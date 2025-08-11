Centrifugal Compressors Market Opportunity and Competition Outlook 2025-2029

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Centrifugal Compressor Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The centrifugal compressor market is set to expand significantly, with forecasts predicting a growth of USD 1.70 billion between 2024 and 2029, at an impressive CAGR of 7.2% during this period. This surge is driven by escalating investments in oil and gas exploration and production, robust automotive industry expansion, and swift industrial growth particularly in the APAC region. The latest report delves into these dynamics, offering a holistic analysis, including market size, future projections, trends, key growth drivers, and challenges.

Conducted with a mix of primary and secondary data and inputs from industry stakeholders, the comprehensive analysis includes detailed market size data, segmentation, regional variations, and vendor landscapes. The market is segmented by product type (single-stage, multi-stage), variant (below 20 bars, 20 to 200 bars, 200 to 400 bars, above 400 bars), end-user (oil and gas, power sector, petrochemical and chemical industries, others), and geographical regions (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key drivers include the increasing trend of mergers and acquisitions, technological advancements in centrifugal air compressors, and a shift in carbon capture plant strategies, all contributing to significant market demand and growth over the next few years.

The report thoroughly examines crucial areas such as market sizing, forecasts, and industry trends. It also provides a robust vendor analysis aimed at enhancing clients' market positions. The competitive landscape is meticulously covered, with detailed insights on upcoming trends and challenges that will shape market growth.

This detailed market study synthesizes data from various sources, employing key parameters such as profit margins, pricing strategies, competitive dynamics, and promotional activities. The report is a comprehensive reflection of the current market environment, identifying key influencers and providing reliable, extensive primary and secondary data.

The market research offers an exhaustive competitive landscape and vendor selection methodology, bolstered by qualitative and quantitative assessments to project accurate market growth trajectories. Companies are advised to leverage these insights to strategize effectively and capitalize on impending growth opportunities in the centrifugal compressor market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Analysis 2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria 2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation 2.3 Factors of disruption 2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape 3.1 Market ecosystem 3.2 Market characteristics 3.3 Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing 4.1 Market definition 4.2 Market segment analysis 4.3 Market size 2024 4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

5 Historic Market Size 5.1 Global Centrifugal Compressor Market 2019 - 2023 5.2 Product segment analysis 2019 - 2023 5.3 Variant segment analysis 2019 - 2023 5.4 End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023 5.5 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023 5.6 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023

6 Qualitative Analysis 6.1 Impact of AI on Global Centrifugal Compressor Market

7 Five Forces Analysis 7.1 Five forces summary 7.2 Bargaining power of buyers 7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers 7.4 Threat of new entrants 7.5 Threat of substitutes 7.6 Threat of rivalry 7.7 Market condition

8 Market Segmentation by Product 8.1 Market segments 8.2 Comparison by Product 8.3 Single-stage - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 8.4 Multi-stage - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 8.5 Market opportunity by Product

9 Market Segmentation by Variant 9.1 Market segments 9.2 Comparison by Variant 9.3 Below 20 bars - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 9.4 Between 20 and 200 bars - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 9.5 Between 200 and 400 bars - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 9.6 Above 400 bars - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 9.7 Market opportunity by Variant

10 Market Segmentation by End-user 10.1 Market segments 10.2 Comparison by End-user 10.3 Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 10.4 Power sector - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 10.5 Petrochemical and chemical industries - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 10.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 10.7 Market opportunity by End-user

11 Customer Landscape 11.1 Customer landscape overview

12 Geographic Landscape 12.1 Geographic segmentation 12.2 Geographic comparison 12.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.8 US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.9 China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.12 India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.13 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.14 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.15 Australia - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.16 Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.17 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 12.18 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints 13.1 Market drivers 13.2 Market challenges 13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges 13.4 Market opportunities/restraints

14 Competitive Landscape 14.1 Overview 14.2 Competitive Landscape 14.3 Landscape disruption 14.4 Industry risks

15 Competitive Analysis 15.1 Companies profiled 15.2 Company ranking index 15.3 Market positioning of companies 15.4 Atlas Copco AB 15.5 Baker Hughes Co. 15.6 Ebara Corp. 15.7 FS ELLIOTT Co. LLC 15.8 Fusheng Precision Co. Ltd. 15.9 General Electric Co. 15.10 Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd. 15.11 Hitachi Ltd. 15.12 IHI Corp. 15.13 Ingersoll Rand Inc. 15.14 Kobe Steel Ltd. 15.15 MAN Energy Solutions SE 15.16 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. 15.17 Mitsui and Co. Ltd. 15.18 Siemens Energy AG

16 Appendix 16.1 Scope of the report 16.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist 16.3 Currency conversion rates for US$ 16.4 Research methodology 16.5 Data procurement 16.6 Data validation 16.7 Validation techniques employed for market sizing 16.8 Data synthesis 16.9 360 degree market analysis 16.10 List of abbreviations



