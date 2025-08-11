China's ERP Market to Grow by US$ 4.39 Billion by 2029: Insights Into Emerging Opportunities and 20+ Major Industry Players

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ERP Market in China 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market in China is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating an increase of USD 4.39 billion between 2024 and 2029, representing a robust CAGR of 12% during this forecast period.

This expansion is attributed to the increasing focus on operational efficiency, heightened demand for ERP solutions from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and the ongoing pursuit of supply chain transparency.

One of the pivotal drivers of growth in the ERP market in China is the increasing adoption of ERP systems by financial institutions. Additionally, the integration of ERP with Business Process Management (BPM) systems and improvements in the business climate fuel the market's demand.

Report Scope

This report offers a holistic overview of the ERP market's size, forecasts, trends, growth dynamics, and challenges, complemented by an in-depth vendor analysis of around 25 entities. It incorporates a mix of primary and secondary data, enhanced by insights from key industry participants, to provide comprehensive market size information, segmented regional analysis, and a detailed vendor landscape.

ERP Market Segmentation in China:

By Deployment: Cloud, On-premises

Cloud, On-premises By End-user: Manufacturing, Retail and Distribution, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Others

Manufacturing, Retail and Distribution, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Others By Sector: Large Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Small Enterprises

Large Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Small Enterprises By Application: Finance and Human Resources (HR), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Others

Finance and Human Resources (HR), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Others By Geographical Landscape: APAC

Key Areas Covered in the ERP Market Report:

ERP Market Sizing in China

ERP Market Forecast in China

ERP Market Industry Analysis in China

The report features a detailed vendor analysis aimed at enhancing market positioning for clients, detailing strategies of major vendors such as Dassault Systemes SE, Epicor Software Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Workday Inc., among others. It also explores emerging trends and challenges anticipated to influence market growth, enabling businesses to strategically capitalize on upcoming opportunities.

This comprehensive analysis synthesizes data from multiple reputable sources, considering key parameters like profit margins, competitive strategies, and pricing trends. It paints a detailed picture of the market landscape while identifying crucial industry players and influencers. The research is backed by a blend of qualitative and quantitative methodologies, ensuring detailed foresight into market dynamics.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Dassault Systemes SE

Epicor Software Corp.

Forterro UK Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Kingdee International Software Group Co. Ltd.

Koch Industries Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Neusoft Corp.

Odoo SA

Oracle Corp.

QAD Inc.

Ramco Systems Ltd.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Rootstock Software

Sage Group PLC

SAP SE

SYSPRO Pty. Ltd.

Workday Inc.

YonYou Network Technology Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8xxrca

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.