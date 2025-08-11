Magna to Showcase Its Vision for Safer, Smarter, Greener Mobility at IAA Mobility 2025

Discover Magna’s broad portfolio of sustainable materials, drivetrains and energy storage systems at IAA Mobility Hall B3, Booth E40

Experience outdoor live vehicle demos and expert insights into Magna’s latest Radar Technologies and Interior Sensing Systems

Explore the latest breakthroughs in occupant monitoring, sensor fusion and AI-powered decision-making

SAILAUF, Germany, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna, one of the world’s largest and most trusted suppliers in the automotive industry, will showcase the latest innovations shaping mobility today and in the future at IAA Mobility 2025, in Munich. From September 8 to 14, the company will present advancements in sustainable materials, drivetrain technologies, energy storage systems and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems at Hall B3, Booth E40.

Visitors to the Magna booth will experience how the company is shaping the future of mobility with its innovative solutions that minimize environmental impact, conserve resources and support social and economic development. A key focus will be on sustainable materials that meet the highest technical standards while reducing the ecological footprint of vehicles.

“IAA Mobility is a key platform for Magna to demonstrate how our innovations are driving real-world change – from sustainable materials and flexible powertrain solutions to intelligent driving technologies,” said Uwe Geissinger, Executive Vice President and President Magna Europe. “We’re not just showcasing concepts; we’re delivering scalable solutions that help our customers navigate the shift to safer, smarter and greener mobility today.”

Magna will also present its flexible powertrain systems designed to meet the needs of diverse vehicle segments. Advanced battery-integrated body and chassis systems, along with modular energy storage solutions, will be introduced to support the electrification of transportation with greater efficiency and reliability.

Additionally, the exhibition will feature Magna’s latest technologies for Level 2+ and 3 driving systems, including intelligent sensor fusion, AI-powered decision-making processes with robust safety architectures. Live vehicle demonstrations will showcase innovations in imaging radar, radar fusion and interior sensing technologies — all critical for enhancing vehicle perception, occupant monitoring and overall driving safety. Customers can schedule outdoor demo drives by registering at the Magna booth.

Magna’s presence at IAA Mobility 2025 highlights its commitment to delivering real-world solutions that move the industry forward.

To stay up to date with Magna’s latest IAA news, visit www.magna.com/iaa2025 or follow the company on social media.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com │ (+1) 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT

Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR

tracy.fuerst@magna.com │ (+1) 248.761.7004

Rej Husetovic, Director Corporate Communications Europe

rej.husetovic@magna.com │ (+49) 6093.9942.5056

ABOUT MAGNA INTERNATIONAL

Magna is more than one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company built to innovate, with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of approximately 164,000 employees across 338 manufacturing operations and 106 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries. With 65+ years of expertise, our ecosystem of interconnected products combined with our complete vehicle expertise uniquely positions us to advance mobility in an expanded transportation landscape.

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.

THIS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS WHICH CONSTITUTE “FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS” UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION AND ARE SUBJECT TO, AND EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED BY, THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS THAT ARE SET OUT IN MAGNA’S REGULATORY FILINGS. PLEASE REFER TO MAGNA’S MOST CURRENT MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION, ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AND ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F, AS REPLACED OR UPDATED BY ANY OF MAGNA’S SUBSEQUENT REGULATORY FILINGS, WHICH SET OUT THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS, INCLUDING THE RISK FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL EVENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE INDICATED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW ON MAGNA’S WEBSITE AT WWW.MAGNA.COM.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/180b0205-bd49-42ae-a17b-35523e70b958