Correction: AS Tallinna Sadam financial results for 2025 Q2 and 6 months

In the second quarter, Tallinna Sadam earned close to 30 million euros in sales revenue and more than 3 million euros in profit. The revenue for six months was 58 million euros and the profit exceeded 10 million euros. In the second quarter, the volume of investments increased to 8 million euros, in the first half of the year we invested a total of 12 million euros.

In the second quarter, sales revenue declined by –7% and profit by –15%, adjusted EBITDA increased +7% year-on-year. Semi-annually, the revenue decreased –2.9%, increased adjusted EBITDA +8% and profit +11%.

The number of passengers grew +3.8%, cargo volumes +8%, and vessel calls increased by +2.1% in the second quarter of 2025. Ferry segment showed stable growth – although the number of trips decreased by –1.5%, the number of passengers grew +2.4% and the number of vehicles +3.4%. The icebreaker Botnica was chartered 22% of the time which is –63% less than last year.

“The second quarter is characterized by growth in operational volumes and revenues in all areas, except for the chartering of the icebreaker Botnica, where the ship’s utility rate has decreased. In terms of ship visits, we are especially pleased with the increased cruise vessel calls, which significantly affect our results. Despite a slight decrease in sales revenue, adjusted EBIDTA and its margin are on the rise. Excluding one-off factors affecting profit, we have reduced operating expenses and increased the profitability of operations. Profit was affected the most by the increase in dividend income tax rate,” commented Valdo Kalm, the Chairman of the Management Board, on the results.

Key figures (in million EUR):

Q2 Q2 +/– 6M 6M +/– 2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % Revenue 29.5 31.7 –6.8 57.9 59.6 –2.9 Adjusted EBITDA 15.9 14.9 6.7 29.8 27.6 8.0 Adjusted EBITDA margin 53.8% 47.0% 6.8 51.5% 46.3% 5.2 Operating profit 10.0 8.9 12.3 18.3 15.9 14.8 Income tax –5.4 –3.1 73.3 –5.4 –3.1 73.3 Profit for the period 3.5 4.1 –15.2 10.3 9.3 10.7 Investments 8.4 7.1 18.8 12.0 25.0 –52.0





30.06.2025 31.12.2024 +/– Total assets 622.1 629.9 –1.2% Interest bearing debt 183.8 184.8 –0.5% Other liabilities 69.6 67.4 3.3% Equity 368.7 377.6 –2.4% Number of shares 263.0 263.0 0.0%

Major events in Q2:

The agreement of the subsidiary OÜ TS Laevad for additional 485 trips with the ferry Regula during the summer period

Resolution of the Circuit Court in criminal case involving former members of the management board of AS Tallinna Sadam

Revenue

Revenue decreased by EUR 1.7 million (–2.9%) in the first 6 months of 2025 to EUR 57.9 million. The decline in revenue was due to a decrease in charter revenue from the icebreaker Botnica (Other segment). Revenue increased in the Passenger harbours and Cargo harbours segments and in the Ferry segment providing service between mainland Estonia and the larger islands. In the second quarter, revenue decreased by EUR 2.1 million (–6.8%). By revenue type, the largest change over the 6-month period was the decline in charter fees revenue, which decreased by EUR 3.5 million (–41.4%) due to a 24% drop in charter days. The percentage decline in revenue exceeded the drop in charter days because no project-based work at higher charter rates was performed in the second quarter following the icebreaking season. Vessel dues revenue increased by EUR 1.1 million (+7.6%) to EUR 14.8 million. The increase was supported by a rise in vessel calls of passenger, cruise, and cargo ships, as well as higher charge rates. Cargo charges revenue grew by EUR 0.5 million (+18.5%) to EUR 3.4 million due to increased cargo volumes and, for 2025, higher expected annual revenue from liquid bulk, which, under IFRS 15, had an additional positive impact on the 6-month results. Operating lease income increased by EUR 0.3 million (+4.2%) to EUR 7.1 million. Growth was recorded across the Cargo harbours, Ferry, and Passenger harbours segments, mainly due to indexed rate adjustments. Revenue from other services decreased by EUR 0.3 million (–18.1%), as the previous year’s project-based work performed by Botnica also included additional income from supplementary services. Revenue from electricity sales decreased by EUR 0.2 million (–6.4%) to EUR 2.2 million. The decrease in the Cargo harbours segment was due to lower electricity sales volumes, while in the Passenger harbours segment, electricity revenue increased due to both higher sales volumes and higher market prices. Passenger fee revenue increased by EUR 0.1 million (+2.3%) to EUR 5.4 million. The growth was supported by an increase in passenger numbers (+0.8%) and higher rates applied to regular line passengers and cruise passengers using Old City Harbour. Revenue from ferry service increased by EUR 0.1 million (+0.5%) to EUR 17.7 million. The number of trips decreased by 1.5% compared to the previous year. Revenue growth was driven by indexation of fees based on Estonia’s fuel, labour, and consumer price indices.

EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA increased by EUR 2.2 million (+8.0%) in the first 6 months to EUR 29.8 million. Growth was recorded in the Cargo harbours, Passenger harbours, and Ferry segments, supported by higher revenue and cost reductions in the Cargo harbours and Passenger harbours segments. In the Ferry segment, costs increased faster than revenue, particularly due to higher personnel expenses. Adjusted EBITDA in the Other segment declined, as the decrease in revenue outweighed the reduction in costs. In the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA increased by EUR 1.0 million (+6.7%) year-on-year. Growth occurred in the Cargo harbours and Passenger harbours segments, while adjusted EBITDA declined in the Other and Ferry segments. The adjusted EBITDA margin rose from 46.3% to 51.5% over the 6-month period and from 47.0% to 53.8% in the second quarter.

Profit

Profit before tax increased by EUR 3.3 million (+26.5%) to EUR 12.4 million compared to the 6 months in the previous year. However, net profit grew less than operating profit despite the decrease in financial costs. This was due to an income tax expense of EUR 5.4 million in the second quarter of 2025, related to dividends paid in the amount of EUR 19.2 million. The tax expense was EUR 2.3 million higher than in the previous year. Although the amount of dividends remained unchanged, the dividend tax rate increased in 2025, and the reduced rate for regularly paid dividends was eliminated. Net profit for the 6-month period increased by EUR 1.0 million (+10.7%) year-on-year. Second quarter net profit was EUR 3.5 million (EUR –0.6 million; –15.2%) and profit before tax was EUR 8.9 million (EUR +1.7 million; +23.1%).

Investments

In the first half of 2025, the Group invested EUR 12.0 million, which was EUR 13.0 million less than in the previous year. The investments made during the first 6 months of 2025 were mainly related to the construction of an offshore wind quay at Paldiski South Harbour, scheduled dry-docking of a ferry, information technology, quay improvements in cargo harbours, equipment purchases for ferries, and dry-docking of the icebreaker Botnica. Investments in the second quarter totalled EUR 8.4 million (the second quarter 2024: EUR 7.1 million).

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position:

In thousands of euros 30 June 2025 31 December 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 40 098 17 213 Bank deposits with maturities exceeding 3 months 0 22 000 Trade and other receivables 7 762 12 512 Contract assets 534 0 Inventories 573 695 Total other current assets 48 967 52 420 Non-current assets held for sale 0 4 190 Total current assets 48 967 56 610 Non-current assets Investments in an associate 2 644 2 664 Investment properties 14 069 14 069 Property, plant and equipment 554 143 554 280 Intangible assets 2 256 2 238 Total non-current assets 573 112 573 251 Total assets 622 079 629 861 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 11 512 12 185 Provisions 1 047 1 771 Government grants 20 286 22 146 Taxes payable 947 906 Trade and other payables 15 308 7 780 Total current liabilities 49 100 44 788 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 172 250 172 650 Government grants 31 338 31 995 Other payables 691 2 815 Total non-current liabilities 204 279 207 460 Total liabilities 253 379 252 248 EQUITY Share capital 263 000 263 000 Share premium 44 478 44 478 Statutory capital reserve 23 848 23 304 Retained earnings 37 374 46 831 Total equity 368 700 377 613 Total liabilities and equity 622 079 629 861

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss:

In thousands of euros Q2 2025 Q2 2024 6M 2025 6M 2024 Revenue 29 508 31 651 57 862 59 582 Other income 1 333 412 1 680 767 Operating expenses –8 705 –10 269 –16 277 –19 300 Impairment of financial assets 465 –286 252 –466 Personnel expenses –6 471 –6 451 –12 959 –12 359 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment –6 072 –6 084 –12 140 –12 120 Other expenses –30 –42 –132 –172 Operating profit 10 028 8 931 18 286 15 932 Finance income and costs Finance income 239 234 580 501 Finance costs –1 457 –2 151 –3 145 –4 242 Finance costs - net –1 218 –1 917 –2 565 –3 741 Share of profit (loss) of an associate accounted for under the equity method 80 210 –20 225 Profit before income tax 8 890 7 224 15 701 12 416 Income tax expense –5 415 –3 125 –5 415 –3 125 Profit for the period 3 475 4 099 10 286 9 291 Attributable to: Owners of the Parent 3 475 4 099 10 286 9 291 Basic earnings and diluted earnings per share (in euros) 0.01 0.02 0.04 0.04

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows:

in thousands of euros 6M 2025 6M 2024 Cash receipts from sale of goods and services 67 465 64 749 Cash receipts related to other income 57 34 Payments to suppliers –22 410 –24 680 Payments to and on behalf of employees –13 204 –11 384 Payments for other expenses –200 –179 Income tax paid on dividends –5 415 –3 325 Cash flows from operating activities 26 393 25 215 Purchases of property, plant and equipment –9 916 –22 559 Purchases of intangible assets –249 –374 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 4 885 17 Proceeds from government grants related to assets 2 665 0 Interest received 614 483 Net change in deposits with maturities exceeding 3 months 22 000 0 Cash used in investing activities 19 999 –22 433 Proceeds from loans received 0 20 000 Repayments of loans received –783 –3 383 Dividends paid –19 199 –19 000 Interest paid –3 424 –4 229 Other payments related to financing activities –1 –13 Cash used in financing activities –23 407 –6 625 NET CASH FLOW 22 885 -3 843 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 17 213 29 733 Change in cash and cash equivalents 22 885 –3 843 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 40 098 25 890

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

