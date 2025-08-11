Nayax Announces Strategic Partnership with Leading Global EVSE Provider Autel Energy to Deliver Embedded Payment Solutions

HERZLIYA, Israel, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business by simplifying payments and maximizing loyalty, today announced a strategic partnership to provide embedded payment solutions for Autel Energy, a trusted pioneer in electric vehicle (EV) charging technology with a growing footprint across 35 major markets in North America and Europe.





Autel is among the fastest-growing global suppliers of electric vehicle charging equipment (EVSE) and a leader in the smart energy sector. In 2024, the company’s new energy charging business reported a significant year-over-year revenue growth of 53%. Together, Nayax and Autel will address rising global demand for seamless, scalable charging infrastructure by pairing Autel’s high-performance AC/DC charger lineup, cloud-based management tools, and global service network with Nayax’s flexible payment infrastructure to enable faster deployment for operators and a more convenient payment experience for end-consumers.

Under the agreement, Autel will embed Nayax payment solutions directly into an estimated 100,000 EV chargers set for deployment across North America and Europe by the end of 2026.

“We’re excited to partner with Autel to bring embedded payments to one of the fastest-growing EV charging platforms in the world,” said Yair Nechmad, CEO and Chairman of Nayax. “Our collaboration helps Autel serve more EV drivers, and simplify operations with chargers that are payment-ready from day one.”

“Autel is growing fast, and we needed a global payments partner that could grow with us,” said Yukin Zhang, Deputy GM of Autel Digital Power Co., Ltd. “Nayax gives us the scale, flexibility, and infrastructure to offer a complete solution that makes charging easier for site owners and more convenient for drivers.”

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers’ growth across multiple channels. As of June 30, 2025, Nayax has 12 global offices, approximately 1,200 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations, and is globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax’s mission is to improve our customers’ revenue potential and operational efficiency — effectively and simply. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com.

About Autel Energy

Autel Energy is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. With a strong focus on performance, reliability and driver experience, Autel is at the forefront of the transition to a cleaner, more efficient transportation ecosystem.

