Kraig Biocraft Laboratories to Launch Operations at New Southeast Asia Production Facility This Week

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, announces that it will begin operations this week at its newest production facility. This milestone marks the launch of the first full production cycle at the site. This production site was secured earlier this summer through an agreement with a government agency in Southeast Asia.

This facility is designed to provide expanded capacity and operational security as Kraig Labs scales up its recombinant spider silk manufacturing. The site will play a key role in supporting the Company’s growth strategy as it prepares for anticipated product deliveries to potential customers and strategic markets.

This inaugural production cycle will include the rearing of the Company's parent lines for its BAM-1 spider silk hybrid, as well as several new transgenic lines that were introduced into the production environment in the first half of 2025. These next-generation strains are part of the Company’s ongoing development pipeline. These new strains are expected to complement the existing BAM-1 hybrids while delivering higher silk yields, improved silk quality, and enhanced robustness.

"This facility represents a critical step forward in our production capabilities," said Founder and CEO of Kraig Labs, Kim Thompson. "Our collaboration with government agencies in the region has created a robust platform for sustainable growth, allowing us to expand our operational footprint while maintaining close control over the quality and consistency of our spider silk."

Kraig Labs expects this production cycle to lay the groundwork for future expansion and delivery readiness of the highest-grade fibers, as it continues scaling its proprietary silk technology.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.