year Fiscal 2025 Guidance

The Company is providing the following full year fiscal 2025 guidance:

Total Combined Revenues: $685 million - $700 million

Adjusted EBITDA2: $140 million - $150 million

Second Quarter Conference Call and Webcast

The Company has scheduled a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results. The webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s corporate website, corporate.ww.com, under Events and Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for at least 90 days.

1 Fresh Start Accounting and Predecessor and Successor Periods

In connection with the Company’s emergence from its financial reorganization process on June 24, 2025, the Company’s second quarter ended June 30, 2025 includes a "Predecessor" period from March 30, 2025 to June 24, 2025, and a “Successor” period from June 25, 2025 to June 30, 2025. Additionally, the Company qualified for and applied fresh start accounting. Accordingly, the consolidated financial statements after June 24, 2025 are not comparable with the consolidated financial statements as of or prior to that date.

Although GAAP requires that the Company report its results for the period from March 30, 2025 through June 24, 2025 (Predecessor) and the period from June 25, 2025 through June 30, 2025 (Successor) separately, management views certain metric and revenue information for the three months ended June 30, 2025 by combining the results of the applicable Predecessor and Successor periods because management believes such presentation provides the most meaningful comparison of the Company’s results to prior periods. Although the Predecessor and Successor periods generally are not comparable as they are impacted by fresh start accounting, there are no fresh start adjustments affecting revenues and therefore revenue information has been combined to provide a meaningful understanding of operating trends, which would be consistent with a pro forma calculation under Article 11 of Regulation S-X. Nevertheless, the combined operating results do not reflect the actual results we would have achieved absent the Company’s emergence from its financial reorganization process and may not be indicative of future results.

The Company cannot adequately benchmark the operating results of the period from June 25, 2025 through June 30, 2025 (Successor) against any of the previous periods reported in the Company’s consolidated financial statements without combining it with the period from March 30, 2025 through June 24, 2025 (Predecessor) and do not believe that reviewing the results of this period in isolation would be useful in identifying trends in or reaching conclusions regarding the Company’s overall operating performance. Management believes that the key performance metrics such as Subscription Revenues, Incoming and End of Period Subscribers and Monthly Subscription Revenues per Average Subscriber for the Successor period when combined with the Predecessor period provides more meaningful comparisons to other periods and are useful in identifying current business trends. Accordingly, this press release presents the combined results for these metrics for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Definitions

“Behavioral” business refers to providing subscriptions to the Company’s digital product offerings with the option to add on unlimited access to the Company’s workshops.

“Clinical” business refers to providing subscriptions to the Company’s clinical product offerings provided by WeightWatchers Clinic combined with the Company’s digital subscription product offerings and unlimited access to the Company’s workshops.

“Revenues” - “Subscription Revenues” consist of the aggregate of: (a) “Behavioral Subscription Revenues”, the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Behavioral offerings; and (b) “Clinical Subscription Revenues”, the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Clinical offerings. In addition, “Other Revenues” (formerly known as “product sales and other”) consist of revenues from licensing, franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties, publishing and other revenues. Prior to fiscal 2024, Other Revenues included sales of consumer products.

“Incoming Subscribers” - “Subscribers” refer to Behavioral subscribers and Clinical subscribers who participate in recurring bill programs in Company-owned operations. The “Incoming Subscribers” metric reports Subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period start. Recruitment and retention are key drivers for this metric. Management utilizes this metric to monitor changes in the subscriber base which directly impacts the Company’s revenue growth and trends.

“End of Period Subscribers” - “End of Period Subscribers” metric reports Subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period end. Recruitment and retention are key drivers for this metric. Management utilizes this metric to monitor changes in the subscriber base which directly impacts the Company’s revenue growth and trends.

“Monthly Subscription Revenues Per Average Subscriber” - The “Monthly Subscription Revenues Per Average Subscriber” metric reports the monthly fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s offerings divided by the Average Subscriber for its businesses. Monthly Subscription Revenues for both quarterly and year-to-date periods for each respective business are calculated as Subscription Revenues divided by the number of months in the respective quarterly or year-to-date period. The “Average Subscriber” for quarterly periods for each respective business is the average of its Incoming Subscribers and End of Period Subscribers for the respective quarterly period. The “Average Subscriber” for year-to-date periods for each respective business is the average of its Incoming Subscribers at the beginning of the fiscal year and its End of Period Subscribers for each quarter end within the respective year-to-date period. Management utilizes this metric to consider revenue growth and trends on a per subscriber basis.

2Statement regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company has disclosed non-GAAP financial measures of operating results that exclude or adjust certain items. Gross profit, gross margin, marketing expenses, selling, general & administrative expenses, and product development expenses are discussed both as reported (on a GAAP basis) and as adjusted (on a non-GAAP basis), as applicable, with respect to:

the period from June 25, 2025 through June 30, 2025 (Successor) to exclude (a) the impact of certain non-recurring transaction costs related to strategic alternatives and the Company's Chapter 11 financial reorganization and (b) the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses, which varies considerably from period-to-period due to the size and frequency of acquisitions and application of fresh start accounting and therefore is omitted to assess the Company's core operating performance; the period from March 30, 2025 through June 24, 2025 (Predecessor) to exclude (a) the impact of certain non-recurring transaction costs related to strategic alternatives and the Company's Chapter 11 financial reorganization, (b) the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses, and (c) the net impact of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2024 restructuring plan (the “2024 plan”) or the reversal of certain of the charges associated with the 2024 plan, as applicable, and the reversal of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2023 restructuring plan (the “2023 plan”); the period from December 29, 2024 through June 24, 2025 (Predecessor) to exclude (a) the impact of certain non-recurring transaction costs related to strategic alternatives and the Company's Chapter 11 financial reorganization, (b) the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses, and (c) the net impact of charges associated with the 2024 plan or the reversal of certain of the charges associated with the 2024 plan, as applicable, and the reversal of charges associated with the 2023 plan; the three months ended June 29, 2024 (Predecessor) to exclude (a) the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses and (b) the impact or net impact, as applicable, of charges associated with the 2023 plan and the Company's previously disclosed 2022 restructuring plan (the “2022 plan”); and the six months ended June 29, 2024 (Predecessor) to exclude (a) the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses and (b) the net impact of charges associated with the 2023 plan and the 2022 plan.



The Company also presents in the attachments to this release the non-GAAP financial measures: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation (“EBITDA”); and EBITDA adjusted for franchise rights acquired impairments, reorganization items, net, transaction costs related to strategic alternatives and the Company's Chapter 11 financial reorganization, net restructuring charges, and other items as indicated in the reconciliations below that management believes are not indicative of ongoing operations (“Adjusted EBITDA”).

As exchange rates are an important factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, the Company believes in certain cases the presentation of results on a constant currency basis in addition to reported results helps improve investors’ ability to understand the Company's operating results and evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to prior periods. Constant currency information compares results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. The Company uses results on a constant currency basis as one measure to evaluate the Company’s performance. In this press release, the Company calculates constant currency by calculating current-year results using prior-year foreign currency exchange rates. The Company generally refers to such amounts calculated on a constant currency basis as excluding or adjusting for the impact of foreign currency or being on a constant currency basis. These results should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, results reported in accordance with GAAP and are not meant to be considered in isolation. Results on a constant currency basis, as the Company presents them, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not measures of performance presented in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the performance of the Company's business and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business. While the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this release and reconciliations, if any, included elsewhere in this release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

A reconciliation of the forward-looking full year EBITDA outlook to net income cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a material impact on its future GAAP financial results.

About WeightWatchers

WeightWatchers is the global leader in science-backed weight management, offering an integrated support system that combines scientific expertise and human connection. With more than 60 years of experience, WeightWatchers is the most studied commercial weight management program in the world, delivered through its No. 1 U.S. doctor-recommended weight-loss program. Its holistic, personalized approach also includes U.S.-based clinical interventions, medications when clinically appropriate, and a global network of coaches and community support. Since 1963, the company has surrounded its members with the support they need to reach and sustain their goals, wherever they are on their journey. Members can access these solutions directly, or through WeightWatchers for Business’ full-spectrum platform for employers, health plans, and payers. In a landscape crowded with contradictory advice, isolating apps, and one-size-fits-all solutions, WeightWatchers offers a proven path forward, grounded in empathy and designed to help every member feel better in their body and live a longer, healthier life. For more information, visit weightwatchers.com.

This news release and any attachments include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, any statements about the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, initiatives, and prospects. The Company generally uses the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “aim” and similar expressions in this news release and any attachments to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: the Company's recent emergence from bankruptcy, which could adversely affect the Company's business and relationships and subjects us to risks and uncertainties; competition from other weight management and health and wellness industry participants or the development of more effective or more favorably perceived weight management methods; the Company's failure to continue to retain and grow its subscriber base; the Company's ability to be a leader in the rapidly evolving and increasingly competitive clinical weight management and weight loss market; the Company's ability to continue to develop new, innovative services and products and enhance its existing services and products or the failure of its services, products or brands to continue to appeal to the market, or the Company's ability to successfully expand into new channels of distribution or respond to consumer trends or sentiment; regulatory, reputational and other risks associated with the Company's former compounded GLP-1 offering; the Company's ability to successfully implement strategic initiatives; the Company's ability to evolve its community offerings to meet the evolving preferences of its members; the effectiveness and efficiency of its advertising and marketing programs, including the strength of its social media presence; the impact on the Company's reputation of actions taken by its franchisees, licensees, suppliers, affiliated provider entities, PCs’ healthcare professionals, and other partners, including as a result of the Company's acquisition of Weekend Health, Inc., doing business as Sequence (“Sequence”) (the “Acquisition”); the recognition of asset impairment charges; the loss of key personnel, strategic partners or consultants or failure to effectively manage and motivate the Company's workforce; the Company's chief executive officer transition; the Company's ability to successfully make acquisitions or enter into collaborations or joint ventures, including its ability to successfully integrate, operate or realize the anticipated benefits of such businesses, including with respect to Sequence; uncertainties related to a downturn in general economic conditions or consumer confidence, including as a result of the existing inflationary environment, changes in tariffs and escalating trade tensions, rising interest rates, the potential impact of political and social unrest and increased volatility in the credit and capital markets; the seasonal nature of the Company's business; the Company's failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the impact of events that impede accessing resources or discourage or impede people from gathering with others; the early termination by us of leases; the inability to renew certain of the Company's licenses, or the inability to do so on terms that are favorable to us; the impact of the Company's substantial amount of debt, debt service obligations and debt covenants, and its exposure to variable rate indebtedness; the ability to generate sufficient cash to service the Company's debt and satisfy its other liquidity requirements; uncertainties regarding the satisfactory operation of the Company's technology or systems; the impact of data security breaches and other malicious acts or privacy concerns, including the costs of compliance with evolving privacy laws and regulations; the Company's ability to successfully integrate and use artificial intelligence in its business; the Company's ability to enforce its intellectual property rights both domestically and internationally, as well as the impact of its involvement in any claims related to intellectual property rights; the impact of existing and future laws and regulations, including federal and state regulations relating to compounded medications; risks related to the Company's exposure to extensive and complex healthcare laws and regulations as a result of the Acquisition; the outcomes of litigation or regulatory actions; risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's international operations, including regulatory, economic, political, social, intellectual property, and foreign currency risks, which risks may be exacerbated as a result of war and terrorism; risks related to the Acquisition, including risks that the Acquisition may not achieve its intended results; the possibility that we could fail to maintain the listing of the Company's common stock on Nasdaq; risks related to the actions of activist shareholders and anti-takeover provisions in the Company’s articles of incorporation and bylaws; uncertainty and continuing risks associated with the Company's ability to achieve its goals; and other risks and uncertainties, including those included in this press release and those detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) (which are available on the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via the Company’s website at corporate.ww.com). You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should understand that many important factors, including those discussed herein, could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company’s filings with the SEC (which are available on the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via the Company’s website at corporate.ww.com).

WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS) UNAUDITED Successor Predecessor June 30, December 28, 2025 2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 152,379 $ 53,024 Restricted cash 33,048 3,003 Receivables (net of allowances: June 30, 2025 - $0 and December 28, 2024 - $3,166) 11,712 14,428 Prepaid income taxes 41,346 11,676 Prepaid marketing and advertising 5,707 4,969 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,028 15,548 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 263,220 102,648 Property and equipment, net 9,690 15,798 Operating lease assets 3,505 42,047 Goodwill 199,053 239,583 Other intangible assets, net 527,566 115,762 Deferred income taxes 16,727 16,686 Other noncurrent assets 13,357 17,752 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,033,118 $ 550,276 LIABILITIES AND TOTAL EQUITY (DEFICIT) CURRENT LIABILITIES Portion of operating lease liabilities due within one year $ 9,099 $ 8,168 Accounts payable 10,198 17,803 Salaries and wages payable 34,419 53,143 Accrued marketing and advertising 11,927 12,805 Accrued interest 1,006 11,322 Deferred acquisition payable — 15,503 Other accrued liabilities 40,418 20,593 Income taxes payable 3,038 2,339 Deferred revenue 29,954 31,655 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 140,059 173,331 Long-term debt, net 465,518 1,430,643 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,601 44,322 Deferred income taxes 43,304 14,762 Other noncurrent liabilities 667 1,590 TOTAL LIABILITIES 652,149 1,664,648 TOTAL EQUITY (DEFICIT) Successor common stock, $0 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 10,000 shares issued at June 30, 2025 378,533 — Predecessor common stock, $0 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 130,048 shares issued at December 28, 2024 — — Predecessor treasury stock, at cost, 49,997 shares at December 28, 2024 — (3,024,710 ) Retained earnings 1,254 1,936,170 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,182 (25,832 ) TOTAL EQUITY (DEFICIT) 380,969 (1,114,372 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 1,033,118 $ 550,276





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) UNAUDITED Successor Predecessor Period from Period from June 25, 2025 March 30, 2025 Three Months Ended through June 30, 2025

through June 24, 2025

June 29, 2024 Subscription revenues, net (1) $ 12,078 $ 175,773 $ 199,956 Other revenues, net (2) 89 1,224 2,117 Revenues, net 12,167 176,997 202,073 Cost of subscription revenues (3) 3,258 46,439 64,023 Cost of other revenues — 50 756 Cost of revenues 3,258 46,489 64,779 Gross profit 8,909 130,508 137,294 Marketing expenses 2,784 32,093 53,696 Product development expenses 686 14,160 10,732 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,853 42,851 36,933 Operating income 2,586 41,404 35,933 Reorganization items, net — (1,143,918 ) — Interest expense 923 11,061 28,577 Other expense (income), net 932 4,478 (78 ) Income before income taxes 731 1,169,782 7,434 Benefit from income taxes (523 ) (20,906 ) (15,835 ) Net income $ 1,254 $ 1,190,688 $ 23,269 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.13 $ 14.81 $ 0.29 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 14.67 $ 0.29 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 10,000 80,419 79,483 Diluted 10,000 81,165 79,825 Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) “Subscription revenues, net” consist of the aggregate of: (a) net “Behavioral Subscription Revenues”, the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Behavioral offerings; and (b) net “Clinical Subscription Revenues”, the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Clinical offerings. (2) “Other revenues, net” (formerly known as “product sales and other, net”) consist of revenues from licensing, franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties, publishing and other revenues. Prior to fiscal 2024, “Other revenues, net” included sales of consumer products. (3) “Cost of subscription revenues” consists of cost of revenues and operating expenses for the Company's Behavioral and Clinical services.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) UNAUDITED Successor Predecessor Period from Period from June 25, 2025 December 29, 2024 Six Months Ended through June 30, 2025 through June 24, 2025 June 29, 2024 Subscription revenues, net(1) $ 12,078 $ 360,953 $ 404,012 Other revenues, net(2) 89 2,615 4,609 Revenues, net 12,167 363,568 408,621 Cost of subscription revenues(3) 3,258 100,026 131,839 Cost of other revenues — 158 1,688 Cost of revenues 3,258 100,184 133,527 Gross profit 8,909 263,384 275,094 Marketing expenses 2,784 110,871 143,858 Product development expenses 686 25,281 23,237 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,853 78,480 83,410 Franchise rights acquired impairments — 27,549 257,988 Operating income (loss) 2,586 21,203 (233,399 ) Reorganization items, net — (1,143,918 ) — Interest expense 923 38,664 53,304 Other expense (income), net 932 6,685 (1,683 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 731 1,119,772 (285,020 ) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (523 ) 1,669 39,613 Net income (loss) $ 1,254 $ 1,118,103 $ (324,633 ) Earnings (net loss) per share Basic $ 0.13 $ 13.93 $ (4.09 ) Diluted $ 0.13 $ 13.80 $ (4.09 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 10,000 80,271 79,345 Diluted 10,000 80,998 79,345 Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1)“Subscription revenues, net” consist of the aggregate of: (a) net “Behavioral Subscription Revenues”, the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Behavioral offerings; and (b) net “Clinical Subscription Revenues”, the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Clinical offerings. (2)“Other revenues, net” (formerly known as “product sales and other, net”) consist of revenues from licensing, franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties, publishing and other revenues. Prior to fiscal 2024, “Other revenues, net” included sales of consumer products. (3)“Cost of subscription revenues” consists of cost of revenues and operating expenses for the Company's Behavioral and Clinical services.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN THOUSANDS) UNAUDITED Successor Predecessor Period from Period from June 25, 2025 December 29, 2024 Six Months Ended through June 30, 2025 through June 24, 2025 June 29, 2024 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 1,254 $ 1,118,103 $ (324,633 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,681 14,201 19,948 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount — 1,766 2,509 Impairment of franchise rights acquired — 27,549 257,988 Impairment of intangible and long-lived assets — 97 197 Share-based compensation expense — 4,032 5,141 Deferred tax benefit — (4,503 ) (14,948 ) Allowance for doubtful accounts — (1,131 ) 5,447 Reserve for inventory obsolescence — (1 ) 134 Foreign currency exchange rate loss (gain) 933 6,717 (1,249 ) Non-cash reorganization items, net — (1,176,532 ) — Changes in cash due to: Receivables 466 4,280 4,846 Inventories — 3 30 Prepaid expenses 586 (31,281 ) 18,956 Accounts payable 406 (8,237 ) 6,598 Accrued liabilities 6,178 15,084 (36,825 ) Deferred revenue 47 (2,914 ) 142 Other long term assets and liabilities, net — (2,236 ) (16,076 ) Income taxes (43 ) 580 33,819 Cash provided by (used for) operating activities 11,508 (34,423 ) (37,976 ) Investing activities: Capital expenditures — (87 ) (730 ) Capitalized software and website development expenditures (188 ) (6,253 ) (9,376 ) Other items, net — (1 ) (5 ) Cash used for investing activities (188 ) (6,341 ) (10,111 ) Financing activities: Borrowings on revolving credit facility — 171,341 — Financing costs — (1,298 ) — Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards — (145 ) (629 ) Cash paid for acquisitions — (16,000 ) (16,500 ) Other items, net — — (3 ) Cash provided by (used for) financing activities — 153,898 (17,132 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 544 3,966 (1,438 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 11,864 117,100 (66,657 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 173,620 56,520 109,366 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 185,484 $ 173,620 $ 42,709





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)

UNAUDITED

Variance Predecessor 2025 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended 2025 Combined June 30, 2025 June 29, 2024 Combined Constant Currency Combined (1) vs vs Combined (1) Constant Currency GAAP 2024 2024 Selected Financial Data Total Revenues $ 189,163 $ 186,846 $ 202,073 (6.4 %) (7.5 %) Behavioral Subscription Revenues (2) $ 157,258 $ 154,967 $ 180,233 (12.7 %) (14.0 %) Clinical Subscription Revenues (3) $ 30,593 $ 30,593 $ 19,723 55.1 % 55.1 % Subscription Revenues (4) $ 187,851 $ 185,560 $ 199,956 (6.1 %) (7.2 %) Other Revenues (5) $ 1,312 $ 1,286 $ 2,117 (38.0 %) (39.3 %) Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) These amounts combine the revenues of the Successor and Predecessor periods for comparability purposes. Although the Successor and Predecessor have a different accounting basis due to the application of fresh start accounting, none of the fresh start accounting adjustments impact revenue. Therefore, the combined revenue amounts presented are consistent with a pro forma presentation under Article 11 of Regulation S-X as if fresh start accounting was applied at the beginning of the first period presented. (2) “Behavioral Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Behavioral offerings. (3) “Clinical Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Clinical offerings. (4) “Subscription Revenues” is the sum of Behavioral Subscription Revenues and Clinical Subscription Revenues. (5) “Other Revenues” (formerly known as “product sales and other”) consist of revenues from licensing, franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties, publishing and other revenues. Prior to fiscal 2024, Other Revenues included sales of consumer products.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)

UNAUDITED

Variance Predecessor 2025 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended 2025 Combined June 30, 2025 June 29, 2024 Combined Constant Currency Combined (1) vs vs Combined (1) Constant Currency GAAP 2024 2024 Selected Financial Data Total Revenues $ 375,735 $ 375,240 $ 408,621 (8.0 %) (8.2 %) Behavioral Subscription Revenues (2) $ 312,981 $ 312,489 $ 365,537 (14.4 %) (14.5 %) Clinical Subscription Revenues (3) $ 60,051 $ 60,051 $ 38,475 56.1 % 56.1 % Subscription Revenues (4) $ 373,032 $ 372,539 $ 404,012 (7.7 %) (7.8 %) Other Revenues (5) $ 2,703 $ 2,701 $ 4,609 (41.4 %) (41.4 %) Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) These amounts combine the revenues of the Successor and Predecessor periods for comparability purposes. Although the Successor and Predecessor have a different accounting basis due to the application of fresh start accounting, none of the fresh start accounting adjustments impact revenue. Therefore, the combined revenue amounts presented are consistent with a pro forma presentation under Article 11 of Regulation S-X as if fresh start accounting was applied at the beginning of the first period presented. (2) “Behavioral Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Behavioral offerings. (3) “Clinical Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Clinical offerings. (4) “Subscription Revenues” is the sum of Behavioral Subscription Revenues and Clinical Subscription Revenues. (5) “Other Revenues” (formerly known as “product sales and other”) consist of revenues from licensing, franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties, publishing and other revenues. Prior to fiscal 2024, Other Revenues included sales of consumer products.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATIONAL STATISTICS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES AND MONTHLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUES PER AVERAGE SUBSCRIBER) UNAUDITED Combined Combined Predecessor Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 June 29, 2024 Variance Variance (Constant Currency) (Constant Currency) Incoming Subscribers (1) Incoming Behavioral Subscribers 3,299 N/A 3,917 (15.8%) N/A Incoming Clinical Subscribers 135 N/A 87 55.2% N/A Incoming Subscribers 3,434 N/A 4,004 (14.2%) N/A End of Period Subscribers (2) End of Period Behavioral Subscribers 3,040 N/A 3,756 (19.0%) N/A End of Period Clinical Subscribers 127 N/A 81 56.5% N/A End of Period Subscribers 3,167 N/A 3,837 (17.4%) N/A Monthly Subscription Revenues Per Average Subscriber (3) Monthly Behavioral Subscription Revenues Per Average Subscriber $ 16.54 $ 16.30 $ 15.66 5.6% 4.1% Monthly Clinical Subscription Revenues Per Average Subscriber $ 78.00 $ 78.00 $ 78.37 (0.5%) (0.5%) Monthly Subscription Revenues Per Average Subscriber $ 18.97 $ 18.74 $ 17.00 11.6% 10.2% Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) The “Incoming Subscribers” metric reports WW subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period start. (2) The “End of Period Subscribers” metric reports WW subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period end. (3) The “Monthly Subscription Revenues Per Average Subscriber” metric reports the monthly fees associated with subscriptions for the Company's offerings divided by the Average Subscriber for its businesses. Monthly Subscription Revenues for quarterly periods for each respective business is calculated as Subscription Revenues divided by the number of months in the respective quarterly period. The “Average Subscriber” for quarterly periods for each respective business is the average of its Incoming Subscribers and End of Period Subscribers for the respective quarterly period.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATIONAL STATISTICS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES AND MONTHLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUES PER AVERAGE SUBSCRIBER) UNAUDITED Combined Combined Predecessor Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 June 29, 2024 Variance Variance (Constant Currency) (Constant Currency) Incoming Subscribers (1) Incoming Behavioral Subscribers 3,244 N/A 3,731 (13.1%) N/A Incoming Clinical Subscribers 92 N/A 67 37.8% N/A Incoming Subscribers 3,336 N/A 3,798 (12.2%) N/A End of Period Subscribers (2) End of Period Behavioral Subscribers 3,040 N/A 3,756 (19.0%) N/A End of Period Clinical Subscribers 127 N/A 81 56.5% N/A End of Period Subscribers 3,167 N/A 3,837 (17.4%) N/A Monthly Subscription Revenues Per Average Subscriber (3) Monthly Behavioral Subscription Revenues Per Average Subscriber $ 16.33 $ 16.30 $ 16.03 1.9% 1.7% Monthly Clinical Subscription Revenues Per Average Subscriber $ 85.01 $ 85.01 $ 82.08 3.6% 3.6% Monthly Subscription Revenues Per Average Subscriber $ 18.77 $ 18.75 $ 17.36 8.1% 8.0% Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) The “Incoming Subscribers” metric reports WW subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period start. (2) The “End of Period Subscribers” metric reports WW subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period end. (3) The “Monthly Subscription Revenues Per Average Subscriber” metric reports the monthly fees associated with subscriptions for the Company's offerings divided by the Average Subscriber for its businesses. Monthly Subscription Revenues for year-to-date periods for each respective business is calculated as Subscription Revenues divided by the number of months in the respective year-to-date period. The “Average Subscriber” for year-to-date periods for each respective business is the average of its Incoming Subscribers at the beginning of the fiscal year and its End of Period Subscribers for each quarter end within the respective year-to-date period.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Successor Predecessor Period from Period from June 25, 2025 March 30, 2025 Three Months Ended through June 30, 2025 through June 24, 2025 June 29, 2024 Selling, Selling, Selling, General, and Product General, and Product General, and Product Gross Marketing Administrative Development Gross Marketing Administrative Development Gross Marketing Administrative Development Profit Expenses Expenses Expenses Profit Expenses Expenses Expenses Profit Expenses Expenses Expenses GAAP $ 8,909 $ 2,784 $ 2,853 $ 686 $ 130,508 $ 32,093 $ 42,851 $ 14,160 $ 137,294 $ 53,696 $ 36,933 $ 10,732 % of Revenue 73.2 % 22.9 % 23.4 % 5.6 % 73.7 % 18.1 % 24.2 % 8.0 % 67.9 % 26.6 % 18.3 % 5.3 % Adjustments: Transaction Costs(1) $ — $ — $ (182 ) $ — $ — $ — $ (10,049 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Depreciation and Amortization Expenses 330 — (1,347 ) (4 ) 4,147 — (3,086 ) (54 ) 6,323 — (3,036 ) (186 ) Restructuring Charges(2) — — — — (2,071 ) — (977 ) — (102 ) — (2,081 ) — Total Adjustments $ 330 $ — $ (1,529 ) $ (4 ) $ 2,076 $ — $ (14,112 ) $ (54 ) $ 6,221 $ — $ (5,117 ) $ (186 ) Adjusted $ 9,239 $ 2,784 $ 1,324 $ 682 $ 132,584 $ 32,093 $ 28,739 $ 14,106 $ 143,515 $ 53,696 $ 31,816 $ 10,546 % of Revenue 75.9 % 22.9 % 10.9 % 5.6 % 74.9 % 18.1 % 16.2 % 8.0 % 71.0 % 26.6 % 15.7 % 5.2 % Currency Adjustment 212 — (17 ) — (2,045 ) (129 ) (168 ) — N/A N/A N/A N/A Constant Currency $ 9,121 $ 2,784 $ 2,836 $ 686 $ 128,463 $ 31,964 $ 42,684 $ 14,160 N/A N/A N/A N/A % of Revenue 75.0 % 22.9 % 23.3 % 5.6 % 73.5 % 18.3 % 24.4 % 8.1 % N/A N/A N/A N/A Adjusted Constant Currency $ 9,452 $ 2,784 $ 1,308 $ 682 $ 130,539 $ 31,964 $ 28,571 $ 14,106 N/A N/A N/A N/A % of Revenue 77.7 % 22.9 % 10.7 % 5.6 % 74.7 % 18.3 % 16.4 % 8.1 % N/A N/A N/A N/A Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Certain non-recurring transaction costs related to strategic alternatives and the Company's Chapter 11 financial reorganization. (2) Restructuring charges consist of expenses associated with the reduction in headcount as a result of certain strategic re-alignments. Restructuring charges include the previously disclosed 2024 restructuring plan, 2023 restructuring plan and 2022 restructuring plan.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Successor Predecessor Period from Period from June 25, 2025 December 29, 2024 Six Months Ended through June 30, 2025 through June 24, 2025 June 29, 2024 Selling, Selling, Selling, General, and Product General, and Product General, and Product Gross Marketing Administrative Development Gross Marketing Administrative Development Gross Marketing Administrative Development Profit Expenses Expenses Expenses Profit Expenses Expenses Expenses Profit Expenses Expenses Expenses GAAP $ 8,909 $ 2,784 $ 2,853 $ 686 $ 263,384 $ 110,871 $ 78,480 $ 25,281 $ 275,094 $ 143,858 $ 83,410 $ 23,237 % of Revenue 73.2 % 22.9 % 23.4 % 5.6 % 72.4 % 30.5 % 21.6 % 7.0 % 67.3 % 35.2 % 20.4 % 5.7 % Adjustments: Transaction Costs (1) $ — $ — $ (182 ) $ — $ — $ — $ (20,873 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Depreciation and Amortization Expenses 330 — (1,347 ) (4 ) 8,650 — (5,440 ) (115 ) 12,616 — (6,944 ) (388 ) Restructuring Charges (2) — — — — (2,455 ) — (2,333 ) — 2,353 — (5,363 ) — Total Adjustments $ 330 $ — $ (1,529 ) $ (4 ) $ 6,195 $ — $ (28,646 ) $ (115 ) $ 14,969 $ — $ (12,307 ) $ (388 ) Adjusted $ 9,239 $ 2,784 $ 1,324 $ 682 $ 269,579 $ 110,871 $ 49,835 $ 25,166 $ 290,063 $ 143,858 $ 71,103 $ 22,849 % of Revenue 75.9 % 22.9 % 10.9 % 5.6 % 74.1 % 30.5 % 13.7 % 6.9 % 71.0 % 35.2 % 17.4 % 5.6 % Currency Adjustment 212 — (17 ) — (458 ) 103 (21 ) — N/A N/A N/A N/A Constant Currency $ 9,121 $ 2,784 $ 2,836 $ 686 $ 262,926 $ 110,974 $ 78,459 $ 25,281 N/A N/A N/A N/A % of Revenue 75.0 % 22.9 % 23.3 % 5.6 % 72.4 % 30.6 % 21.6 % 7.0 % N/A N/A N/A N/A Adjusted Constant Currency $ 9,452 $ 2,784 $ 1,308 $ 682 $ 269,122 $ 110,974 $ 49,813 $ 25,166 N/A N/A N/A N/A % of Revenue 77.7 % 22.9 % 10.7 % 5.6 % 74.1 % 30.6 % 13.7 % 6.9 % N/A N/A N/A N/A Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Certain non-recurring transaction costs related to strategic alternatives and the Company's Chapter 11 financial reorganization. (2) Restructuring charges consist of expenses associated with the reduction in the Company's headcount as a result of certain strategic re-alignments. Restructuring charges include the previously disclosed 2024 restructuring plan, 2023 restructuring plan and 2022 restructuring plan.





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Successor Predecessor Period from

June 25, 2025

through June 30, 2025

Period from

March 30, 2025

through June 24, 2025

Period from

December 29, 2024

through June 24, 2025

Three Months Ended

June 29, 2024

Six Months Ended

June 29, 2024

Net Income (Loss) $ 1,254 $ 1,190,688 $ 1,118,103 $ 23,269 $ (324,633 ) Net Income (Loss) Margin 10.3 % 672.7 % 307.5 % 11.5 % (79.4 %) Interest 923 11,061 38,664 28,577 53,304 Taxes (523 ) (20,906 ) 1,669 (15,835 ) 39,613 Depreciation and Amortization Expenses 1,681 7,287 14,201 9,545 19,948 Stock-based Compensation — 3,173 4,032 2,740 5,141 EBITDA $ 3,335 $ 1,191,303 $ 1,176,669 $ 48,296 $ (206,627 ) EBITDA Margin 27.4 % 673.1 % 323.6 % 23.9 % (50.6 %) Franchise Rights Acquired Impairments — — 27,549 (1) — 257,988 (2) Reorganization Items, net(3) — (1,143,918 ) (1,143,918 ) — — Transaction Costs(4) 182 10,049 20,873 — — Restructuring Charges(5) — (1,094 ) (122 ) 1,979 7,716 Other(6) 932 4,478 6,685 (78 ) (1,683 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,449 $ 60,818 $ 87,736 $ 50,197 $ 57,394 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 36.6 % 34.4 % 24.1 % 24.8 % 14.0 % Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1)The Company's franchise rights acquired impairment charge related to its United States unit of account. (2)The Company's franchise rights acquired impairment charges of $251,431, $4,074, $2,328 and $155 related to its United States, Australia, New Zealand and United Kingdom units of account, respectively. (3)The net reorganization gain related to the Company's emergence from its Chapter 11 financial reorganization and primarily consisted of the gain on settlement of liabilities subject to compromise and the impacts of fresh start valuation adjustments. (4)Certain non-recurring transaction costs related to strategic alternatives and the Company's Chapter 11 financial reorganization. (5)Restructuring charges consist of expenses associated with the reduction in headcount as a result of certain strategic re-alignments. Restructuring charges include the previously disclosed 2024 restructuring plan, 2023 restructuring plan and 2022 restructuring plan. (6)Primarily consists of the impact of foreign exchange gains and losses.



