MAX Power Partners with Caram Media and TMI Digital to Drive Strategic Marketing and Spotlight Natural Hydrogen Story

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce strategic partnerships with Caram Media Inc. (“Caram”) and TMI Digital (“TMI”), two best-in-class operators in market awareness and investor engagement, to launch a coordinated, high-impact campaign aimed at expanding the Company’s visibility as it advances Canada’s largest permitted Natural Hydrogen land package in Saskatchewan highlighted by the Genesis Trend and the Grasslands and Rider Projects.

With 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) in permitted exploration ground, in a leading jurisdiction for potential Natural Hydrogen development, MAX Power’s geological team is prioritizing initial drill targets aimed at making North America’s first commercial discoveries of Natural Hydrogen (refer to June 18, 2025 news release).

Caram Media is a leading-edge marketing and communications company specializing in building and elevating powerful brands by driving exposure and telling stories that resonate. From high-growth public companies to emerging consumer brands, Caram’s campaigns integrate targeted digital media, narrative development, strategic outreach, and multi-channel amplification to connect businesses with retail, high net worth and institutional investors on a global scale.

Following recent developments in the mining space, Caram Media will work with MAX Power to increase awareness of the company’s Natural Hydrogen initiatives in the capital markets. Natural Hydrogen is an emerging area of energy exploration that may have long-term implications for global power generation. With an early-mover advantage and an experienced leadership team, MAX Power is uniquely positioned in this sector.

Galen Carson, President of Caram Media, stated: “We are pleased to partner with MAX Power, a company with a clear strategy and the technical expertise to contribute to the growing Natural Hydrogen sector. This sector is at a stage where increased understanding and awareness are important. MAX Power holds the largest Natural Hydrogen exploration position in Canada, in a premier jurisdiction, and we look forward to helping communicate that to the market.”

TMI Digital is a digital-first marketing agency working with public and private companies through targeted outreach, campaign optimization, and multi-platform engagement. With experience in data-driven audience segmentation and content distribution, and a record of working with numerous publicly traded companies, TMI helps companies present their activities clearly to investors.

Michael Whitlatch, Founding Partner of TMI Digital, commented:

“The Natural Hydrogen sector is emerging at a time of growing interest in low-emission and reliable energy sources. MAX Power’s combination of leadership, land position, and timing gives it a distinct role in this space. Our objective is to help ensure that this story reaches the appropriate audiences and that information is communicated effectively.”

Agreement Details

Under the terms of the initial 12-month agreement with Caram Media, MAX Power has made a one-time upfront payment of $250,000 and has granted 2 million stock options to Caram Media in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. Caram will act as an arms-length service provider throughout the engagement. TMI Digital is engaged under a separate 6-month agreement with MAX Power and has been given a one-time upfront payment of $200,000.

This coordinated strategic campaign underscores MAX Power’s commitment to establishing market leadership as a publicly traded pioneer in the Natural Hydrogen space, while advancing its broader goal of becoming a clean energy leader in North America.

Additional Incentive Stock Options Granted

The company further wishes to announce that, as part of its incentive program, it has issued 1,550,000 options to certain directors, officers, consultants and employees. These options were granted with an exercise price of 32 cents per common share and will be subject to the terms and conditions of the option plan as approved by shareholders at the last shareholders’ meeting. The option grants may further be subject to vesting terms as determined by the Board of Directors.





MAX Power Corporate Video – Natural Hydrogen

Learn more about MAX Power and its opportunity in the Natural Hydrogen space by clicking on the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYkQN-PosNg

MAX Power Natural Hydrogen Presentation

Learn more about MAX Power’s advantage in North America’s Natural Hydrogen sector by clicking on the following link:

https://www.maxpowermining.com/Maxpower_Hydrogen_June18_2025.pdf

About MAX Power



MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America’s shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. High priority initial drill target areas have been identified. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mansoor Jan - CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

info@maxpowermining.com

