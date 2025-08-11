Data Center Market In-depth Analysis of Global Market Trends, Featuring Revenue Data for 2024, Estimated Figures for 2025, Including Projections of CAGRs Through 2030

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for data centers is expected to grow from $418.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $691.6 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.
This report is segmented into infrastructure, model, type, tier level and end user. The regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Furthermore, the report analyzes the market for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Brazil and Chile, where the opportunity for data centers is gaining momentum.
The report is prepared in an easy-to-understand format. The tables and figures illustrate historical, current and future market scenarios. The report considers 2024 as the base year with 2025 as the estimated year, and market values are forecasted for five years until 2030.
The report includes:
- 81 data tables
- Industry insights and a brief overview of the global market data for data center
- In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring revenue data for 2024, estimated figures for 2025, including projections of CAGRs through 2030
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to data for data center, accompanied by a market share analysis by country, infrastructure, model, type, tier Level, end use, and region
- Country specific sales data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Chile, Middle East and Africa
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|104
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$418.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$691.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Scope
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Development
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 The Global Data Center Market
- Global Market for Data Centers, by Region
- Global Market for Data Centers, by Infrastructure
- Global Market for Data Centers, by Model
- Global Market for Data Centers, by Type
- Global Market for Data Centers, by Tier Level
- Global Market for Data Centers, by End-user
Chapter 3 The North American Data Center Market
- North American Market for Data Centers, by Country
- North American Market for Data Centers, by Infrastructure
- North American Market for Data Centers, by Model
- North American Market for Data Centers, by Type
- North American Market for Data Centers, by Tier Level
- North American Market for Data Centers, by End-user
Chapter 4 The European Data Center Market
- European Market for Data Centers, by Country
- European Market for Data Centers, by Infrastructure
- European Market for Data Centers, by Model
- European Market for Data Centers, by Type
- European Market for Data Centers, by Tier Level
- European Market for Data Centers, by End-user
Chapter 5 The Asia-Pacific Data Center Market
- Asia-Pacific Market for Data Centers, by Country
- Asia-Pacific Market for Data Centers, by Infrastructure
- Asia-Pacific Market for Data Centers, by Model
- Asia-Pacific Market for Data Centers, by Type
- Asia-Pacific Market for Data Centers, by Tier Level
- Asia-Pacific Market for Data Centers, by End-user
Chapter 6 The South American Data Center Market
- South American Market for Data Centers, by Country
- South American Market for Data Centers, by Infrastructure
- South American Market for Data Centers, by Model
- South American Market for Data Centers, by Type
- South American Market for Data Centers, by Tier Level
- South American Market for Data Centers, by End-user
Chapter 7 The Middle East and African Data Center Market
- Middle East and Africa Market for Data Centers, by Country
- Middle East and Africa Market for Data Centers, by Infrastructure
- Middle East and Africa Market for Data Centers, by Model
- Middle East and Africa Market for Data Centers, by Type
- Middle East and Africa Market for Data Centers, by Tier Level
- Middle East and Africa Market for Data Centers, by End-user
Chapter 8 The Data Center Infrastructure Market
- Global Market for Compute Infrastructure Data Center, by Region
- Global Market for Compute Infrastructure Data Center, by Country
- Global Market for Storage Infrastructure Data Center, by Region
- Global Market for Storage Infrastructure Data Center, by Country
- Global Market for Network Infrastructure Data Center, by Region
- Global Market for Network Infrastructure Data Center, by Country
- Global Market for Support Infrastructure Data Center, by Region
- Global Market for Support Infrastructure Data Center, by Country
Chapter 9 Data Center Model Market
- Global Market for On-Premises Data Center, by Region
- Global Market for On-Premises Data Center, by Country
- Global Market for Cloud Data Center, by Region
- Global Market for Cloud Data Center, by Country
Chapter 10 Data Center Type Market
- Global Market for Enterprise Data Center, by Region
- Global Market for Enterprise Data Center, by Country
- Global Market for Colocation Data Center, by Region
- Global Market for Colocation Data Center, by Country
- Global Market for Hyperscale Data Center, by Region
- Global Market for Hyperscale Data Center, by Country
- Global Market for Managed Services Data Center, by Region
- Global Market for Managed Services Data Center, by Country
Chapter 11 Data Center Tier Level Market
- Global Market for Tier I Data Center, by Region
- Global Market for Tier I Data Center, by Country
- Global Market for Tier II Data Center, by Region
- Global Market for Tier II Data Center, by Country
- Global Market for Tier III Data Center, by Region
- Global Market for Tier III Data Center, by Country
- Global Market for Tier IV Data Center, by Region
- Global Market for Tier IV Data Center, by Country
Chapter 12 The BFSI Data Center Market
- Global Market for BFSI Data Center, by Region
- Global Market for BFSI Data Center, by Country
Chapter 13 The IT and Telecom Data Center Market
- Global Market for IT and Telecom Data Center, by Region
- Global Market for IT and Telecom Data Center, by Country
Chapter 14 The Healthcare Data Center Market
- Global Market for Healthcare Data Center, by Region
- Global Market for Healthcare Data Center, by Country
Chapter 15 The Government Data Center Market
- Global Market for Government Data Center, by Region
- Global Market for Government Data Center, by Country
Chapter 16 The Manufacturing Data Center Market
- Global Market for Manufacturing Data Center, by Region
- Global Market for Manufacturing Data Center, by Country
Chapter 17 The Retail and E-Commerce Data Center Market
- Global Market for Retail and E-Commerce Data Center, by Region
- Global Market for Retail and E-Commerce Data Center, by Country
Chapter 18 Media and Entertainment Data Center Market
- Global Market for Media and Entertainment Data Center, by Region
- Global Market for Media and Entertainment Data Center, by Country
Chapter 19 The Other End-user Data Centers Market
- Global Market for Other End-user Data Centers, by Region
- Global Market for Other End-user Data Centers, by Country
