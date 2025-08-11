Connected Motorcycle Market Global Forecast 2025-2030, with Profiles of BMW, Honda Motor, Yamaha Motor, Harley-Davidson, Piaggio, Suzuki Motor, KTM, Ducati Motor, Robert Bosch, and Triumph Motorcycles

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Motorcycle Market by Propulsion (Electric, Hybrid, Internal Combustion Engine), Vehicle Type (Cruiser, Off-Road, Scooter), Engine Capacity, Application, End User - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Connected motorcycles are transforming two-wheeler mobility by integrating digital technologies with traditional platforms, enabling real-time communication, improved safety, and optimized operational efficiency. As the industry shifts toward intelligent, data-driven solutions, senior decision-makers are confronted with fresh opportunities and strategic imperatives.

The Connected Motorcycle Market grew from USD 153.55 million in 2024 to USD 210.76 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 967.71 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 35.90%. This accelerated expansion stems from advancing telematics integration, robust digital infrastructure investments, and evolving customer expectations across global regions. Senior decision-makers are actively navigating the shift as OEMs, suppliers, and technology providers form new alliances to capture emerging value.

Scope & Segmentation

This research provides comprehensive coverage across propulsion systems, vehicle classes, regional markets, and core technology enablers. The study analyzes adoption, innovation priorities, and buyer behaviors.

Propulsion Types: Electric motorcycles (lead acid, lithium ion), hybrid powertrains, and internal combustion engines (diesel, petrol).

Electric motorcycles (lead acid, lithium ion), hybrid powertrains, and internal combustion engines (diesel, petrol). Vehicle Categories: Cruiser, off-road, scooter, sports bike, touring.

Cruiser, off-road, scooter, sports bike, touring. Engine Capacities: Up to 250cc, 250cc to 500cc, 500cc to 1000cc, and above 1000cc.

Up to 250cc, 250cc to 500cc, 500cc to 1000cc, and above 1000cc. Application Areas: Personal use, commercial fleets.

Personal use, commercial fleets. End Users: Fleet operators, individual owners, rental services.

Fleet operators, individual owners, rental services. Geographic Coverage: Americas (including United States, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Canada), Europe, Middle East & Africa (such as United Kingdom, Germany, France, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Saudi Arabia), Asia-Pacific (notably China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, and South Korea).

Americas (including United States, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Canada), Europe, Middle East & Africa (such as United Kingdom, Germany, France, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Saudi Arabia), Asia-Pacific (notably China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, and South Korea). Industry Players: Analysis includes major brands and technology firms: BMW AG, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Harley-Davidson, Inc., Piaggio & C. S.p.A., Suzuki Motor Corporation, KTM AG, Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Triumph Motorcycles Limited.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Growth in connected motorcycle adoption is accelerating as digital transformation reshapes rider expectations, leading to increased demand for real-time data-driven safety features and intelligent vehicle management.

Cross-industry alliances with telecommunication and software providers fuel rapid innovation, especially in remote diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and in-helmet data delivery.

Smartphone integration and dedicated mobile applications are redefining user engagement, supporting personalized experiences and strengthening brand communities.

Regulatory evolution focuses on safety mandates, data privacy, and secure over-the-air updates, generating new compliance pressures for OEMs and suppliers.

Manufacturers are pursuing modular hardware architectures and open API standards to simplify updates, interoperability, and scaling across different regional requirements.

Tariff Impact on Connected Motorcycle Ecosystems

Recent tariffs in the United States have introduced higher costs for essential components including sensors, control units, and connectivity modules. Stakeholders are responding by diversifying supplier bases, nearshoring critical manufacturing, standardizing hardware interfaces, and investing in agile inventory management. These measures aim to lower risk, optimize lead times, and stabilize pricing amid ongoing global trade uncertainties.

Methodology & Data Sources

Market findings are underpinned by a multi-stage approach, combining thorough secondary research of regulatory filings and industry reports with primary interviews from OEM executives, suppliers, and regulatory authorities. Quantitative modeling and advanced scenario analysis were used, followed by peer-review validation with subject-matter experts to ensure result accuracy and robustness.

Why This Report Matters

Equips senior leaders with actionable insights for technology investment, supply chain strategy, and customer experience optimization across distinct regional markets.

Supports strategic planning with thoroughly validated data on competition, regulatory developments, and next-generation business models, enabling confident decision-making.

Connected motorcycle evolution is redefining industry standards, operational strategies, and customer value. Forward-thinking organizations that embrace agility, collaborative innovation, and market-specific adaptation will be best positioned for success.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $210.76 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $967.71 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 35.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Integration of edge computing and AI-based predictive maintenance to minimize downtime and costs in motorcycles

5.2. Adoption of V2X communication protocols for seamless interaction between motorcycles and smart city infrastructure

5.3. Development of subscription-based software and over-the-air updates to continuously enhance motorcycle performance

5.4. Implementation of advanced rider assistance systems leveraging machine learning for improved safety and collision avoidance

5.5. Emergence of blockchain-enabled secure data sharing platforms for usage-based insurance and rider identity verification

5.6. Partnerships between OEMs and telecom providers to deploy 5G-enabled networks for high-bandwidth motorcycle connectivity

5.7. Rise of multi-platform smartphone integration for telemetry navigation and personalized riding experiences

5.8. Integration of augmented reality heads-up displays to provide real-time navigation hazard warnings and performance metrics

5.9. Advancements in electric motorcycle connectivity focusing on smart battery management and range optimization analytics

5.10. Deployment of end-to-end cybersecurity frameworks to safeguard connected motorcycle networks and rider data privacy



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Connected Motorcycle Market, by Propulsion

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Electric

8.2.1. Lead Acid

8.2.2. Lithium Ion

8.3. Hybrid

8.4. Internal Combustion Engine

8.4.1. Diesel

8.4.2. Petrol



9. Connected Motorcycle Market, by Vehicle Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Cruiser

9.3. Off-Road

9.4. Scooter

9.5. Sports Bike

9.6. Touring



10. Connected Motorcycle Market, by Engine Capacity

10.1. Introduction

10.2. 250Cc To 500Cc

10.3. 500Cc To 1000Cc

10.4. Above 1000Cc

10.5. Up To 250Cc



11. Connected Motorcycle Market, by Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Commercial

11.3. Personal



12. Connected Motorcycle Market, by End User

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Fleet Operators

12.3. Individual Owners

12.4. Rental Services



13. Americas Connected Motorcycle Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. United States

13.3. Canada

13.4. Mexico

13.5. Brazil

13.6. Argentina



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Connected Motorcycle Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United Kingdom

14.3. Germany

14.4. France

14.5. Russia

14.6. Italy

14.7. Spain

14.8. United Arab Emirates

14.9. Saudi Arabia

14.10. South Africa

14.11. Denmark

14.12. Netherlands

14.13. Qatar

14.14. Finland

14.15. Sweden

14.16. Nigeria

14.17. Egypt

14.18. Turkey

14.19. Israel

14.20. Norway

14.21. Poland

14.22. Switzerland



15. Asia-Pacific Connected Motorcycle Market

15.1. Introduction

15.2. China

15.3. India

15.4. Japan

15.5. Australia

15.6. South Korea

15.7. Indonesia

15.8. Thailand

15.9. Philippines

15.10. Malaysia

15.11. Singapore

15.12. Vietnam

15.13. Taiwan



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

16.3. Competitive Analysis

16.3.1. BMW AG

16.3.2. Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

16.3.3. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

16.3.4. Harley-Davidson, Inc.

16.3.5. Piaggio & C. S.p.A.

16.3.6. Suzuki Motor Corporation

16.3.7. KTM AG

16.3.8. Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A.

16.3.9. Robert Bosch GmbH

16.3.10. Triumph Motorcycles Limited





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l4if7d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.