[Latest] Global Digital Mammography Market Size/Share Worth USD 5.32 Billion by 2034 at a 11.26% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Digital Mammography Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (2D Full Field Digital Mammography, 3D Full Field Digital Mammography (Digital Breast Tomosynthesis), Contrast Enhanced Digital Mammography), By Product Type (Digital Mammography System, Display Unit, Central Processing Units, Visualization Software), By End-user (Hospitals and Surgical Centers, Breast Care Centers, Diagnostic Centers), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.





Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Digital Mammography Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=71999

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Digital Mammography Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.82 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.02 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 5.32 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11.26% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, the digital mammography market is expected to witness a linear CAGR during the forecast period. This could be attributed to the fact that close to 2.3 million women are battling breast cancer globally, with 685,000 fatalities. It further mentions that breast cancer is 1.7 times more common amongst women aged 65 and above than the ones aged between 45 and 64. With the rise in the geriatric population worldwide, the demand for digital mammography is expected to surge during the forecast period.

Key Trends & Drivers

Innovations to Determine Growth: Launching of new products is expected to bolster the rate of adoption amongst the end-users. For instance, Hologic’s 3D mammography system has been reported to identify a higher percentage of invasive malignancies as compared to a single 2D mammogram. Also, AI is showing potential in lowering the amount of time spent on the interpretation of images, which could help in alleviating reader fatigue, mitigating the impact of shortages of radiologists, and counterbalancing the rising volume of readings caused by DBT image sets.

Request a Customized Copy of the Digital Mammography Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=71999

Affordability of 2D full field digital mammography tomosynthesis to Catalyze the Digital Mammography Market: 2D full field digital mammography tomosynthesis is one of the critical tools with regard to breast cancer diagnosis. It does offer high-resolution digital images that help radiologists in the detection of subtle abnormalities such as small masses, microcalcifications, and architectural distortions. Improved image clarity noticeably enhances detection of breast cancer at an initial stage, thereby facilitating better patient outcomes.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.02 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 5.32 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 1.82 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 11.26% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Technology, Product Type, End-user and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

(A free sample of the Digital Mammography report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2024 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2025

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Digital Mammography report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Digital Mammography Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/digital-mammography-market/

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Digital mammography does offer superlative image quality as compared to the conventional film-based methods, thereby improving detection of abnormalities. The digital systems also use lower doses of radiation while reducing the potential risks for the patients. It also allows for computer-aided detection (CAD) tools and image manipulation (contrast, magnification), thereby enhancing diagnostics-related precision. Digital images could be easily stored, transmitted, and shared for second opinions and remote consultation.

Weaknesses: Digital mammography equipment could be costly, thereby limiting the access to smaller healthcare facilities. The digital systems need trained personnel and specific infrastructure, which could be a barrier to market expansion. Also, the data’s digital nature raises concerns regarding patient privacy and data security, which need strong cybersecurity measures.

Opportunities: 3D mammography is gaining popularity owing to its ability to reduce false positives and lessen detection rates. AI-powered tools could further improve diagnostic precision in digital mammography. Tele-mammography is capable of expanding access to diagnosis and screening in underserved and remote areas. The underdeveloped economies are also poised for growth with improvement in healthcare infrastructure.

Threats: Security vulnerabilities and stringent regulatory requirements could tarnish the reputation of manufacturers and healthcare providers. The other breast imaging techniques, such as ultrasound and MRI are likely to pose various competitive threats.

Request a Customized Copy of the Digital Mammography Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/digital-mammography-market/

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Digital Mammography market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Digital Mammography market forward?

What are the Digital Mammography Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Digital Mammography Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Digital Mammography market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Digital Mammography Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/digital-mammography-market/

Regional Perspective

The digital mammography market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America

North America leads the global digital mammography market. This could be owing to the U.S. being home to advancements in healthcare infrastructure in terms of diagnostic technologies. As per Cancer Net, the year 2023 witnessed around 297,790 women diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in the U.S. alone. The Society of Breast Imaging is dedicated toward minimization of the burden of breast cancer by offering a ‘Research & Education Fund” initiative intending to provide grants to help breast imaging research and education.

Europe

The European governments are promulgating breast cancer screening through various awareness campaigns and national programs. Various countries are offering subsidized or free mammograms for specified age groups, thereby encouraging participation at a broader scale. The purpose is that of ascertaining that a higher percentage of the eligible population can access mammography services, as mentioned by Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan.

Asia Pacific

The research study published by the LWW journal states that the Asia Pacific accounts for close to 44% of the breast cancer deaths globally. Governments are also taking initiatives pertaining to free cancer screening programs. For instance, the Government of Goa (India), in October 2021, did launch the ‘Swasth Mahila, Swasth Goa” initiative for free breast cancer screening for 100,000 women. Greater Chennai Corporation, in November 2021, came up with initiatives for raising awareness with respect to breast cancer. Later, i.e., in April 2022, the Government of Punjab inked an MoU with Niramai Health and Roche Pharma India to launch the PINK Project initiative for the treatment of breast cancer.

LAMEA

LATAM is switching to digital mammography from the older technologies. As such, it is offering enhanced image quality. Moreover, the EU is funding the MEA in purchasing advanced medical equipment inclusive of digital mammography systems. Utilizing telemedicine solutions and mobile clinics can help in extending the reach of the screening services to the remote areas.

Request a Customized Copy of the Digital Mammography Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/digital-mammography-market/

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Digital Mammography Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (2D Full Field Digital Mammography, 3D Full Field Digital Mammography (Digital Breast Tomosynthesis), Contrast Enhanced Digital Mammography), By Product Type (Digital Mammography System, Display Unit, Central Processing Units, Visualization Software), By End-user (Hospitals and Surgical Centers, Breast Care Centers, Diagnostic Centers), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/digital-mammography-market/





List of the prominent players in the Digital Mammography Market:

Hologic Inc.

GE HealthCare

Koninklijke Philips NV

Siemens Healthineers

Fujifilm Corporation

PLANMED OY

Toshiba Medical Systems

Metaltronica S.p.A.

HMK Bilcon

Landwind Medical

Timak Shpk

SternMed GmbH

Idetec Medical Imaging

DMS Imaging

Shenzhen Anke

iCRco

Others

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Digital Mammography Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/digital-mammography-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

US Veterinary Diagnostics Market: US Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Consumables, Reagents, Kits, Equipment & Instruments), By Testing Category (Clinical Chemistry, Microbiology, Parasitology, Histopathology, Cytopathology, Hematology, Immunology & Serology, Imaging, Molecular Diagnostics), By Animal Type (Production Animals, Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Companion Animals, Dogs, Cats, Horses), By End-use (Reference Laboratories, Veterinarians, Animal Owners/Producers), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Europe Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market: Europe Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Injectables, Topical, Others), By Active Ingredient (Testosterone Undecanoate, Testosterone Cypionate, Testosterone Enanthate, Testosterone, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Plastic Surgery Instruments Market: Plastic Surgery Instruments Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Handheld Instruments, Electrosurgical Instruments, Others), By Procedure (Cosmetic Surgery, Reconstructive Surgery), By End User (Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

Canine Orthopedics Market: Canine Orthopedics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Implants (plates, screws, pins, joint replacements), Instruments (drills, saws, fixation tools), Orthopedic Supports & Braces), By Procedure Type (Cruciate Ligament Repair, Hip and Elbow Dysplasia Treatment, Fracture Repair and Trauma Surgery), By End User (Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Veterinary Research Institutes, Pet Rehabilitation & Therapy Centers), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 - 2034

Lenacapavir Injection Market: Lenacapavir Injection Market Size, Trends and Insights By Indication (HIV Treatment, Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP)), By Formulation (Injectable, Oral Tablets), By Distribution Channel (Branded Medicine, Generic Medicine), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Paracetamol Market: Paracetamol Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Tablet, Capsule, Liquid Suspension, Powder), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), By Application Type (Headache & Fever, Muscle Cramps, Cold & Cough), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

US Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market: US Surgical Instrument Tracking Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Barcodes, RFID), By Application (Hardware, Software, Services), By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025-2034

US Personalized Medicine Market: US Personalized Medicine Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Personalized Medicine Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine Therapeutics, Personalized Nutrition and Wellness), By Application (Oncology, CNS, Immunology, Respiratory, Liver, Rheumatology), By Technology (Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Bioinformatics, Gene Sequencing, Drug Discovery, Companion Diagnostics, Genetics, Liquid Biopsy, Others (Predictive Modeling, Imaging)), By End-user (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research & Academic Institutes), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

The Digital Mammography Market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

2D Full Field Digital Mammography

3D Full Field Digital Mammography (Digital Breast Tomosynthesis)

Contrast Enhanced Digital Mammography

By Product Type

Digital Mammography System

Display Unit

Central Processing Units

Visualization Software

By End-user

Hospitals and Surgical Centers

Breast Care Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Digital Mammography Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/digital-mammography-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Digital Mammography Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Digital Mammography Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Digital Mammography Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Digital Mammography Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Digital Mammography Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Digital Mammography Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Digital Mammography Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Digital Mammography Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Digital Mammography Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Digital Mammography Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Digital Mammography Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Digital Mammography Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/digital-mammography-market/

Reasons to Purchase Digital Mammography Market Report

Digital Mammography Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Digital Mammography Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Digital Mammography Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Digital Mammography Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Digital Mammography market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Buy this Premium Digital Mammography Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/digital-mammography-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Digital Mammography market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Digital Mammography market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Digital Mammography market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Digital Mammography industry.

Managers in the Digital Mammography sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Digital Mammography market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Digital Mammography products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Digital Mammography Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/digital-mammography-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 737-734-2707

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://businessresearchindustry.com

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/

Buy this Premium Digital Mammography Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/digital-mammography-market/