Trends Shaping India's Machine Tool Market 2025-2029: Rising Industrial Automation and CNC Machinery Demand Driving Revenues

The Indian machine tool market is set to witness significant growth, projected to expand by USD 3.08 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. This growth is driven by soaring industrial automation, increasing demand for machinery in ice-based automobiles, and a surge in the use of CNC machine tools.

The comprehensive market report provides a thorough analysis of the industry's size, trends, and growth drivers, alongside challenges and vendor assessments involving around 25 notable players. It offers the latest insights into the current market landscape and emerging trends, backed by detailed segment information and regional analysis.

Segmentation of the machine tool market in India includes:

By Technology:

CNC machine tools

Conventional machine tools

By Type:

Metal cutting machines

Metal forming machines

By Action Mechanism:

Semi-automatic

Fully automatic

By Application:

Automotive

Aerospace and defense

Heavy Engineering

Electronics

The report identifies the adoption of 3D printing technology and growing digitization in machine tools as significant factors driving market growth. Additionally, the rising popularity of all-electric vehicles is anticipated to increase demand for machine tools, presenting vast opportunities for industry stakeholders.

Key areas covered in the report include sizing, forecasting, and industry analysis. The vendor analysis aims to enhance client market positioning, providing detailed insights into top players such as Accusharp Cutting Tools Pvt. Ltd., Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd., Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., and Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd., among others.

Upcoming trends and challenges that will shape future market developments are also explored. The report synthesizes data from diverse sources, employing key profitability, pricing, competition, and promotion parameters. It delivers a comprehensive view of the market landscape through extensive primary and secondary research.

With robust vendor selection methodology and qualitative and quantitative analyses, the report is an essential resource for understanding and leveraging growth opportunities within the Indian machine tool market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Analysis 2.1 Price sensitivity and purchase criteria 2.2 Criticality of inputs and Differentiation factors 2.3 Factors of disruption 2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape 3.1 Market ecosystem 3.2 Market characteristics 3.3 Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing 4.1 Market definition 4.2 Market segment analysis 4.3 Market size 2024 4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

5 Historic Market Size 5.1 Machine Tool Market in India 2019 - 2023 5.2 Technology segment analysis 2019 - 2023 5.3 Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023 5.4 Action Mechanism segment analysis 2019 - 2023 5.5 Application segment analysis 2019 - 2023

6 Qualitative Analysis 6.1 Impact of AI on the Machine Tool Market in India

7 Five Forces Analysis 7.1 Five forces summary 7.2 Bargaining power of buyers 7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers 7.4 Threat of new entrants 7.5 Threat of substitutes 7.6 Threat of rivalry 7.7 Market condition

8 Market Segmentation by Technology 8.1 Market segments 8.2 Comparison by Technology 8.3 CNC machine tools - Forecast 8.4 Conventional machine tools - Forecast 8.5 Market opportunity by Technology

9 Market Segmentation by Type 9.1 Market segments 9.2 Comparison by Type 9.3 Metal cutting machines - Forecast 9.4 Metal forming machines - Forecast 9.5 Market opportunity by Type

10 Market Segmentation by Action Mechanism 10.1 Market segments 10.2 Comparison by Action Mechanism 10.3 Semi-automatic - Forecast 10.4 Fully automatic - Forecast 10.5 Market opportunity by Action Mechanism

11 Market Segmentation by Application 11.1 Market segments 11.2 Comparison by Application 11.3 Automotive - Forecast 11.4 Aerospace and defense - Forecast 11.5 Heavy Engineering - Forecast 11.6 Electronics - Forecast 11.7 Market opportunity by Application

12 Customer Landscape 12.1 Customer landscape overview

13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities/Restraints 13.1 Market drivers 13.2 Market challenges 13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges 13.4 Market opportunities/restraints

14 Competitive Landscape 14.1 Overview 14.2 Competitive Landscape Overview 14.3 Landscape disruption 14.4 Industry risks

15 Competitive Analysis 15.1 Companies profiled 15.2 Company ranking index 15.3 Market positioning of companies 15.4 Accusharp Cutting Tools Pvt. Ltd. 15.5 Alex Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd. 15.6 Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd. 15.7 Bhavya Machine Tools 15.8 Birla Precision Technologies Ltd. 15.9 DMG MORI Co. Ltd. 15.10 Geeta Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd. 15.11 HMT Ltd. 15.12 ITL Industries Ltd 15.13 Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd. 15.14 Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd. 15.15 Lokesh Machines Ltd. 15.16 Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd. 15.17 Okuma Corp. 15.18 Om International Machine Tools

16 Appendix 16.1 Scope of the report 16.2 Inclusions and exclusions 16.3 Currency conversion rates 16.4 Research methodology 16.5 Data procurement 16.6 Data validation 16.7 Validation techniques 16.8 Data synthesis 16.9 360 degree market analysis 16.10 List of abbreviations



