Data Center Market In-depth Analysis of Global Market Trends, Featuring Revenue Data for 2024, Estimated Figures for 2025, Including Projections of CAGRs Through 2030

The global market for data centers is expected to grow from $418.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $691.6 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.







This report is segmented into infrastructure, model, type, tier level and end user. The regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Furthermore, the report analyzes the market for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Brazil and Chile, where the opportunity for data centers is gaining momentum.



The report is prepared in an easy-to-understand format. The tables and figures illustrate historical, current and future market scenarios. The report considers 2024 as the base year with 2025 as the estimated year, and market values are forecasted for five years until 2030.



The report includes:

81 data tables

Industry insights and a brief overview of the global market data for data center

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring revenue data for 2024, estimated figures for 2025, including projections of CAGRs through 2030

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to data for data center, accompanied by a market share analysis by country, infrastructure, model, type, tier Level, end use, and region

Country specific sales data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Chile, Middle East and Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 104 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $418.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $691.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Scope

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Development

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Chapter 2 The Global Data Center Market

Global Market for Data Centers, by Region

Global Market for Data Centers, by Infrastructure

Global Market for Data Centers, by Model

Global Market for Data Centers, by Type

Global Market for Data Centers, by Tier Level

Global Market for Data Centers, by End-user

Chapter 3 The North American Data Center Market

North American Market for Data Centers, by Country

North American Market for Data Centers, by Infrastructure

North American Market for Data Centers, by Model

North American Market for Data Centers, by Type

North American Market for Data Centers, by Tier Level

North American Market for Data Centers, by End-user

Chapter 4 The European Data Center Market

European Market for Data Centers, by Country

European Market for Data Centers, by Infrastructure

European Market for Data Centers, by Model

European Market for Data Centers, by Type

European Market for Data Centers, by Tier Level

European Market for Data Centers, by End-user

Chapter 5 The Asia-Pacific Data Center Market

Asia-Pacific Market for Data Centers, by Country

Asia-Pacific Market for Data Centers, by Infrastructure

Asia-Pacific Market for Data Centers, by Model

Asia-Pacific Market for Data Centers, by Type

Asia-Pacific Market for Data Centers, by Tier Level

Asia-Pacific Market for Data Centers, by End-user

Chapter 6 The South American Data Center Market

South American Market for Data Centers, by Country

South American Market for Data Centers, by Infrastructure

South American Market for Data Centers, by Model

South American Market for Data Centers, by Type

South American Market for Data Centers, by Tier Level

South American Market for Data Centers, by End-user

Chapter 7 The Middle East and African Data Center Market

Middle East and Africa Market for Data Centers, by Country

Middle East and Africa Market for Data Centers, by Infrastructure

Middle East and Africa Market for Data Centers, by Model

Middle East and Africa Market for Data Centers, by Type

Middle East and Africa Market for Data Centers, by Tier Level

Middle East and Africa Market for Data Centers, by End-user

Chapter 8 The Data Center Infrastructure Market

Global Market for Compute Infrastructure Data Center, by Region

Global Market for Compute Infrastructure Data Center, by Country

Global Market for Storage Infrastructure Data Center, by Region

Global Market for Storage Infrastructure Data Center, by Country

Global Market for Network Infrastructure Data Center, by Region

Global Market for Network Infrastructure Data Center, by Country

Global Market for Support Infrastructure Data Center, by Region

Global Market for Support Infrastructure Data Center, by Country

Chapter 9 Data Center Model Market

Global Market for On-Premises Data Center, by Region

Global Market for On-Premises Data Center, by Country

Global Market for Cloud Data Center, by Region

Global Market for Cloud Data Center, by Country

Chapter 10 Data Center Type Market

Global Market for Enterprise Data Center, by Region

Global Market for Enterprise Data Center, by Country

Global Market for Colocation Data Center, by Region

Global Market for Colocation Data Center, by Country

Global Market for Hyperscale Data Center, by Region

Global Market for Hyperscale Data Center, by Country

Global Market for Managed Services Data Center, by Region

Global Market for Managed Services Data Center, by Country

Chapter 11 Data Center Tier Level Market

Global Market for Tier I Data Center, by Region

Global Market for Tier I Data Center, by Country

Global Market for Tier II Data Center, by Region

Global Market for Tier II Data Center, by Country

Global Market for Tier III Data Center, by Region

Global Market for Tier III Data Center, by Country

Global Market for Tier IV Data Center, by Region

Global Market for Tier IV Data Center, by Country

Chapter 12 The BFSI Data Center Market

Global Market for BFSI Data Center, by Region

Global Market for BFSI Data Center, by Country

Chapter 13 The IT and Telecom Data Center Market

Global Market for IT and Telecom Data Center, by Region

Global Market for IT and Telecom Data Center, by Country

Chapter 14 The Healthcare Data Center Market

Global Market for Healthcare Data Center, by Region

Global Market for Healthcare Data Center, by Country

Chapter 15 The Government Data Center Market

Global Market for Government Data Center, by Region

Global Market for Government Data Center, by Country

Chapter 16 The Manufacturing Data Center Market

Global Market for Manufacturing Data Center, by Region

Global Market for Manufacturing Data Center, by Country

Chapter 17 The Retail and E-Commerce Data Center Market

Global Market for Retail and E-Commerce Data Center, by Region

Global Market for Retail and E-Commerce Data Center, by Country

Chapter 18 Media and Entertainment Data Center Market

Global Market for Media and Entertainment Data Center, by Region

Global Market for Media and Entertainment Data Center, by Country

Chapter 19 The Other End-user Data Centers Market

Global Market for Other End-user Data Centers, by Region

Global Market for Other End-user Data Centers, by Country

